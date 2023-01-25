Tennis
Australian Open ResultsWednesdayWomen’s SinglesQuarterfinals
Magda Linette, Poland, def. Karolina Pliskova (30), Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-5. Aryna Sabalenka (5), Belarus, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-2.
Men’s DoublesQuarterfinals
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, def. John Peers, Australia, and Andreas Mies (14), Germany, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-2. Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, 6-3, 6-1.
Women’s DoublesQuarterfinals
Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (10), Japan, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-3, 6-3. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Storm Sanders, Australia, and Elise Mertens (4), Belgium, 7-6 (6), 2-6, 6-4. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (6), United States, 6-2, 6-3. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Zhaoxuan Yang, China, and Hao-Ching Chan (11), Taiwan, 6-1, 6-1.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 47 38 5 4 80 181 98 Toronto 48 29 11 8 66 163 127 Tampa Bay 46 30 15 1 61 167 137 Buffalo 47 25 19 3 53 180 160 Florida 50 23 21 6 52 171 176 Detroit 46 20 18 8 48 141 155 Ottawa 46 20 23 3 43 133 152 Montreal 48 20 25 3 43 127 175
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 46 29 9 8 66 151 124 New Jersey 47 31 12 4 66 164 123 N.Y. Rangers 47 26 14 7 59 151 125 Pittsburgh 47 24 15 8 56 155 144 Washington 50 25 19 6 56 158 142 N.Y. Islanders 49 23 21 5 51 143 141 Philadelphia 49 20 21 8 48 136 159 Columbus 47 14 30 3 31 122 184
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 49 28 13 8 64 169 127 Winnipeg 49 31 17 1 63 161 128 Colorado 46 26 17 3 55 144 126 Minnesota 46 25 17 4 54 145 134 Nashville 47 23 18 6 52 131 137 St. Louis 48 23 22 3 49 152 172 Arizona 48 15 28 5 35 125 175 Chicago 46 14 28 4 32 110 168
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 49 29 17 3 61 158 142 Los Angeles 50 27 17 6 60 163 170 Seattle 46 27 14 5 59 166 144 Edmonton 48 27 18 3 57 178 157 Calgary 48 23 16 9 55 154 146 Vancouver 47 19 25 3 41 160 188 San Jose 49 14 25 10 38 147 187 Anaheim 48 14 29 5 33 118 201 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 2 N.Y. Rangers 6, Florida 2 Buffalo 3, Dallas 2, OT Calgary 4, Columbus 3, OT
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 3, San Jose 2, OT Los Angeles 4, Philadelphia 3, OT Pittsburgh 7, Florida 6, OT Boston 4, Montreal 2 Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2 New Jersey 3, Vegas 2, OT Buffalo 5, St. Louis 3 Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1 Colorado 3, Washington 2 Anaheim 5, Arizona 2 Vancouver 5, Chicago 2
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m. Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m. Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m. Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m. Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
AHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 39 26 8 4 1 57 117 95 Providence 39 23 8 6 2 54 117 105 Charlotte 39 20 15 2 2 44 113 117 WB/Scranton 38 19 14 2 3 43 109 102 Lehigh Valley 38 19 14 3 2 43 110 113 Hartford 39 16 14 3 6 41 110 119 Springfield 40 18 17 1 4 41 116 119 Bridgeport 40 17 16 6 1 41 131 138
North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 39 27 10 1 1 56 142 124 Utica 39 21 12 5 1 48 123 114 Syracuse 37 18 13 3 3 42 135 123 Rochester 36 19 14 2 1 41 113 121 Laval 40 16 18 4 2 38 141 148 Cleveland 38 15 18 3 2 35 124 150 Belleville 39 15 20 3 1 34 129 145
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 38 22 8 6 2 52 145 105 Milwaukee 39 22 14 1 2 47 136 117 Manitoba 37 21 13 2 1 45 117 118 Iowa 39 20 14 2 3 45 117 116 Rockford 40 20 15 3 2 45 131 132 Grand Rapids 38 15 19 2 2 34 103 141 Chicago 37 14 19 3 1 32 109 140
Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 37 27 6 3 1 58 142 102 Calgary 39 28 10 1 0 57 149 99 Colorado 39 24 12 3 0 51 119 100 Abbotsford 39 23 12 2 2 50 138 117 Ontario 37 20 15 1 1 42 117 106 Tucson 40 17 19 4 0 38 131 142 San Jose 40 17 21 0 2 36 102 136 Henderson 42 15 24 0 3 33 111 120 Bakersfield 37 14 20 2 1 31 101 121 San Diego 40 11 29 0 0 22 102 155 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Iowa 2, Rockford 1 Tucson 5, Chicago 1 Calgary 4, Ontario 3 Abbotsford 4, Toronto 0
Wednesday’s Games
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Chicago at Tucson, 8:30 p.m. Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m. Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m. San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m. Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Coachella Valley at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m. WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m. Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m. San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 35 14 .714 — Philadelphia 30 16 .652 3½ Brooklyn 29 17 .630 4½ New York 26 23 .531 9 Toronto 21 27 .438 13½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 27 22 .551 — Atlanta 24 24 .500 2½ Washington 21 26 .447 5 Orlando 18 29 .383 8 Charlotte 13 36 .265 14
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 30 17 .638 — Cleveland 29 20 .592 2 Indiana 24 25 .490 7 Chicago 22 25 .468 8 Detroit 12 37 .245 19
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 31 16 .660 — New Orleans 26 22 .542 5½ Dallas 25 24 .510 7 San Antonio 14 33 .298 17 Houston 11 36 .234 20
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 34 14 .708 — Utah 25 25 .500 10 Minnesota 24 25 .490 10½ Oklahoma City 23 24 .489 10½ Portland 22 25 .468 11½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 27 19 .587 — L.A. Clippers 26 24 .520 3 Phoenix 25 24 .510 3½ Golden State 23 24 .489 4½ L.A. Lakers 22 26 .458 6 ___
Monday’s Games
Orlando 113, Boston 98 Milwaukee 150, Detroit 130 Chicago 111, Atlanta 100 Houston 119, Minnesota 114 Utah 120, Charlotte 102 Portland 147, San Antonio 127 Sacramento 133, Memphis 100
Tuesday’s Games
Indiana 116, Chicago 110 New York 105, Cleveland 103 Miami 98, Boston 95 Denver 99, New Orleans 98 Washington 127, Dallas 126 Phoenix 128, Charlotte 97 L.A. Clippers 133, L.A. Lakers 115
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Orlando, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Denver at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Washington at Houston, 8 p.m. Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m. Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Utah at Portland, 10 p.m. San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Houston, 8 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m. San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
