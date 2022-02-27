WILLIAMSPORT - Undefeated Muncy freshman Aaron Johnson - dominant at 215 pounds as a freshman this season - had a plan: bump up to heavyweight and away from Mount Pleasant senior stud Dayton Pitzer at 215 and simply roll to a state title at the heavier weight. Mifflinbuirg's Emmanuel Ulrich had other plans.
Ulrich converted a takedown against the smaller Johnson late in the third period of their 285-pound final in the District 4 Class 2A Wrestling Tournament Saturday night to secure a 4-3 victory and his second consecutive district championship.
Meadowbrook Christian School's Cade Wirnsberger, a junior, won his second district crown - his first came as a freshman - when he escaped late in the third period and converted a takedown for a 3-1 win over Warrior Run's Cameron Milheim.
The Defenders Kaden Milhiem, after blanking South Williamsport's Robert Gardner in the semifinals, 2-0, fell to Muncy's Schoot Johnson, 6-3, to finish second at 126.
Lewisburg's Kaiden Wagner wrestled in his first district final at 145 pounds but couldn't solve unbeaten Conner Harer of Montgomery, losing an 11-3 major decision. Wagner had lost to Harer 3-1 in the finals of the Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic the first weekend of the season. Wagner reached the final by edging Canton's Hayden Ward, 4-3, in the semifinals. Southern Columbia won its fifth straight team title, 114-101, over Montoursville. Benton was third with 97 points.
In a championship finals that was full of entertaining matchups, Ulrich saved the best for last. Except for a second-period reversal by Johnson he used his weight and size to his advantage and countered a single leg attempt from Johnson late in the match by stepping over and getting the critical takedown..
"If I defend those shots, I believe he can never score on me," Ulrich said. "I just needed to defend shots and match his pace. He's light and he goes a little bit harder. But I slowed him down a little bit and I controlled that match most of the time. I just took advantage of the mistakes that he made."
Wirnsberger used a solid first period to set the tone and to avenge a loss to Milheim in last week's South Sectional final.
"The first period was the key for me and it's a key for me in every match," Wirnsberger said. "My goal is to get the first takedown or come out 0-0 and that's OK because there's still plenty of match to wrestle."
This bout was, indeed, scoreless after the first period and while Milheim escaped fifteen second into the second period. Neither wrestler could score until Wirnsberger found enough offense in the third period to get his 36th win of the season.
"I wanted to be a little more offensive minded this week," Wirnsberger said. "Last week I felt like I took some bad shots. My shots were there this week and I was looking to score points."
At 106 pounds, the Green Dragons' Jace Gessner lost to Wyalusing's C.J. Carr, 7-4, in the semifinals but charged back with a pair of wins to grab third place. He topped Benton's Seth Kolb, 5-3, in the consolation final.
Freshman Chase Wenrich injured his shoulder in a 10-4 loss to Karter Rude of Athens in a 152-pound semifinal. He did not wrestle his next two bouts and settled for sixth place and qualified for the Northeast regional tournament next weekend.
Milton will send three wrestlers to the regional tournament. Senior Nathan Rauch, winner of the Mike Millward Memorial Award for most pins in the least amount of time (4 falls, 6 minutes, 50 seconds) placed fourth at 285 pounds. He pinned three consecutive opponents Saturday before losing, 2-1, to Williamson's Kade Sottolano, in the consolation finals.
After losing in Friday night's preliminary round, Black Panthers sophomore Alex Hoffman battled back to take fifth place at 160 pounds. He avenged that early loss to Sullivan County's Porter Dawson with a 6-2 decision for fifth.
Like Lewisburg's Wenrich, Milton's Cale Bastian suffered an injury in the semifinals and defaulted to sixth place at 215 pounds. His sixth-place finish qualified him for the regional tournament.
Mifflinburg's Troy Bingaman (3rd at 160) and Brady Struble (3rd at 113) and Meadowbrook's Treibley (5th at 285) all moved into the regional tournament.
