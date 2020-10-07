Cross country
Warrior Run sweeps home meet
TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run’s boys and girls cross country teams swept Milton in a nonleague meet on Tuesday.
On the boys side, a 26-29 victory for the Defenders, Caden Dufrene won for the hosts in 16 minutes and 49 seconds with teammate Andrew Adams close behind in second (17:14).
Leading Milton was third-place finisher Timothy Marvin (17:19) and Brody Bender, who came in fourth in 17:56.
In girls action, Warrior Run took a 15-49 victory as the Defenders took the top six spots.
Lauren Trapani once again won for Warrior Run in 18:42, plus Alyssa Hoffman was second in 20:29. Sage Dunkleberger, Alanna Ranck, Sienna Dunkleberger and Mikeala Majcher gave the Defenders the top six.
Leading Milton was a seventh-place finish by Emma East in 22:28.
Boys
Warrior Run 26, Milton 29At Warrior Run
1. Caden Dufrene, WR, 16:49; 2. Andrew Adams, WR, 17:14; 3. Timothy Marvin, M, 17:19; 4. Brody Bender, M, 17:56; 5. Chase Bilodeau, M, 18:00; 6. Jason Wood, WR, 18:28; 7. Ryan Bickhart, M, 18:34; 8. Spencer Fogelman, WR, 18:39; 9. Liam Boyer, WR, 19:19; 10. Nathan Barnett, M, 19:23.
GirlsWarrior Run 15, Milton 49at Warrior Run
1. Lauren Trapani, WR, 18:42; 2. Alyssa Hoffman, WR, 20:29; 3. Sage Dunkleberger, WR, 20:39; 4. Alanna Ranck, WR, 20:40; 5. Sienna Dunkleberger, WR, 20:50; 6. Mikaela Majcher, WR, 20:51; 7. Emma East, M, 22:28; 9. Karenza Musser, 23:31; 10. Ryleigh Stewart, M, 23:38; 12. Mercedez Farr, M, 25:01; 13. Jacklyn Hopple, M, 25:13.
Lewisburg sweeps Selinsgrove
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons continue to excel on the cross country course this year as they swept the Seals in the HAC-I meet.
In a 15-50 victory for the boys, Jacob Hess won in 16:01, while brother Thomas Hess was second in 16:46 and Gianluca Perrone was close behind in 16:49 for Lewisburg.
On the girls side, a 26-29 victory by the Green Dragons, Hannah Mirshahi came in second in 20:16 to lead her team.
BoysLewisburg 15; Selinsgrove 50at Lewisburg
1. Jacob Hess, L, 16:01; 2. Thomas Hess, L, 16:46; 3. Gianluca Perrone, L, 16:49; 4. Calvin Bailey, L, 16:54; 5. Connor Murray, L, 17:07; 6. Bryce Ryder, L, 17:08; 8. Zach Wentz, S, 18:22; 11. Derick Blair, S, 18:50; 14. Mason Reitenbach, S, 19:58; 15. Jarrett Lee, S, 20:00; 16. Ben Malehorn, S, 20:05.
GirlsLewisburg 26, Selinsgrove 29at Lewisburg
1. Shaela Kruskie, S, 19:47; 2. Hannah Mirshahi, L, 20:16; 3. Zoe Tomko, S, 20:19; 4. Sarah Mahoney, L, 20:38; 5. Olivia Beattie, L, 20:39; 6. Breia Mayes, S, 20:40; 7. Samantha Wakeman, L, 20:51; 8. Delaney Humphrey, L, 21:08; 9. JaSayle Rivera, S, 21:18; 10. Ade Leason, S, 21:20.
Girls soccer
Mifflinburg 3
Williamsport 0
WILLIAMSPORT — Sarah Fritz recorded a hat trick as the Wildcats beat the Millionaires in a HAC-I matchup played at the Balls Mills Complex.
Peyton Yocum and Makayla Lohr assisted on Fritz’s two goals in the first half before Olivia Walter assisted on Fritz’s final tally in the second half.
Mifflinburg (6-4-1, 3-2-1 HAC-I) next plays Jersey Shore on the road at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Mifflinburg 3, Williamsport 2at WilliamsportFirst half
Miff-Sarah Fritz, assist Peyton Yocum, 19:50. Miff-Fritz, assist Makayla Lohr, 39:52.
Second half
Miff-Fritz, assist Olivia Walter, 48:26.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 20-2; Corners: Mifflinburg, 6-0; Saves:
Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 2; Williamsport, Adelia Engel, 17.
Meadowbrook Chr. 6
Grace Prep 0
MILTON — The Lions spread the ball around as Maddy Osman, Amelia Yordy, Maddy Steck and Audrey Millett all scored in the first half to lead Meadowbrook to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association victory.
Yordy and Kailey Devlin then added second-half goals to put the game away for Meadowbrook (10-2, 5-1 ACAA). Osman, Yordy and Steck also had assists in the game for the Lions.
Meadowbrook Chr. 6, Grace Prep 0at Meadowbrook ChristianFirst half
MC-Maddy Osman, unassisted, 24:53. MC-Amelia Yordy, assist Osman, 8:41. MC-Maddy Steck, unassisted, 5:59. MC-Audrey Millett, assist Yordy, 5:17.
Second half
MC-Yordy, assist Steck, 19:24. MC-Kailey Devlin, unassisted, 7:18.
Shots: MC, 19-3; Corners: MC, 8-0; Saves:
MC, Alayna Smith, 1, and Emily Toland, 0; GP, Makayla Ley, 8.
Girls tennis
Selinsgrove 4
Mifflinburg 1
SELINSGROVE — Kylie Vasbinder won a three-setter at No. 3 singles to highlight the HAC-I match for the Wildcats.
Vasbinder beat McKenna Parker, 5-7, 6-1, 10-8 (super tiebreak) to lead Mifflinburg (0-13).
Selinsgrove 4, Mifflinburg 1at SelinsgroveSingles
1. Fiona Finnerty (S) def. Destiny Jones, 6-4, 6-2. 2. Avery de Fazio (S) def. Rockell Keister, 6-2, 6-3. 3. Kylie Vasbinder (M) def. McKenna Parker, 5-7, 6-1, 10-8 (super tiebreak).
Doubles
1. Emeline Snook-Natalie Imhoof (S) def. Rebecca Reimer-Kooper Haines, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Murphy O’Brien-Eden Miller (S) def. Kassidy Reedy-Alexis Scopelliti, 6-2, 6-3.
Boys soccer
Warrior Run 14
Hughesville 2
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders got eight goals from eight different players in the first half to rout the Spartans in the HAC-II matchup on Monday.
Luke Mattox, Alex Brown, Alex Hazzoum, Logan Confer, Kaden Majcher, Brendan Geiger, Hayden DuRussell and Cody Goodspeed all scored in the first half for Warrior Run.
Scoring in the second half for the Defenders were Hazzoum, Confer, Tanner Polcyn, Mattox, Carter Temple and Gavin Sanner — all in that order.
