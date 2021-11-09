Youth football
Heartland Youth Football LeaguePlayoffsFlag Football championship
Montoursville 8, South Williamsport 0
Tackle Division semifinalsA Division
Selinsgrove 19, Milton 8 Southern Columbia 8, Jersey Shore 7
B Division
Central Columbia 12, Mifflinburg 6 (OT) Milton 6, Montoursville 0
ChampionshipsSunday at Montoursville
Milton vs. Central Columbia Southern Columbia vs. Selinsgrove
Women’s soccer
NCAA Women’s Division I Soccer Tournament First Round At higher seed Friday, Nov. 12 Alabama at Clemson, 4 p.m. Lipscomb at Tennessee, 5 p.m. South Alabama at Florida St., 6 p.m. High Point at Virginia, 6 p.m. Monmouth at Penn St., 6 p.m. Vermont at Princeton, 6 p.m. Old Dominion at Duke, 6 p.m. Samford at Auburn, 6 p.m. Butler at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. Northwestern St. at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m. Prairie View at TCU, 8 p.m. Saint Louis at Mississippi, 8 p.m. UC Irvine at UCLA, 9 p.m. Ohio St. at Virginia Tech, TBD Bowling Green at Michigan, TBD Saturday, Nov. 13 Central Conn. at Georgetown, noon St. John’s at Brown, 1 p.m. Providence at Hofstra, 1 p.m. South Carolina at North Carolina, 2 p.m. South Dakota St. at Pepperdine, 3 p.m. Bucknell at Rutgers, 4 p.m. Milwaukee at Xavier, 4 p.m. Grand Canyon at Southern Cal, 4 p.m. Stanford at Santa Clara, 4 p.m. Loyola Chicago at Purdue, 7 p.m. New Mexico at BYU, 8 p.m. Montana at. Washington St., 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 Harvard at Wake Forest, 1 p.m. NC State at South Florida, 1 p.m. SIU-Edwardsville at Notre Dame, 1 p.m. Texas at SMU, 2 p.m. LSU at Memphis, 2 p.m. ___ Second Round Friday, Nov. 19 Florida St./South Alabama winner vs. Texas/SMU winner, TBD NC State/South Florida winner vs. Pepperdine/South Dakota St. winner, TBD Tennessee/Lipscomb winner vs. Washington St./Montana winner, TBD Harvard/Wake Forest winner vs. Michigan/Bowling Green winner, TBD Arkansas/Northwestern St. winner vs. Ohio St./Virginia Tech winner, TBD Purdue/Loyola Chicago winner vs. Notre Dame/SIU-Edwardsville winner, TBD TCU/Prairie View winner vs. Princeton/Vermont winner, TBD Saint Louis/Miss. winner vs. Rutgers/Bucknell winner, TBD Duke/Old Dominion winner vs. LSU/Memphis winner, TBD Brown/St. John’s winner vs. Auburn/Samford winner, TBD Georgetown/Central Conn. winner vs. Santa Clara/Stanford winner, TBD Butler/Wisconsin winner vs. UCLA/UC Irvine winner, TBD North Carolina/South Carolina winner vs. Providence/Hofstra winner, TBD Penn St./Monmouth winner vs. Southern Cal/Grand Canyon, TBD BYU/New Mexico winner vs. Alabama/Clemson winner, TBD Milwaukee/Xavier winner vs. Virginia/High Point winner, TBD Third Round Sunday, Nov. 21 Florida St./South Alabama-Texas/SMU winner vs. NC State/South Florida-Pepperdine/South Dakota St. winner, TBD Tennessee/Lipscomb-Washington St./Montana winner vs. Harvard/Wake Forest-Michigan/Bowling Green winner, TBD Arkansas/Northwestern St.-Ohio St./Virginia Tech winner vs. Purdue/Loyola Chicago-Notre Dame/SIUE winner, TBD TCU/Prairie View-Princeton/Vermont winner vs. Saint Louis/Miss.-Rutgers/Bucknell winner, TBD Duke/Old Dominion-LSU/Memphis winner vs. Brown/St. John’s-Auburn/Samford winner, TBD Georgetown/Central Conn.-Santa Clara/Stanford winner vs. Butler/Wisconsin-UCLA/UC Irvine winner, TBD North Carolina/South Carolina-Providence/Hofstra winner vs. Penn St./Monmouth-Southern Cal/Grand Canyon winner, TBD BYU/New Mexico-Alabama/Clemson winner vs. Milwaukee/Xavier-Virginia/High Point winner, TBD ___ Quarterfinals Frday, Nov. 26 or Saturday, Nov. 27 TBD ___ Semifinals Friday, Dec. 3 At Stevens Stadium Santa Clara, Calif. TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m. ___ Championship Sunday, Dec. 5 At Stevens Stadium Santa Clara, Calif. TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 235 118 New England 5 4 0 .556 230 170 N.Y. Jets 2 6 0 .250 144 251 Miami 2 7 0 .222 155 242
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 7 2 0 .778 255 211 Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 245 213 Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 132 209 Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 221 195 Pittsburgh 5 3 0 .625 161 169 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203 Cleveland 5 4 0 .556 224 196
