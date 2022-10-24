UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State Nittany Lion wrestler Carter Starocci claimed a Bronze Medal at the U23 World Championships in Pontevedra, Spain, this weekend. Starocci went 4-1, with his only loss a one-pointer in the semifinals.

The Nittany Lion junior began his tournament run with a resounding 11-0 technical fall victory over Bulgaria’s Oktay Hasan early Friday morning (Eastern time). He followed that win up with a second tech fall, a 10-0 tech fall over Erik Reinbok of Estonia. Starocci then met Turkey’s Abdubasi Balta in the quarterfinals and rolled to a third straight tech fall, advancing to the semifinals with an 11-1 win.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.