Women's basketball
King’s 75, Lycoming 38
First-year Mya Wetzel led Lycoming with six points and five rebounds. The Warriors improved to 5-14 (5-6 MAC Freedom). King’s improved to 13-6, 8-3.
Men's basketball
Lycoming 68, King’s 49Notes:
Former Danville Area High School teammates, sophomore Mavin James, who posted a career-high 20 points, and junior Dyson Harward, who posted a career-high 18 rebounds, led Lycoming. The Warriors improved to 13-7, 8-3 MAC Freedom. James hit 8-of-9 shots from the field, including four 3-pointers en route to his first 20-point game in college and high school teammate Harward surpassed his previous career-best in rebounds by grabbing five on the offensive glass and 13 on the defensive end to surpass his previous best of 17 set against Union in 2019. The 18 rebounds is the most in a game for a Warrior since Matt Stackhouse had 21 against Wilkes in 2002. He also added 13 points for his league-leading 11th double-double, the third-most in program history, and rejected three shots, all while crossing 700 points in his career.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 31 20 .608 — Brooklyn 29 22 .569 2 Toronto 26 23 .531 4 Boston 28 25 .528 4 New York 24 28 .462 7½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 32 20 .615 — Charlotte 28 24 .538 4 Atlanta 24 26 .480 7 Washington 24 27 .471 7½ Orlando 12 41 .226 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 32 18 .640 — Milwaukee 32 21 .604 1½ Cleveland 31 21 .596 2 Indiana 19 34 .358 14½ Detroit 12 38 .240 20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 36 18 .667 — Dallas 29 23 .558 6 New Orleans 19 32 .373 15½ San Antonio 19 33 .365 16 Houston 15 36 .294 19½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 31 21 .596 — Denver 28 23 .549 2½ Minnesota 26 25 .510 4½ Portland 21 31 .404 10 Oklahoma City 16 34 .320 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 41 9 .820 — Golden State 39 13 .750 3 L.A. Clippers 26 27 .491 16½ L.A. Lakers 25 27 .481 17 Sacramento 19 34 .358 23½
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 106, Philadelphia 103 Orlando 119, Indiana 118 Boston 113, Charlotte 107 Memphis 120, New York 108 Houston 115, Cleveland 104 Oklahoma City 120, Dallas 114, OT Sacramento 112, Brooklyn 101 Utah 108, Denver 104 L.A. Lakers 99, Portland 94
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m. Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Sacramento at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m. Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Utah, 9 p.m. New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at Dallas, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 Tampa Bay 46 30 10 6 66 157 130 Toronto 42 29 10 3 61 153 112 Boston 43 26 14 3 55 131 120 Detroit 47 20 21 6 46 130 162 Buffalo 45 14 24 7 35 117 157 Ottawa 40 14 22 4 32 110 136 Montreal 44 8 29 7 23 99 172
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 42 31 9 2 64 147 98 N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 Pittsburgh 46 27 11 8 62 154 124 Washington 47 25 13 9 59 152 130 Columbus 43 20 22 1 41 136 159 N.Y. Islanders 39 16 17 6 38 93 105 Philadelphia 45 15 22 8 38 113 152 New Jersey 45 15 25 5 35 126 163
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 44 32 8 4 68 183 129 Nashville 46 28 14 4 60 144 125 Minnesota 41 28 10 3 59 161 120 St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121 Dallas 43 23 18 2 48 129 131 Winnipeg 42 18 17 7 43 120 128 Chicago 46 16 23 7 39 112 156 Arizona 45 11 30 4 26 99 169
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 46 27 16 3 57 158 137 Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130 Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137 Calgary 42 23 13 6 52 136 104 Edmonton 42 23 16 3 49 142 138 San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142 Vancouver 46 20 20 6 46 115 126 Seattle 46 15 27 4 34 121 159 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 3, N.Y. Islanders 0 Edmonton 5, Washington 3 Los Angeles 5, Detroit 3 Calgary 4, Arizona 2 Minnesota 5, Chicago 0
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
