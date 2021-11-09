Youth football

Heartland Youth Football LeaguePlayoffsFlag Football championship

Montoursville 8, South Williamsport 0

Tackle Division semifinalsA Division

Selinsgrove 19, Milton 8 Southern Columbia 8, Jersey Shore 7

B Division

Central Columbia 12, Mifflinburg 6 (OT) Milton 6, Montoursville 0

ChampionshipsSunday at Montoursville

Milton vs. Central Columbia Southern Columbia vs. Selinsgrove

Women’s soccer

NCAA Women’s Division I Soccer Tournament First Round At higher seed Friday, Nov. 12 Alabama at Clemson, 4 p.m. Lipscomb at Tennessee, 5 p.m. South Alabama at Florida St., 6 p.m. High Point at Virginia, 6 p.m. Monmouth at Penn St., 6 p.m. Vermont at Princeton, 6 p.m. Old Dominion at Duke, 6 p.m. Samford at Auburn, 6 p.m. Butler at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. Northwestern St. at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m. Prairie View at TCU, 8 p.m. Saint Louis at Mississippi, 8 p.m. UC Irvine at UCLA, 9 p.m. Ohio St. at Virginia Tech, TBD Bowling Green at Michigan, TBD Saturday, Nov. 13 Central Conn. at Georgetown, noon St. John’s at Brown, 1 p.m. Providence at Hofstra, 1 p.m. South Carolina at North Carolina, 2 p.m. South Dakota St. at Pepperdine, 3 p.m. Bucknell at Rutgers, 4 p.m. Milwaukee at Xavier, 4 p.m. Grand Canyon at Southern Cal, 4 p.m. Stanford at Santa Clara, 4 p.m. Loyola Chicago at Purdue, 7 p.m. New Mexico at BYU, 8 p.m. Montana at. Washington St., 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 Harvard at Wake Forest, 1 p.m. NC State at South Florida, 1 p.m. SIU-Edwardsville at Notre Dame, 1 p.m. Texas at SMU, 2 p.m. LSU at Memphis, 2 p.m. ___ Second Round Friday, Nov. 19 Florida St./South Alabama winner vs. Texas/SMU winner, TBD NC State/South Florida winner vs. Pepperdine/South Dakota St. winner, TBD Tennessee/Lipscomb winner vs. Washington St./Montana winner, TBD Harvard/Wake Forest winner vs. Michigan/Bowling Green winner, TBD Arkansas/Northwestern St. winner vs. Ohio St./Virginia Tech winner, TBD Purdue/Loyola Chicago winner vs. Notre Dame/SIU-Edwardsville winner, TBD TCU/Prairie View winner vs. Princeton/Vermont winner, TBD Saint Louis/Miss. winner vs. Rutgers/Bucknell winner, TBD Duke/Old Dominion winner vs. LSU/Memphis winner, TBD Brown/St. John’s winner vs. Auburn/Samford winner, TBD Georgetown/Central Conn. winner vs. Santa Clara/Stanford winner, TBD Butler/Wisconsin winner vs. UCLA/UC Irvine winner, TBD North Carolina/South Carolina winner vs. Providence/Hofstra winner, TBD Penn St./Monmouth winner vs. Southern Cal/Grand Canyon, TBD BYU/New Mexico winner vs. Alabama/Clemson winner, TBD Milwaukee/Xavier winner vs. Virginia/High Point winner, TBD Third Round Sunday, Nov. 21 Florida St./South Alabama-Texas/SMU winner vs. NC State/South Florida-Pepperdine/South Dakota St. winner, TBD Tennessee/Lipscomb-Washington St./Montana winner vs. Harvard/Wake Forest-Michigan/Bowling Green winner, TBD Arkansas/Northwestern St.-Ohio St./Virginia Tech winner vs. Purdue/Loyola Chicago-Notre Dame/SIUE winner, TBD TCU/Prairie View-Princeton/Vermont winner vs. Saint Louis/Miss.-Rutgers/Bucknell winner, TBD Duke/Old Dominion-LSU/Memphis winner vs. Brown/St. John’s-Auburn/Samford winner, TBD Georgetown/Central Conn.-Santa Clara/Stanford winner vs. Butler/Wisconsin-UCLA/UC Irvine winner, TBD North Carolina/South Carolina-Providence/Hofstra winner vs. Penn St./Monmouth-Southern Cal/Grand Canyon winner, TBD BYU/New Mexico-Alabama/Clemson winner vs. Milwaukee/Xavier-Virginia/High Point winner, TBD ___ Quarterfinals Frday, Nov. 26 or Saturday, Nov. 27 TBD ___ Semifinals Friday, Dec. 3 At Stevens Stadium Santa Clara, Calif. TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 p.m. ___ Championship Sunday, Dec. 5 At Stevens Stadium Santa Clara, Calif. TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 235 118 New England 5 4 0 .556 230 170 N.Y. Jets 2 6 0 .250 144 251 Miami 2 7 0 .222 155 242

