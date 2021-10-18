MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats had no trouble rebounding off their heart-breaking loss to Milton. Mifflinburg topped Central Mountain, arguably the most improved team in the region, 42-13, to improve to 5-3 on the year.
The Mifflinburg rushing attack exploded for 349 yards, fed largely by Carter Breed, who rushed for three touchdowns on the night. Coupled with the effective passing game and sophomore QB Troy Dressler, Mifflinburg is lining itself up as one tough out come District 4 playoff time.
This week, Shikellamy makes the short trek to Union County in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover matchup. Shikellamy is seeking its first win against a Heartland opponent and is coming off a bruising 42-7 loss at Lewisburg, Mifflinburg's opponent next week.
Speaking of Lewisburg, Mifflinburg's biggest threat this week is probably the threat of looking ahead at the Little Brown Jug game.
Shikellamy's offense has struggled this year, and while the schedule has been tough, the Braves have scored just 67 points this season.
Mifflinburg is a clear favorite here, and fans can hope the Wildcats aren't caught looking ahead and can get out of this week's game injury free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.