Men’s college basketball
EAST
Alderson-Broaddus 83, Davis & Elkins 70 Binghamton 77, Stony Brook 61 Charleston (WV) 86, Wheeling Jesuit 70 Chatham 92, Westminster (Pa.) 44 Chestnut Hill 90, Goldey-Beacom 71 Colgate 83, Bucknell 69 Coppin St. 59, Delaware St. 57 Daemen 101, Roberts Wesleyan 71 Dickinson 69, Muhlenberg 67 Dist. of Columbia 92, Molloy 64 Eastern Nazarene 80, New England Coll. 77 Fairmont St. 98, Glenville St. 87 Fordham 61, Rhode Island 55 Gannon 90, Edinboro 79 Geneva 72, Grove City 56 George Washington 89, La Salle 87 Haverford 77, Ursinus 68 Hilbert 94, Alfred St. 73 John Jay 69, Brooklyn College 66, OT Kean 78, College of NJ 74 Keystone 89, Valley Forge 82 Lafayette 71, American 62 Lehigh 63, Navy 62 Loyola (Md.) 61, Army 57 MIT 71, Springfield 66 Mass.-Lowell 62, Maine 50 Mercyhurst 83, Seton Hill 45 Mitchell 107, Lesley 65 New Hampshire 70, Hartford 64 Pace 77, New Haven 48 Penn State-Altoona 96, La Roche 87 Pitt.-Bradford 85, Mount Aloysius 71 Pitt.-Greensburg 77, Penn State-Erie 66 Plymouth St. 64, Castleton 33 Rowan 100, Rutgers-Camden 73 S. Connecticut 81, Bloomfield 79 S. New Hampshire 85, Franklin Pierce 59 St. Michael’s 86, American International 79 St. Rose 79, Le Moyne 72 Swarthmore 65, Washington College (Md.) 56 UMBC 59, Albany (NY) 53 Vermont 90, NJIT 67 W. Connecticut 78, Rhode Island Coll. 72 W. New England 98, Endicott 90 Wentworth 64, Suffolk 63 West Chester 70, Shepherd 57 West Liberty 96, W. Virginia St. 84 Worcester Tech 76, Emerson 47
SOUTH
Arkansas 99, Georgia 73 Augusta 73, North Georgia 65 Barton 99, King (Tenn.) 92 Belmont Abbey 90, North Greenville 85 Clemson 75, Florida St. 69 Columbus St. 69, SC-Aiken 67 Dayton 82, VCU 52 E. Mennonite 72, Roanoke 70 Flagler 82, Georgia College 66 Florida Southern 81, Rollins 77 Furman 102, The Citadel 83 Gardner-Webb 65, High Point 57 Georgia Southwestern 66, Clayton St. 62 Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 70 Limestone 83, Coker 56 Longwood 56, UNC-Asheville 48 NC Wesleyan 77, Methodist 58 Newberry 62, Wingate 57 Notre Dame 68, Miami 64 Nova Southeastern 97, Barry 87 Palm Beach Atlantic 81, St. Leo 68 Presbyterian 64, Campbell 58 Queens (NC) 76, Catawba 67 Radford 64, Charleston Southern 52 SC-Upstate 85, Hampton 78 Saint Louis 92, George Mason 90, 2OT Samford 80, Chattanooga 72 Syracuse 89, NC State 82 Tampa 77, Eckerd 66 Temple 71, East Carolina 63 Tusculum 68, Carson-Newman 67 Union (Tenn.) 80, West Georgia 74 VMI 76, UNC-Greensboro 65 Va. Wesleyan 63, Shenandoah 62 Virginia Tech 81, Georgia Tech 66 Virginia Union 85, Johnson C. Smith 28 Virginia-Wise 84, Mars Hill 79 W. Carolina 87, ETSU 84 Wake Forest 91, Pittsburgh 75 Young Harris 86, Lander 76
MIDWEST
Drake 85, Indiana St. 67 Florida 66, Missouri 65 Hope 79, Alma 71 Illinois 80, Wisconsin 67 Kansas St. 71, Oklahoma St. 68 Loyola Chicago 78, Illinois St. 64 Marietta 84, Muskingum 64 Marquette 83, Villanova 73 Milwaukee Engineering 75, Lakeland 71 Missouri St. 69, S. Illinois 54 N. Iowa 78, Bradley 65 Otterbein 71, Ohio Northern 67 Purdue 88, Minnesota 73 Tiffin 100, Ashland 97, OT Transylvania 72, Franklin 62 Wisconsin La Crosse Eagles 80, Wis.-Whitewater 68 Wooster 84, Kenyon 57 Xavier 68, Butler 66
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 77, Chicago St. 73 Houston 73, Tulane 62
Women’s college basketball
EAST
Albany (NY) 51, UMBC 41 Army 63, Loyola (Md.) 57 Boston U. 67, Bucknell 58 Coppin St. 64, Delaware St. 56 La Salle 66, Saint Joseph’s 58 Maine 58, Mass.-Lowell 36 Rhode Island 60, Saint Louis 52 Seton Hall 91, Georgetown 62 St. Bonaventure 50, George Washington 49 St. John’s 83, Xavier 63 Stony Brook 49, Binghamton 48 Temple 70, Wichita St. 49 Vermont 56, NJIT 30
SOUTH
Campbell 70, UNC-Asheville 60 George Mason 58, Davidson 50 High Point 72, NC A&T 53 Longwood 91, Charleston Southern 59 Memphis 66, Cincinnati 54 Tulane 97, Tougaloo 43 VCU 72, Richmond 68
MIDWEST
Ball St. 84, Ohio 74 Bowling Green 64, N. Illinois 54 Buffalo 69, E. Michigan 62 Dayton 60, Duquesne 54 Iowa St. 70, Kansas St. 55 Kansas 65, Oklahoma St. 56 Kent St. 68, Cent. Michigan 57 N. Iowa 72, Indiana St. 49 Toledo 74, Miami (Ohio) 64 UConn 76, Creighton 56 W. Michigan 57, Akron 53