District 4 Championships
Class 2A
Saturday At Williamsport
Key: Athens, At; Benton, Ben; Bloomsburg, Bl; Canton, Can; Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, VT; Central Columbia, CC; Danville, Dan; Jersey Shore, JS; Lewisburg, Lew; Hughesvllle, Hu; Line Mountain, LM; Loyalsock, Loy; Meadowbrook Christian Academy, Mea; Midd-West, MW; Mifflinburg, Miff; Milton, Milt; Montgomery, Mtg; Montoursville, Mtv; Mount Carmel, MC; Muncy, Mu; Northeast Bradford, NEB; North Penn-Liberty, NP; Shamokin, Sham; Southern Columbia, SC; South Williamsport, SW; SugarValley Rural Charter, SV; Sullivan County, Sull; Towanda, To; Troy, Tr; Warrior Run, WR; Williamson, Will; Wyalusing, Wy.
Team standings (top 10 and locals): 1. SC, 114; 2. Mtv, 101; 3. Ben, 97; 4. Can, 74.5; 5. Mu, 74.5; 6. (tie) At, JS, 69.5; 8. Mtg, 68.5; 9. SW, 67.5; 10. LM, 58; 11. Miff, 57; 13. Dan, 52.5; 14. Lew, 46; 15. WR, 45; 16. MC, 45; 19. Milt, 36; 27. Sham, 19.
Elimination consolation round
106: Bradyn Schadel, LM, maj. dec. Brayden Pequinot, NP, 8-0; Konner Kerr, Tr, pinned Zander Billings, VT, 0:48; Josh Hill, Mu, dec. Gaege Frank, SC, 4-0; Kaden Shay, SW, dec. Chase Shaner, Hu, 9-4.
113: Kris Kalbarchick, MC, dec. Rocky Finnegan, Sull, 1-0; Kayvan Shams, SW, tech. fall Brennan Emery, Mtg, 16-1,4:41; Cale Wagner, NP, dec. Cohen Landis, Can, 6-4 sv; Blake Sassaman, Dan, dec. Grayson Bullock, Hu,8-2.
120: Matthew Smith; MW, maj. dec. Kruz McCusker, Sull, 13-1; Holden Ward, Can, dec. Conor Knight, Hu, 8-2; Kenyon Slater, Tr, dec. Quinton Bartlett, Lew, 11 -4; Wade Alleman, Sham, pinned Shane Atwood, To, 4:29.
126: Brady Feese, SC, pinned Cayden Miller, Can, 3:11; Aiden Kritzer, LM, pinned Cayden Miller, Can, 3:17; Ayden Hunsinger, Wy, pinned Brady Wolkoski, MC, 2:22; Gavin Haggerty, Dan, pinned Tyler Russell, NEB, 4:10.
132: Kyle Vanden Heuvel, Dan, maj. dec. Ryland Sakers, Can, 15-6; Seth Seymour,Tr, maj. dec. Noah Moyer, VT, 8-0; Kaden Setzer, At, maj. dec. Sam Persun, SW, 10-0; Blaize Vogel, Mtv, pinned Cade McMicken, Wy, 4:55.
138: Caden Temple, Ben, pinned Chase Pensyl, Sham, 4:12; Riley Vanderpool, To, dec. Caden Finck, Mtg, 5-1; Lane Schadel, LM, tech. fall Isaiah Conaway, SV, 16-0,3:48; Hudson Ward, Can, pinned Ayden Sprague, Will, 3:50.
145: Braden Vincenzes, Loy, won by forfeit; Liam Goodrich, JS, pinned Colby LeBarron, WR, 4:24; Brian Long, Sham, maj. dec. Jacob Hinman, Tr, 11-0; Jaymen Golden, SC, dec. Sawyer Robinson, To, 4-0.
152: Jayden Renzo, Tr, dec. Evan Brokenshire, 3-1; Kaden Rodarmel, Loy, dec. Isaiah Betz, WR, 3-1; Weston Whapham, Dan, dec. Jace Gunther, To, 7-0; Louden Murphy, SC, dec. Kohen Shingara, LM, 9-2.
