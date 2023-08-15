Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 74 45 .622 _ Tampa Bay 71 49 .592 3½ Toronto 66 54 .550 8½ Boston 62 56 .525 11½ New York 60 59 .504 14
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 62 58 .517 _ Cleveland 57 62 .479 4½ Detroit 53 65 .449 8 Chicago 47 72 .395 14½ Kansas City 39 81 .325 23
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 71 48 .597 _ Houston 68 52 .567 3½ Seattle 63 55 .534 7½ Los Angeles 59 61 .492 12½ Oakland 33 86 .277 38
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 76 42 .644 _ Philadelphia 65 54 .546 11½ Miami 63 57 .525 14 New York 54 65 .454 22½ Washington 53 66 .445 23½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 65 54 .546 _ Cincinnati 62 58 .517 3½ Chicago 61 57 .517 3½ Pittsburgh 53 66 .445 12 St. Louis 53 66 .445 12
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 71 46 .607 _ San Francisco 63 55 .534 8½ Arizona 59 60 .496 13 San Diego 56 63 .471 16 Colorado 46 73 .387 26
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Boston 6, Detroit 3 Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0 Cleveland 9, Tampa Bay 2 Toronto 11, Chicago Cubs 4 Washington 8, Oakland 7 Miami 8, N.Y. Yankees 7 Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 3 L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1 San Francisco 3, Texas 2, 10 innings Baltimore 5, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Miami 5, Houston 1 Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3 St. Louis 7, Oakland 5 Texas 12, L.A. Angels 0 Kansas City 7, Seattle 6 Baltimore 4, San Diego 1 Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (Allen 5-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 6:40 p.m. Houston (Javier 8-2) at Miami (Cueto 0-3), 6:40 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at Washington (Gray 7-9), 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4), 7:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-7) at Atlanta (Elder 8-4), 7:20 p.m. Detroit (Fae do 2-4) at Minnesota (Ober 6-6), 7:40 p.m. Oakland (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-0), 7:45 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 8:05 p.m. L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-8) at Texas (Montgomery 7-10), 8:05 p.m. Seattle (Hancock 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 3-13), 8:10 p.m. Baltimore (Flaherty 8-7) at San Diego (Wacha 8-2), 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Littell 2-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m. Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2, 1st game Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0 Toronto 11, Chicago Cubs 4 Washington 8, Oakland 7 Miami 8, N.Y. Yankees 7 Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 3 San Francisco 3, Texas 2, 10 innings L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 3 Arizona 5, San Diego 4 Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings, 2nd game N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 6
Monday’s Games
Miami 5, Houston 1 N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 2 Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3 St. Louis 7, Oakland 5 Colorado 6, Arizona 4 Baltimore 4, San Diego 1 Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (Allen 5-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 6:40 p.m. Houston (Javier 8-2) at Miami (Cueto 0-3), 6:40 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at Washington (Gray 7-9), 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4), 7:07 p.m. Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-7) at Atlanta (Elder 8-4), 7:20 p.m. Oakland (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-0), 7:45 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 8:05 p.m. Arizona (TBD) at Colorado (Blach 1-1), 8:40 p.m. Baltimore (Flaherty 8-7) at San Diego (Wacha 8-2), 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Littell 2-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m. Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated OF Aaron Hicks from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Colton Cowser to Norfolk (IL). CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Activated 3B Jose Ramirez. Sent RHP Cal Quantrill to Akron (EL) on a rehab assignment. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned OF Bubba Thompson to Omaha (IL). Sent RHP Brad Keller to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated INF/OF Tony Kemp from the paternity list. Recalled RHP Spenser Watkins from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed RHP Freddy Tarnok on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 11. Optioned OF Cody Thomas to Las Vegas. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed SS Wander Franco on the restricted list. Selected the contact of LHP Jacob Lopez from Durham (IL). TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated OF Travis Jankowski from the paternity list. Optioned INF Jonathan Ornelas to Round Rock (PCL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled OF Kyle Lewis from Reno (PCL). Optioned OF Jake McCarthy to Reno. CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Brad Boxberger to ACL Cubs on a rehab assignment. CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Daniel Duarte to Louisville (IL). COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated OF Charlie Blackmon from the 10-day IL. Designated INF/OF Cole Tucker for assignment. Reinstated OF Sean Bouchard from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Albuquerque (PCL). MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Huascar Brazoban on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Bryan Hoeing from Jacksonville (IL). NEW YORK METS — Placed LHP Josh Walker on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 13. Reinstated RHP Sam Coonrod from the 60-day IL. Sent RHP Jimmy Yacabonis outright to Syracuse (IL). Placed RHP John Curtiss on the 60-day IL. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed DH Ji Man Choi on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 12. Transferred RHP Drew Carlton to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Ben Gamel from El Paso (PCL). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Mark Mathias and OF Luis Matos to Sacramento (PCL). Selected the contracts of INF Johan Camargo and OF Wade Meckler from Sacramento. Transferred RHP Anthony DeSclafani to the 60-day IL. Designated OF Luis Gonzalez for assignment. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHPs Thaddeus Ward and Carl Edwards Jr. to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on rehab assignments.
BASKETBALLWomen’s National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Re-signed G Evina Westbrook to a seven-day contract. PHOENIX MERCURY — Re-signed G Destanni Henderson to a seven-day contract. WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Released F Cyesha Goree.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Zach Ertz from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed CB Rashad Fenton on injured reserve. Released RB Stevie Scott. ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived WRs Frank Darby and Chris Blair. Signed CB Blessuan Austin. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated RB J,.K. Dobbins from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR J.J. Koski. Waived LB Ray Wilborn. DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Avery Avis and C Alex Mollette. Waived WR Trey Quinn with an injury designation. CHICAGO BEARS — Claimed LB Mykal Walker off waivers from Atlanta. Waived LB Kuony Deng. HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived WR Victor Boden. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DB Teez Tabor. Waived RB Zavier Scott with an injury settlement. Signed S Ronnie Harrison. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated OL Ben Bartch from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed LS Carson Tinker. Placed DL Henry Mondeaux on injured reserve. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived RB Larry Rountree. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived S Richard LeCounte. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived T Jacky Chen and LB William Kwenkeu. Signed T Chim Okorafor and LB Tanner Vallejo. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Ezekiel Elliott. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Darrel Williams. NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated DT D.J. Davidson from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE Jalyn Holmes. Placed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo on injured reserve. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Shaun Bradley on injured reserve, Signed DT Olive Sagapolu. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed CB Lavert Hill. Waived CB Duke Dawson with an injury designation. Waived CB Isaiah Dunn. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Jacques Patrick and DL Kyle Peko. Activated DB Josh Thompson from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed DT Shakel Brown on injured reserve. Waived DB Chris Jackson.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.