SOUTHWEST
Houston 65, Tulsa 64 Oklahoma 78, Baylor 77 West Virginia 70, TCU 62
Transactions
BASEBALL
FOOTBALL
National Football League DENVER BRONCOS — Named Justin Outten offensive coordinator, Butch Barry offensive line coach and Klint Kubiak passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DT Raequan Williams to a reserve/future contract. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WRs Josh Gordon, Gehrig Dieter, Daurice Fountain, Cornell Powell, DBs Dicaprio Bootle, Devon Key, DT Cortez Broughton, TEs Matt Bushman, Mark Vital, DE Austin Edwards, LB Darius Harris, OT Roderick Johnson and G Darryl Williams to reserve/future contracts. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DE Jamal Davis to a reserve/future contract. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DLs Alex Barrett, Chris Slayton, TEs Tanner Hudson, Jordan Matthews, WRs KeeSean Johnson, Austin Mack, Connor Wedington OL Alfredo Gutierrez, FB Josh Hokit, CB Ka’dar Hollman and LB Curtis Robinson to reserve/future contracts. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DB Chris Cooper to a reserve/future contract. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Rasheed Bailey and DB Mercy Maston on one-year contract extensions.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned F Steven Fogarty, C Oskar Steen and G Jeremy Swayman to Providence (AHL). BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned Ds Jimmy Schuldt, Oskari Laaksonen, Cs Arttu Ruotsalainen, John-Jason Peterka, F Brandon Biro and G Aaron Dell to Rochester (AHL). Waived G Michael Houser. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned F Dylan Sikura to Colorado (AHL). Reassigned G Trent Miner from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL). LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned C Rasmus Kupari to Ontario (AHL). Promoted Ds Austin Strand and Christian Wolanin from the taxi squad to the active roster. MINNESOTA WILD — Promoted Fs Matthew Boldy and Connor Dewar from the practice squad to the active roster. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Colton White to Utica (AHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned Fs Morgan Barron and Jonny Brodzinski, D Nils Lundkvist and G Adam Huska to Hartford (AHL). OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL). PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Cam York, C Jackson Cates and F Isaac Ratcligge to Lehigh Valley)AHL). PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned Ds Juuso Riikola and Pierre-Oliver Joseph and Fs Michael Chaput and Kasper Bjorkqvist to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned Ds Fredrik Claesson, Darren Raddysh and F Cole Koepke to Syracuse (AHL). Assigned F Tye Felhaber to Orlando (ECHL). VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Logan Thompson and Ds Daniil Miromanov, Brayden Pachal and Kaedan Korczak to Henderson (AHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Promoted G Pheonix Copley and F Brett Leason from the taxi squad to the active roster. Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL). WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned G Mikhail Berdin, Ds Declan Chisholm, Leon Gawanke, Ville Heinola and Johnny Kovacevic, Fs Mikey Eyssimont and Kristian Reichel to Manitoba (AHL).
High school
Tuesday resultsGirls basketballJersey Shore 35, Lewisburg 30At Lewisburg
Jersey Shore 7 5 14 9 – 35 Lewisburg 6 8 10 6 – 30
Jersey Shore (10-6) 35
Peyton Dincher 4 3-3 13; Rayne Herritt 0 0-0 0; Cailyn Schall 4 0-0 10; Devon Walker 0 0-0 0; Sophia Kauffman 1 0-0 2; Jocelyn McCracken 2 0-2 4; Celia Shemory 2 0-1 4; Jaymisson Stellfox 0 0-0 0; Raechael Lorson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 3-6 35.
3-point goals:
Dincher 2, Schall 2.
Lewisburg (7-10) 30
Sydney Bolinsky 2 0-1 4; Addie Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Caroline Blakeslee 0 0-0 0; Elsa Fellon 2 0-0 4; Maria Bozella 2 0-0 4; Sophie Kilbride 4 0-2 8; Anna Baker 1 2-2 4; Keeley Baker 3 0-0 6. Totals: 14 2-5 30.
3-point goals:
None.
