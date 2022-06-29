WILLIAMSPORT — Despite jumping out to an early 3-0 lead, the Crosscutters' bats fell dormant in their 9-3 loss at home to the West Virginia Black Bears.
Designated hitter Hogan McIntosh highlighted the Crosscutters three-run first inning with a two-run single. McIntosh finished the night 1-for-3 with two RBI.
Third baseman Daniel Harris was the lone Crosscutters batter to record a multi-hit game, finishing the night 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.
Catcher Jax Cash plated a run with an RBI ground out, finishing the night 0-for-3. Cutters reliever Andrew Walling (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs, all earned, on three hits and a walk in a third of an inning. It was his first loss of the season.
Crosscutters starter Aaron Roberts worked a pair of innings, allowing two runs, both earned, on three walks. He struck out a pair and did not allow a hit in the no decision.
Walks continue to haunt the Crosscutters pitchers, allowing seven walks through seven innings to go along with two hit batters.
Williamsport hosts West Virginia in game two tonight at 6:35 p.m.
