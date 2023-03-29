College
Baseball
Lycoming 7, Wilkes 4
Notes:
Junior Zac Zaller tossed five scoreless innings, striking out five and allowing one hit while giving the Warriors help to jump out with the first seven runs of the game in a MAC Freedom win at Wilkes at Bruggeworth Field. The Warriors (4-12, 2-6 MAC Freedom) kept the Colonels (10-12, 4-6) off the scoreboard for the first seven innings before they scored two in each of the last two frames to cut into a seven-run cushion built by the road team. Zaller (1-1) earned the win, as he allowed just two runners to reach, both in the first inning before he retired the last 14 batters that he faced, working in all five of his strikeouts and seven flyouts in that time. He yielded to first-year Nick Reeder, who threw scoreless sixth and seventh innings before allowing two runs in the eighth. He allowed five hits and struck out two. Meanwhile, sophomore Jake Schilling paced the offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs and two RBI. Reeder scored twice and first-year Greg Wirin had two hits and a homer.
Softball
Game 1: Lycoming 2, FDU-Florham 1
Game 2: Lycoming 7, FDU-Florham 0
Notes:
Junior Rachel DeWolfe hit a walk-off homer in game one and first-year Claire Alexander tied the Lycoming College softball record with two homers in game two to lead the Warriors to a MAC Freedom sweep of FDU-Florham at the Shangraw Athletic Complex. The Warriors improved to 10-4 overall and 4-0 in the MAC Freedom, as they are the only undefeated team left in the conference. The 10 wins already surpasses the team’s 2022 total and the four wins to open conference play marks the team’s best start in league play since 2000, when the Warriors were members of the Freedom League (a precursor to the MAC Freedom). FDU-Florham falls to 7-6, 0-4.
MLB Spring Training GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Los Angeles 18 11 .621 Kansas City 19 13 .594 Houston 14 10 .583 Baltimore 16 13 .552 Toronto 17 15 .531 Seattle 14 13 .519 Tampa Bay 15 14 .517 Boston 14 14 .500 Minnesota 14 15 .483 Detroit 14 16 .467 Texas 13 15 .464 Chicago 12 14 .462 Cleveland 12 16 .429 New York 13 18 .419 Oakland 11 17 .393
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
St. Louis 17 7 .708 Atlanta 18 10 .643 Chicago 17 12 .586 Arizona 16 14 .533 Washington 13 12 .520 Los Angeles 14 13 .519 Cincinnati 15 14 .517 San Diego 15 14 .517 Philadelphia 16 15 .516 San Francisco 14 15 .483 Milwaukee 12 15 .444 New York 10 14 .417 Colorado 13 19 .406 Pittsburgh 9 18 .333 Miami 7 16 .304
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Boston 1 Minnesota 8, Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4 St. Louis 8, Baltimore 2 Philadelphia 5, Toronto 2 San Diego 4, Seattle 2 Chicago White Sox 6, Chicago Cubs 6 Colorado 12, Milwaukee 8 Kansas City 4, Texas 4 L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4 Arizona 7, Cleveland 6 Oakland 12, San Francisco 6
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, Toronto 5 Washington 3, N.Y. Yankees 0 Atlanta 7, Boston 5 Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 5 Texas 5, Kansas City 3 Milwaukee 8, Colorado 1 Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 5 Arizona 3, Cleveland 1 L.A. Angels 13, L.A. Dodgers 5
Wednesday’s Games
End of Spring Training
NBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
x-Boston 52 24 .684 — x-Philadelphia 49 26 .653 2½ New York 43 33 .566 9 Brooklyn 40 35 .533 11½ Toronto 38 38 .500 14
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 40 36 .526 — Atlanta 38 38 .500 2 Washington 34 42 .447 6 Orlando 32 44 .421 8 Charlotte 26 51 .338 14½
Central Division W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 54 21 .720 — x-Cleveland 48 29 .623 7 Chicago 36 39 .480 18 Indiana 33 43 .434 21½ Detroit 16 59 .213 38
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 48 27 .640 — New Orleans 38 38 .500 10½ Dallas 37 39 .487 11½ San Antonio 19 56 .253 29 Houston 18 58 .237 30½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Denver 51 24 .680 — Minnesota 39 37 .513 12½ Oklahoma City 37 39 .487 14½ Utah 35 40 .467 16 Portland 32 43 .427 19
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 45 30 .600 — Phoenix 40 35 .533 5 L.A. Clippers 40 36 .526 5½ Golden State 40 37 .519 6 L.A. Lakers 37 38 .493 8 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Monday’s Games
Dallas 127, Indiana 104 Milwaukee 126, Detroit 117 New York 137, Houston 115 Phoenix 117, Utah 103 Denver 116, Philadelphia 111 New Orleans 124, Portland 90 Minnesota 119, Sacramento 115 L.A. Clippers 124, Chicago 112
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 130, Boston 111 Toronto 106, Miami 92 Atlanta 120, Cleveland 118 Memphis 113, Orlando 108 Charlotte 137, Oklahoma City 134 Golden State 120, New Orleans 109
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m. Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 8 p.m. Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m. Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m. San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m. Denver at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
NHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Boston 74 57 12 5 119 276 159 x-Toronto 73 44 20 9 97 251 203 Tampa Bay 75 43 26 6 92 257 230 Florida 74 36 31 7 79 257 256 Buffalo 73 35 31 7 77 261 271 Ottawa 74 36 33 5 77 236 240 Detroit 73 32 32 9 73 216 242 Montreal 75 30 39 6 66 217 276
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 73 47 17 9 103 241 192 x-New Jersey 74 46 20 8 100 257 206 x-N.Y. Rangers 74 44 20 10 98 253 200 N.Y. Islanders 75 38 28 9 85 224 206 Pittsburgh 74 36 28 10 82 239 243 Washington 74 34 32 8 76 236 231 Philadelphia 73 29 32 12 70 198 238 Columbus 73 23 43 7 53 198 291
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 74 43 22 9 95 224 199 Colorado 73 44 23 6 94 245 201 Dallas 74 40 20 14 94 255 205 Winnipeg 75 41 31 3 85 222 212 Nashville 73 37 28 8 82 206 217 St. Louis 74 34 34 6 74 242 273 Arizona 75 27 35 13 67 211 262 Chicago 74 24 44 6 54 180 266
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 74 46 22 6 98 246 212 Los Angeles 74 43 21 10 96 259 238 Edmonton 75 43 23 9 95 298 255 Seattle 73 40 25 8 88 254 236 Calgary 75 34 26 15 83 240 233 Vancouver 74 34 34 6 74 256 276 Anaheim 74 23 41 10 56 190 302 San Jose 74 20 39 15 55 212 286 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Monday’s Games
Ottawa 5, Florida 2 Montreal 4, Buffalo 3, SO N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 1 Minnesota 5, Seattle 1 Colorado 5, Anaheim 1 Edmonton 5, Arizona 4
Tuesday’s Games
