WILLIAMSPORT — Starter Nick Meyer struck out a season-high 11 Spikes, as the Crosscutters handed State College a 7-1 loss to open the three-game series on Tuesday.
Meyer (3-2) earned his third win of the season, lowering his ERA to 3.43 in the process. The 11 strikeouts are the second-most by a single pitcher in the MLB Draft League this season and most by a Cutter.
Right fielder Conner Denning finished the night 3-for-4 with a home run (second of the season) and a double, driving in two runs. Denning’s home run traveled 357 feet and he has both Cutters homers in the second half.
Shortstop Travis Holt finished the 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Outielder Nemo Wright went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI in the win as well.
The Crosscutters stole seven bases, their second-most in a game this season and now have 130 stolen bases, two shy of a franchise record.
Williamsport picked up their 20th win at home this season, sporting a 20-7 mark at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in 2022.
The Crosscutters continue their three-game series against the Spikes at 6:35 tonight.
