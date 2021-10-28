SUNBURY — What a difference a week makes. The top seed in District 4 Class 3A last week, Milton fell all the way to No. 4 following its loss to Lewisburg Friday.
The Nos. 1 and 2 teams, Danville and Montoursville, both have tough matchups this week (Southern Columbia and Selinsgrove), so we’ll all have to wait until about 10 p.m. Friday to see how it all shakes out. At No. 4, Milton is teetering on that ledge with a potential home site for the first round at stake.
No. 3 Loyalsock is home with Warrior Run and with a win in that game could vault Montoursville — should the Warriors lose at home to the Seals. Cowanesque Valley and Athens sit at Nos. 5 and 6 while North Penn-Mansfield and Midd-West round out the eight-team field. Cowanesque Valley is home with Ott-Eldred (3-6) out of District 9 while Athens makes the trip down the street to take on Sayre (5-4).
Milton (5-4) will have to rebound after a resounding loss to Lewisburg in Williamsport. Shikellamy (1-8) struggled early at Mifflinburg and never got on track. The Braves have yet to beat a District 4 team and hope to spoil the regular-season finale for the Black Panthers.