160: Greyson Shaud, CC, dec. Caden Wolfley, MW, 11 -7; Tyler Bauder, JS, dec. Tanner Springman, Mtg, 5-0; Alexander Hoffman, Milt, dec. Tyler Whary, Sham, 4-1; Brenen Taylor, Can, pinned Easton Pequinot, NP, 2:23.
172: Josiah Schans, Mtv, pinned Cody Welliver, VT, 0:34; Stone Allison, WR, pinned Gavin Lasko, MC, 3:50; Caden Hagerman, Dan, pinned Ethan French, Loy, 0:46; Mason Higley, To, pinned Timothy Freeman, Will, 2:59.
189: Mason Woodward, Tr, pinned Thomas Davitt, MC, 0:57; Connor Jones, Dan, maj. dec. Alex Hunsinger, Wy, 12-0; Jude Bremigen, SC, dec. Aiden Miller, To, 3-2; Gaven Sexauer, NP, pinned Trent Wenrich, Lew, 1:54.
215: Ryan Casella, SW, dec. Conner Davis, Can, 7-2; Joseph Quinton, SC, pinned Kaelex Shuck, Miff, 4:32; Brad Leon, Mtg, dec. Dyllian Ross, JS, 8-2; Cole Yonkin, Mtv, dec. Caleb Nason, At, 6-4.
285: Ryan Weidner, MC, pinned Andrew Wolfe, Ben, 4:17; Nathan Rauch, Milt, pinned Justin Kutcher, Dan, 0:47; Mason Nelson, Can, dec. Gaven Farquharson, Mtv, 2-0; Josh Nittenger, At, dec. Jared Gunther, To, 3-1.
Consolation quarterfinals
106: B. Schadel dec. Kerr, 2-0; Shay dec. Hill, 2-0; 113: Schams maj. dec. Kalbarchick, 12-3; Sassaman maj. dec. Wagner, 8-0; 120: Smith maj. dec. Ward, 10-2; Alleman pinned Slater, 1:39; 126: Kritzer dec. Feese, 3-0; Hunsinger pinned Haggerty, 2:04; 132: Seymour pinned Vanden Heuvel, 2:48; Vogel dec. Setzer, 3-2; 138: Temple dec. Vanderpool, 5-4; L. Schadel tech. fall Hudson Ward, 15-0, 1:57; 145: Vincenzes dec. Goodrich, 8-2; Golden dec. Long, 6-5; 152: Rodarmel dec. Renzo, 9-5; Murphy pinned Whapham, 4:16; 160: Bauder dec. Shaud, 5-0; Hoffman dec. Taylor, 3-1; 172: Schans dec. Allison, 11-5; Hagerman maj. dec. Higley, 15-3; 189: Jones dec. Woodward, 7-1; Bremigen dec. Sexauer, 7-4; 215: Quinton dec. Casella, 3-1; Leon dec. Yonkin, 3-0; 285: Rauch pinned Weidner, 0:45; Nittenger pinned Nelson, 4:32.
Championships
106: Wade dec Carr, 4-0
113: Wentzel dec. Bradley, 5-3
120: Weiss dec. Burke, 8-5
126: Johnson Dec. K. Milheim, 6-3
132: Heckman dec. Barvitski, 1-0 TB
138: Wirnsberger dec. C. Milheim, 3-1
145: Harer maj. dec. Wagner, 1-3
152: Deem dec. Rude, 3-1
160: Nixon dec. Green, 3-1 SV
172: Garcia Pinned Lear, 1:42
189: Cory dec. Packer, 5-3
215: Woodruff dec. Backes, 3-2
285: Ulrich dec. A. Johnson, 4-3
Championship semifinals
106: CJ. Carr, Wy, dec. Jace Gessner, Lew, 7-4; Colton Wade, Sull, dec. Seth Kolb, Ben, 5-0.
113: Branden Wentzel, Mtv, tech. fall Brady Moyer, VT, 20-4, 4:45; Gavin Bradley, At, tech. fall Brady Struble, Miff, 18-2,3:57.
