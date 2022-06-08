LEWISBURG — The PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal game between Lewisburg and Kutztown will be played at 5 p.m. Thursday at Pine Grove Area High School.
District 4 champ Lewisburg enters the game with a 17-3 record following Monday’s 14-0, five-inning thumping of Palisades in the first round. District 3 champ Kutztown is 19-4 after beating Neumann-Goretti 12-1 in five innings in Monday’s first round.
Penn State football adds defensive end Chop Robinson
UNIVERSITY PARK – The Penn State football team has announced the addition of defensive end Chop Robinson. Robinson comes to Penn State after spending the previous season at the University of Maryland.
Robinson (6-3, 240) was named an ESPN Midseason True Freshman All-American in 2021 for the Terrapins after he played in all 13 games, making one start. He totaled 19 tackles (12 solo), with 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Coming out of high school Robinson was a consensus four-star recruit by On3, 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. He was the top-ranked player in the state of Maryland according to ESPN, and Robinson was ranked the 35th prospect nationally by ESPN.
Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels’ free fall from having one of the best records in the American League to a 12-game losing streak cost Joe Maddon his job Tuesday. General manager Perry Minasian recommended making the move to Arte Moreno, then drove to Maddon’s house to give him the news.
Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the interim manager for the rest of the season, beginning Tuesday night when the Angels (27-29) host Boston.
The 68-year-old Maddon, who is a native of Hazleton, went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season for his self-described dream job. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career that has included three Manager of the Year awards.
The Angels were beaten 1-0 in Maddon’s final game by the Red Sox and journeyman starter Michael Wacha, who threw a three-hitter against the Halos’ star-studded lineup Monday night. Los Angeles closed a seven-game East road trip Sunday with a 9-7 loss in Philadelphia after rookie Bryson Stott hit a game-winning, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning.
