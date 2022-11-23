LEWISBURG — A crowd of more than 1,000 — including approximately 750 students from local schools — were treated to a 55-52 Bucknell women’s basketball victory over Iona Tuesday at Sojka Pavilion. It was a close game that featured 13 lead changes and seven ties with the largest lead for either team being just five points. The Bison outscored the Gaels 16-11 in the final period after trailing at the conclusion of each of the first three quarters.

Remi Sisselman led Bucknell (2-3) with a career-high 16 points and six rebounds, including a key board in traffic with just under 20 seconds to play and the Bison leading 53-52. Emma Shaffer and Cecelia Collins made free throws in the final seconds to extend Bucknell’s final margin to three. Collins made 1 of 2 free throws with five seconds left, and Iona had a last-second chance at a 3-pointer, but came up short.

