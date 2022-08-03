WILLIAMSPORT — Starter Nick Meyer struck out a season-high 11 Spikes, as the Crosscutters handed State College a 7-1 loss to open the three-game series on Tuesday.

Meyer (3-2) earned his third win of the season, lowering his ERA to 3.43 in the process. The 11 strikeouts are the second-most by a single pitcher in the MLB Draft League this season and most by a Cutter.