120: Chase Burke, Ben, maj. dec. Nolan Baumert, 15-7; Brock Weiss, JS, dec. David Kennedy, Mtv, 6-1. 126: Scott Johnson, Mu, maj. dec. Dylan Granahan, Ben, 22-12; Kaden Milheim, WR, dec. Robert Gardner, SW, 2-0.
132: Mason Barvitskie, SC, dec. Caiden Puderbach, Hu, 7-0; Conner Heckman, MW, dec. Ethan Kolb, Ben,5-0.
138: Cameron Milheim, WR, dec. Jake Courtney, At, 5-1; Cade Wirnsberger, Mea, dec. Kole Biscoe, SC, 2-0.
145: Conner Harer, Mtg, tech. fall Mason Leshock, LM, 18-1,2:53; Kaiden Wagner, Lew, dec. Hayden Ward, 4-3.
152: Devon Deem, Mtg, maj. dec Bailey Ferguson, Can, 11-2; Karter Rude, At, dec. Chase Wenrich, 10-4.
160: Ty Nixon, Mu, dec. Porter Dawson, Sull, 13-7; Bryant Green, To, dec. Troy Bingaman, Miff, 4-2.
172: Nolan Lear, Ben, pinned Kohen Lehman, NP, 3:13; Garrett Garcia, SC, pinned Riley Parker, Can, 1:50.
189: Haydn Packer, JS, pinned Landon Lorson, SW, 1:32; Isaac Cory, Mtv, pinned Nick Wharton, 1:25.
215: Damon Backes, MC, dec. Mike Sipps, 5-2; Nick Woodruff, Wy, inj. def. Cale Bastian, Milt, 5:18.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Miff, dec. Gunner Treibley, Mea, 3-1; Austin Johnson, Mu, dec. Kade Sottolano, Will, 3-1.
Consolation semifinals
106: Gessner pinned B. Schadel, 0:49; S. Kolb dec. Shay, 9-6
113: Shans dec. Moyer, 5-2; Struble dec. Sassaman, 9-2
120: Smith dec. Baumert, 1-0; Kennedy pinned Alleman, 0:55
126: Granahan dec. Kritzer, 6-4 sv; Gardner pinned Hunsinger, 4:48
132: Puderbach dec. Seymour, 5-1; E. Kolb maj. dec. Vogel, 10-0
138: Courtney dec. Temple, 3-1; Biscoe dec. L. Schadel, 7-6
145: Leshock pinned Vincenzes, 1:38; Hayden Ward, Can, pinned Golden, 0:51
152: Ferguson maj. dec. Rodarmel, 10-1; Murphy med. def. Wenrich
160: Bauder dec. Dawson, 7-0; Bingaman maj. dec. Hoffman, 10-1
172: Lehman dec. Schans, 13-6; Parker dec. Hagerman, 10-3
189: Lorson pinned Jones, 2:42; Wharton pinned Bremigen, 2:47
215: Quinton dec. Sipps, 4-2; Leon won by forfeit over Bastian
285: Rauch pinned Treibley, 3:56; Sottolano maj. dec. Nittenger, 9-1
Seventh-place matches
106: Hill dec. Kerr, 6-0; 113: Wagner dec. Kalbarchick, 9-2; 120: Holden Ward maj. dec. Slater, 13-2; 126: Feese maj. dec. Haggerty, 10-1; 132: Setzer pinned Vanden Heuvel, 0:47; 138: Vanderpool maj. dec. Hudson Ward, 9-1; 145: Goodrich pinned Long, 4:23; 152: Whapham dec. Renzo, 6-0; 160: Taylor dec. Shaud, 9-3; 172: Higley dec. Allison, 4-0; 189: Woodward won by forfeit Sexauer; 215: Casella pinned Yonkin, 0:37; 285: Weidner won by forfeit Nelson.
