TURBOTVILLE — Hannah Rabb already is a Pennsylvania state champion and has won a U.S.Kids Golf age group world title.
Now the Warrior Run junior can add another line to her golf resume — Division I commit.
Rabb committed to continue her golf and academic career at James Madison University after she graduates from Warrior Run.
“The timing was just right with JMU,” Rabb said. “I loved the coach, and he was very up front with me. He told me from the beginning that he wasn’t going to oversell the school, but they had a great program and he told me how it was going to be.”
Rabb — who is currently in Florida training with Spencer Graham at the Junior Golf Performance Academy — said James Madison’s coach, Tommy Baker, reminds her of Graham.
“He’s someone you can joke around with, which I like,” Rabb said of Baker. “I watched a match with James Madison at Yale. I watched how he coached and how the assistant coached. He’s good at keeping his players focused, but also knowing when to get them sidetracked. You can’t be focused for the whole four-and-a-half-hour round.
“Being someone you can joke around with is how my coach is in Florida, so it’s the same dynamic.”
Rabb started thinking about James Madison during the summer. Baker watched her play a few holes during a tournament in Memphis, Tennessee, in July.
“I visited the school in August, and I really liked the campus,” Rabb said. “It was a nice fit.”
Her current and future coach also spent some time talking to each other.
“Coach Baker talked to Spencer about my golf game and my family from his perspective,” Rabb said.
The future Duke said she was glad to know where she was headed after she finished high school.
“It was stressful not knowing,” Rabb said. “A lot of my friends were committing. I saw the big names from my recruiting class were committing. I’m very happy with my decision, and very relieved to have it over.”
Rabb said she expects to step right into the James Madison lineup.
“(Baker) recruited two good 2023s, but when I come in, they’ll be having four seniors graduate,” Rabb said. “I think I can come in and play right away, no doubt. I didn’t want to go to a school and sit the bench, but I know I could play at a lot of schools.”
With Rabb’s skillset, she would likely contribute wherever she went.
“So, I wanted to go somewhere I could play, but that wasn’t the biggest thing,” Rabb said. “The coach and the team really put JMU over the top.”
Another bonus was that Rabb’s parents, Matt and Trisha, also thought James Madison would be a good fit.
“They really liked it,” Rabb said. “It’s only three-and-a-half hours from home. They thought I might go really far, so I think they’re happy that it’s a not-too-long car ride instead of across the country.”
Rabb was home last week for a charity cornhole tournament that she helped organize, which raised $8,471.75 for the Warrior Run Kids Fund. The star golfer has since returned to Florida where she can golf outside in the winter and early spring, along with taking care of her schoolwork.
“I’m really enjoying the weather,” Rabb said. “I’m getting better and working with my coach. There’s not much more I can ask for, but I do miss home.”