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 7 2 0 .778 255 211 Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 245 213 Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 132 209 Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 221 195 Pittsburgh 5 3 0 .625 161 169 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203 Cleveland 5 4 0 .556 224 196

West

W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 .625 199 201 Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 196 189 Denver 5 4 0 .556 187 153 Kansas City 5 4 0 .556 221 227

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 6 2 0 .750 241 192 N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216 Philadelphia 3 6 0 .333 227 218 Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183 New Orleans 5 3 0 .625 201 155 Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 175 220 Carolina 4 5 0 .444 171 183

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 199 180 Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 194 191 Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224 Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 8 1 0 .889 277 155 L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 261 196 San Francisco 3 5 0 .375 185 202 Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 29, Chicago 27 Thursday, Nov. 11 Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m. Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m. Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m. Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants

Monday, Nov. 15

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 8 3 .727 — Brooklyn 7 4 .636 1 New York 7 4 .636 1 Toronto 6 5 .545 2 Boston 4 6 .400 3½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Miami 7 3 .700 — Washington 7 3 .700 — Charlotte 5 7 .417 3 Atlanta 4 7 .364 3½ Orlando 3 8 .273 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 7 3 .700 — Cleveland 7 4 .636 ½ Milwaukee 4 6 .400 3 Indiana 4 7 .364 3½ Detroit 1 8 .111 5½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 7 3 .700 — Memphis 6 4 .600 1 San Antonio 3 7 .300 4 Houston 1 9 .100 6 New Orleans 1 10 .091 6½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 7 3 .700 — Denver 6 4 .600 1 Portland 5 5 .500 2 Oklahoma City 3 6 .333 3½ Minnesota 3 6 .333 3½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Golden State 9 1 .900 — Phoenix 6 3 .667 2½ L.A. Clippers 5 4 .556 3½ L.A. Lakers 6 5 .545 3½ Sacramento 5 6 .455 4½

Monday’s Games

New York 103, Philadelphia 96 Chicago 118, Brooklyn 95 Dallas 108, New Orleans 92 Memphis 125, Minnesota 118, OT Denver 113, Miami 96 Phoenix 109, Sacramento 104 Golden State 127, Atlanta 113 L.A. Lakers 126, Charlotte 123, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m. Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m. Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Detroit at Houston, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Indiana at Denver, 9 p.m. Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Miami at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m. Miami at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 12 10 1 1 21 49 28 Toronto 13 7 5 1 15 34 40 Tampa Bay 11 6 3 2 14 35 35 Detroit 13 6 5 2 14 39 44 Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36 Boston 9 5 4 0 10 25 26 Ottawa 11 3 7 1 7 28 40 Montreal 13 3 10 0 6 26 45

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 10 9 1 0 18 39 20 N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37 Washington 12 6 2 4 16 42 32 Philadelphia 10 6 2 2 14 32 25 Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28 N.Y. Islanders 10 5 3 2 12 27 25 New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 26 30 Pittsburgh 10 4 3 3 11 33 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 11 8 3 0 16 37 36 St. Louis 10 7 2 1 15 37 25 Winnipeg 11 6 3 2 14 37 32 Nashville 12 6 5 1 13 32 33 Dallas 11 4 5 2 10 25 35 Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36 Chicago 13 2 9 2 6 28 48 Arizona 12 1 10 1 3 19 49

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 10 9 1 0 18 45 28 Calgary 11 7 1 3 17 40 22 Anaheim 13 6 4 3 15 42 37 San Jose 11 6 4 1 13 32 30 Los Angeles 12 6 5 1 13 38 33 Vegas 12 6 6 0 12 33 38 Vancouver 12 5 6 1 11 33 33 Seattle 12 4 7 1 9 34 40 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Los Angeles 5, Toronto 1 Washington 5, Buffalo 3 N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 3