Fifth-place matches (both advance to regionals)
106: Shay dec. B. Schadel, 8-4; 113: Sassaman dec. Moyer, 8-2; 120: Alleman by forfeit; 126: Kritzer dec. Hunsinger, 6-1; 132: Vogel dec. Seymour, 8-5; 138: L. Schadel dec. Temple, 2-0; 145: Vincenzes dec. Golden, 6-1; 152: Rodarmel by forfeit; 160: Hoffman dec. Dawson, 6-2; 172: Hagerman tech. fall Schans, 15-0,3:05; 189: Jones dec. Bremigen, 2-0; 215: Sipps by forfeit; 285: Treibley pinned Nittenger, 1:42.
Third-place matches (both advance to regionals)
106: Gessner dec. C. Kolb, 5-3; 113: Struble pinned Shams, 3:37; 120: Kennedy pinned Smith, 4:48; 126: Gardner dec. Granahan, 4-2; 132: Puderbach dec. E. Kolb, 7-1; 138: Biscoe dec. Courtney, 6-0; 145: Leshock maj. dec. Hayden Ward, 10-0; 152: Ferguson dec. Murphy, 3-1; 160: Bingaman dec. Bauder, 1-0; 172: Lehman pinned Parker, 2:47; 189: Lorson dec. Wharton, 10-4; 215: Quinton pinned Leon, 1:59; 285: Sottolano dec. Rauch, 2-1.
District 4/9 Championships
Class 3A
Saturday at Clearfied
Team socres: 1) Williamsport 212.5; 2) Clearfield 201.5; 3) Shikellamy 146.5; 4) Selinsgrove 129; 5) St Marys 106; 6) Dubois 84; 7) Punxsutawney 44.5 8) Bradford 44
QUARTERFINALS
106 Xavier Lutz (Clearfield) F Aubree Donahue (DuBois), 5:48 113 Dysen Gould (Punxsutawney) F Nathan Martin (Selinsgrove), 4:30; Evan Davis (Clearfield) F Angel Dominguez-Santiago (Bradford), 0:25 120 Adam Rougeaux (Clearfield) F Cole Lynch (Shikellamy), 0:51 126 Gabby Bradigan (Shikellamy) F Gavin Rucinski (DuBois), 5:20 132 Ty Aveni (Clearfield) MD Tom Strouse (Selinsgrove), 14-2 138 Nolan Barr (Clearfield) F David Kunselman (Punxsutawney), 1:28; Charles Keener (Shikellamy) DEC Trent Turner (Selinsgrove), 6-0; Brett Thompson (Bradford) DEC Jaden Wehler (Saint Marys), 7-0; Davey Aughenbaugh (DuBois) MD Santino White (Williamsport), 12-0 145 Andrew Wolfanger (Saint Marys) DEC Garret Paradis (Selinsgrove), 8-6; Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy) DEC Luke Freeland (Clearfield), 10-5 152 Karson Kline (Clearfield) DEC Brady Smith (Punxsutawney), 12-9; Lane Dellaquilla (Saint Marys) DEC Caleb Yoder (Shikellamy), 5-1; Aiden Gaugler (Selinsgrove) DEC Carter Wilson (DuBois), 9-3 160 Josiah Foss (Selinsgrove) MD Isaac Dellaquilla (Saint Marys), 9-0; Roman Morrone (Williamsport) F Wyatt Reorda (Clearfield), 2:14 172 Waylon Wehler (Saint Marys) F Ian Pancake (DuBois), 1:10; Gage Wolfe (Shikellamy) F Landon Martz (Punxsutawney), 0:44; Ethan Miller (Selinsgrove) F Cascius Rissmiller (Bradford), 0:36; Mark Mcgonigal (Clearfield) F Ryan Dunlap (Williamsport), 0:44 189 Ryan White (DuBois) DEC Tucker Teats (Selinsgrove), 4-3; Christopher Rodriguez (Bradford) MD Matt Shaffer (Shikellamy), 9-0; Carter Chamberlain (Clearfield) F Hunter Chilleli (Saint Marys), 0:25 215 Charlie Lundy (Williamsport) F Hunter Harris (Punxsutawney), 3:11; Mason Rebuck (Shikellamy) F Ethan Ott (Saint Marys), 0:45 285 Blake Vankirk (Shikellamy) F Elijah Easton (Selinsgrove), 5:37 