West
W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 .625 199 201 Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 196 189 Denver 5 4 0 .556 187 153 Kansas City 5 4 0 .556 221 227
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 6 2 0 .750 241 192 N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216 Philadelphia 3 6 0 .333 227 218 Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183 New Orleans 5 3 0 .625 201 155 Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 175 220 Carolina 4 5 0 .444 171 183
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 199 180 Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 194 191 Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224 Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 8 1 0 .889 277 155 L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 261 196 San Francisco 3 5 0 .375 185 202 Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 29, Chicago 27 Thursday, Nov. 11 Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m. Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m. Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m. Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants
Monday, Nov. 15
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 8 3 .727 — Brooklyn 7 4 .636 1 New York 7 4 .636 1 Toronto 6 5 .545 2 Boston 4 6 .400 3½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 7 3 .700 — Washington 7 3 .700 — Charlotte 5 7 .417 3 Atlanta 4 7 .364 3½ Orlando 3 8 .273 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 7 3 .700 — Cleveland 7 4 .636 ½ Milwaukee 4 6 .400 3 Indiana 4 7 .364 3½ Detroit 1 8 .111 5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 7 3 .700 — Memphis 6 4 .600 1 San Antonio 3 7 .300 4 Houston 1 9 .100 6 New Orleans 1 10 .091 6½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 7 3 .700 — Denver 6 4 .600 1 Portland 5 5 .500 2 Oklahoma City 3 6 .333 3½ Minnesota 3 6 .333 3½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 9 1 .900 — Phoenix 6 3 .667 2½ L.A. Clippers 5 4 .556 3½ L.A. Lakers 6 5 .545 3½ Sacramento 5 6 .455 4½
Monday’s Games
New York 103, Philadelphia 96 Chicago 118, Brooklyn 95 Dallas 108, New Orleans 92 Memphis 125, Minnesota 118, OT Denver 113, Miami 96 Phoenix 109, Sacramento 104 Golden State 127, Atlanta 113 L.A. Lakers 126, Charlotte 123, OT
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m. Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m. Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Detroit at Houston, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m. Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m. Miami at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 12 10 1 1 21 49 28 Toronto 13 7 5 1 15 34 40 Tampa Bay 11 6 3 2 14 35 35 Detroit 13 6 5 2 14 39 44 Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36 Boston 9 5 4 0 10 25 26 Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 28 40 Montreal 13 3 10 0 6 26 45
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 10 9 1 0 18 39 20 N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37 Washington 12 6 2 4 16 42 32 Philadelphia 10 6 2 2 14 32 25 Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28 N.Y. Islanders 10 5 3 2 12 27 25 New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 26 30 Pittsburgh 10 4 3 3 11 33 32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 11 8 3 0 16 37 36 St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 37 25 Winnipeg 11 6 3 2 14 37 32 Nashville 12 6 5 1 13 32 33 Dallas 11 4 5 2 10 25 35 Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36 Chicago 13 2 9 2 6 28 48 Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 19 49
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 10 9 1 0 18 45 28 Calgary 11 7 1 3 17 40 22 Anaheim 13 6 4 3 15 42 37 San Jose 11 6 4 1 13 32 30 Los Angeles 12 6 5 1 13 38 33 Vegas 12 6 6 0 12 33 38 Vancouver 12 5 6 1 11 33 33 Seattle 12 4 7 1 9 34 40 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Los Angeles 5, Toronto 1 Washington 5, Buffalo 3 N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 3
Tuesday’s Games
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m. Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