Warrior Run 49, Montoursville 43at Montoursville
Warrior Run 14 10 13 12 — 49 Montoursville 8 9 8 18 — 43
Warrior Run (5-13) 49
Alexis Hudson 6 1-2 14, Alayna Wilkins 2 0-0 6, Lilly Wertz 2 0-0 4, Emily McKee 7 7-13 21, Abby Evans 1 2-2 4. Totals: 18 10-17 49.
3-point goals:
Wilkins 2, Hudson.
Montoursville (2-15) 43
Alaina Marchioni 6 0-2 13, Shaynne Klemick 3 0-0 8, Nyla Kutney 2 0-0 5, Maddie Labatch 5 0-0 11, Sydnie Stone 2 0-0 4, Ashlynn Loe 0 2-2 2, Anna Baylor 0 0-4 0. Totals: 18 2-8 43.
3-point goals:
Klemick 2, Marchioni, Kutney, Labatch.
JV score:
WR, 60-43.
Central Mountain 41, Mifflinburg 33At Central Mountain
Mifflinburg 7 5 8 13 — 33 Cen. Mtn. 10 3 11 17 – 41
Mifflinburg (6-11) 33
Ella Shuck 5 5-7 17; Avery Metzger 1 0-0 2; Jenna Haines 1 0-0 2; Laine Martin 2 1-4 5; Alexis Scopelliti 0 0-0 0; Meg Shively 1 0-0 3; Marissa Allen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 6-11 33.
3-point goals:
Shuck 2, Shively.
Central Mountain (6-11) 41
Marissa Wheeler 0 0-0 0; Mia Kopysciansky 2 3-4 9; Danica Kelly 1 1-3 3; Tara Mader 0 0-0 0; Taylor Doyle 3 4-9 10; Ava Doyle 2 0-2 4; Reese Doyle 1 0-0 2; Keeley Rohrbach 1 0-0 2; Kiahna Jones 5 1-1 11. Totals: 15 9-19 41.
3-point goals:
Kopysciansky 2.
Central Columbia 50, Milton 26At Central Columbia
Milton 7 5 8 6 — 26 Central 13 15 10 12 – 50
Milton (7-10) 26
Kiersten Stork 2 3-5 7; Leah Walter 1 0-0 3; Morgan Reiner 2 0-1 4; Abbey Kitchen 3 0-0 6; Kyla Rovenolt 0 0-0 0; Brooklyn Wade 3 0-0 6. Totals: 11 3-6 26.
3-point goals:
Walter.
Central (15-4) 50
Haley Bull 4 0-0 10; Ava Klingerman 0 0-0 0; Nora Fritz 0 0-0 0; Alya Flick 5 4-4 17; Emmie Rowe 1 2-2 4; Caitlyn Weatherill 2 0-0 6; Maggie Vandemark 0 0-0 0; Avery Kissinger 0 0-0 0; Lindsey Bull 2 0-0 5; Maddy Blake 4 0-0 8; Haley Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-6 50.
3-point goals:
Flick 3, H. Bull 2, Weatherill 2, L. Bull.
Meadowbrook Chr. 28, Belleville Menn. 22At Belleville Mennonite
Meadow 2 4 16 6 — 28 Belleville 6 2 4 10 – 22
Meadowbrook Chr. (8-9) 28
Kailey Devlin 2 1-2 5; Emma George 1 0-0 2; Audrey Millett 0 0-0 0; Alayna Smith 3 0-2 6; Emily Baney 3 5-8 11; Madi McNeal 1 2-2 4; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 8-14 28.
3-point goals:
None.
Belleville Mennonite (4-3) 22
Chloe Renno 1 2-2 4; Sonya Yoder 7 2-2 17; Natalie Yoder 0 1-4 1; Miriam Stoltzfus 0 0-2 0; Chloe Sunderland 0 0-0 0; Karina Renno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 5-10 22.
3-point goals:
S. Yoder.
Boys basketballMeadowbrook Chr. 63, Belleville Menn. 45At Belleville Mennonite
Meadow 13 14 14 22 — 63 Belleville 10 7 16 12 – 45
Meadowbrook Chr. (13-6) 63
Ashton Canelo 7 2-4 16; Gabe Rodriguez 7 2-4 17; Mike Smith 3 1-2 10; Noah Smith 4 1-2 9; Jacob Reed 4 1-3 9; Jacob Bair 0 0-0 0; Levi Erb 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 7-15 63.
3-point goals:
M. Smith 3, Rodriguez.
Belleville Mennonite (4-5) 45
C. Stoltzfus 4 0-0 10; E. Crosson 4 0-1 11; RJ Miller 0 0-0 0; Kauffman 3 0-0 6; Q. Renno 2 7-9 12; P. Yoder 0 0-0 0; C. Ammon 2 0-0 6. Totals: 15 7-10 45.
3-point goals: Crosson 3, Stoltzfus 2, Renno.