Tuesday’s Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m. Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m. Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m. San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m. Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Bryan Baker off waivers from Toronto. DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHPs Rony Garcia, Spencer Turnbull and C Jake Rogers from the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Elvin Rodriguez from Toledo (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a one-year contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Jayce Tingler bench coach and David Popkins hitting coach. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of C Jose Herrera from Reno (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Reinstated INF Seth Beer and RHP Kevin Ginkel from the 60-day IL. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LHP T.J. McFarland on a one-year contract. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Slected the contract of RHP Adrian Martinez from El Paso (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Minor League Baseball Frontier League FLORRENCE Y’ALLS — Agreed to terms with LHP Kent Klyman. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Sam Gardner and RHP Matt Mulhearn to contract extensions. Agreed to terms with INF Justin Banks, RHPs Blake Garrett and Augie Voight. JOLIET SLAMMERS — Traded LHP Tyler Jandron to Missoula (Pioneer League) for LHP Cole Cook. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded LHP James Mulry to Washington for LHP McKenzie Mills. OTTAWA TITANS —Agreed to terms with Gavin Sonnier. Traded C Andres Regault to Joliet. SHCAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Joyce to a contract extension. Agreed to terms with INF Jake Reinhardt and LHP Mitchell Senger. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired INF Johnny Adams from Chicago (American Association). WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Acquired RHP Dan Kubiak from Charleston (Atlantic League). FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Anthony Rush. Activated RB Caleb Huntley from the practice squad injured reserve. Released K Elliot Fry from the practice squad. Waived DL Deadrin Senat and TE Ryan Becker from injured reserve. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated TE Nick Boyle from injured reserve. Designated G Ben Cleveland to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed S DeShon Elliott on injured reserve. Signed S Jordan Richards to the practice squad. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Nick McCloud to the practice squad. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived RB Royce Freeman and LB Clay Johnston. Placed LT Cameron Erving and C Matt Paradis on injured reserve. Signed P Lachlan Edwards. CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL Germain Ifedi from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted LBs Cassius Marsh and Sam Kamara to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived WR Breshad Perriman. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived CB Herb Miller. Placed RB John Kelly on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Lawrence Cager on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived WR Odell Beckham Jr. DENVER BRONCOS — Activated CB Duke Dawson Jr. from the reserve/PUP list. Placed QB Drew Lock on the reserve/COVID-19 list. DETROIT LIONS — Waived TE Darren Fells and WR Tom Kennedy. Designated QB Tim Boyle to return from injured reserve to practice. Promoted TE Brock Wright to the active roster from the practice squad. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Jordan Wilkins and WR John Brown to the practice squad. Released RB Kerrith Whyte Jr from the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released CB Damon Arnette. Signed WR Desean Jackson. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed LB Ryan Connelly on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed T Timon Parris on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived OL James Ferentz. Released C Drake Jackson and FB Ben Mason from the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Waived P Thomas Morstead. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted TE Kevin Rader to the active roster from the practice squad. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Alex Tchangam to the practice squad. Designated QB Russell Wilson, WR D’Wayne Eskridge and CB Nigel Warrior to return from injured reserve to practice. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Re-signed OL Jon Toth to the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned C Vinni Lettieri on loan to San Diego (AHL). CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW Reese Johnson from Rockford (AHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Loaned LW Sampo Ranta to Colorado (AHL). EDMONTON OILERES — Recalled C Ryan McLeod from Bakersfield (AHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned Fs Marian Studenic and Fredrik Gauthier to Utica (AHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassinged D Libor Hajek to Hartford (AHL) for conditioning. OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled RW Scott Sabourin and LW Egor Sokolov from Belleville (AHL). Placed D Nick Holden, RW Connor Brown and C Dylan Gambrell on COVID_19 injured reserve. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned LW Matthew Strome to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from Reading (ECHL). SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled Cs Sasha Chmelevski, Joel Kellman and D Artemi Kniazev from San Jose (AHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Andrej Sustr from Syracuse (AHL). VEGAS KNIGHTS — Placed D Ben Hutton on injured reserve. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled LW Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from Hershey (AHL). WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled RW Kristian Vesalainen from Manitoba (AHL).Reassigned G Mikhail Berdin to Manitoba. American Hockey League GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released LW Max Humitz from player tryout contract. IOWA WILD — Returned C Kris Bennett and D Riese Zmolek on loan to Iowa City (ECHL). ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Loaned F Lukas Craggs to Cincinnati (ECHL). SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed G Alex Dubeau to a player tryout contract. TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled Ds Matthew Hellickson and Noel Hoefenmayer from Newfoundland ECHL). East Caost Hoceky League ECHL — Fined Atlanta F Gabe Guertler an undisclosed amountas a reuslt of an uncalled tripping infraction in a game against Greenville on Nov. 7. Suspended Florida LW Michael Neville for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for an illegal check to the head in a game against Worcester on Nov. 8. ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Loaned F Hugo Roy to Belleville (AHL). CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded F Mike Gornall to Reading for future considerations. Placed D Johnny Coughlin on injured reserve. Acquired G Brian Wilson as emergency backup goalie (EBUG). GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released F Kyle Soper. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired G Ryan Novalis as emergency backup goalie (EBUG). SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released Ds Carter Struthers and Bryan Etter. Activated D Chaz Reddekopp and Jake Massie from Commissioner’s Exempt List. WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Collin Adams from injured reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Named Chris Leitch general manager. COLLEGE UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON — Suspended head football coach Jimmy Lake one game without pay for his actions during the first half of Saturday’s game vs. Oregon.