SEMIFINALS 106 Alden Beimel (Saint Marys) F Xavier Lutz (Clearfield), 1:00; Landyn Lukens (Selinsgrove) F Les Mccormick (Shikellamy), 0:46 113 Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport) F Dysen Gould (Punxsutawney), 0:18; Evan Davis (Clearfield) F Alex Reed (Shikellamy), 1:07 120 Luke Seagraves (Williamsport) F Adam Rougeaux (Clearfield), 1:30; Cole Neil (Saint Marys) F Devan Poe (Bradford), 2:00 126 Brady Collins (Clearfield) F Gabby Bradigan (Shikellamy), 0:30; Devon Harris (Williamsport) F Leo Martinez (Selinsgrove), 1:54 132 Braden Bower (Williamsport) MD Ty Aveni (Clearfield), 9-0; Isaac Mcgregor (Shikellamy) MD Brendan Orr(DuBois),11-3 138 Nolan Barr (Clearfield) DEC Charles Keener (Shikellamy), 5-2; Davey Aughenbaugh (DuBois) DEC Brett Thompson (Bradford), 2-1TB2 145 Riley Bower (Williamsport) TF Andrew Wolfanger (Saint Marys), 15-0 3:07; Austin Mitchell (DuBois) MD Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy), 14-4 152 Carter Weaver (Williamsport) F Karson Kline (Clearfield), 0:55; Alden Gaugler (Selinsgrove) DEC Lane Dellaquilla (Saint Marys), 1-0 160 Coltyn Sempko (Shikellamy) DEC Grant Miller (Punxsutawney), 2-0; Roman Morrone (Williamsport) MD Josiah Foss (Selinsgrove), 10-1 172 Waylon Wehler (Saint Marys) F Gage Wolfe (Shikellamy), 1:10; Mark Mcgonigal (Clearfield) DEC Ethan Miller (Selinsgrove), 12-5 189 Sebastian Robinson (Williamsport) MD Ryan White (DuBois), 9-0; Carter Chamberlain (Clearfield) F Christopher Rodriguez (Bradford), 1:03 215 Hayden Kovalick (Clearfield) F Charlie Lundy (Williamsport), 0:56; Steven Miller (Selinsgrove) F Mason Rebuck (Shikellamy), 0:59 285 Charles Crewes (Williamsport) F Blake Vankirk (Shikellamy), 0:24; Oliver Billotte (Clearfield) F Zach Gallagher (DuBois), 0:35
1ST ROUND CONSOLATION
138 Trent Turner (Selinsgrove) DEC David Kunselman (Punxsutawney), 4-0; Jaden Wehler (Saint Marys) F Santino White (Williamsport), 2:49 152 Caleb Yoder (Shikellamy) DEC Carter Wilson (DuBois), 10-3; 160 Lukas Laktash (Bradford) DEC Caden Delaney (DuBois), 8-1; Isaac Dellaquilla (Saint Marys) DEC Wyatt Reorda (Clearfield), 4-3 172 Landon Martz (Punxsutawney) F Ian Pancake (DuBois), 0:53; Ryan Dunlap (Williamsport) F Cascius Rissmiller (Bradford), 2:26 189 Matt Shaffer (Shikellamy) F Hunter Chilleli (Saint Marys), 2:45
CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS
106 Aubree Donahue (DuBois) MD Les Mccormick (Shikellamy), 9-1; 113 Alex Reed (Shikellamy) TF Nathan Martin (Selinsgrove), 19-2 5:00, Dysen Gould (Punxsutawney) TF Angel Dominguez-Santiago (Bradford), 15-0 2:20; 120 Devan Poe (Bradford) MD Cole Lynch (Shikellamy), 8-0; 126 Leo Martinez (Selinsgrove) F Gavin Rucinski (DuBois), 0:46; 132 Brendan Orr (DuBois) MD Tom Strouse (Selinsgrove), 9-0; 138 Brett Thompson (Bradford) F Trent Turner (Selinsgrove), 3:53, Charles Keener (Shikellamy) F Jaden Wehler (Saint Marys), 3:57; 145 Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy) DEC Garret Paradis (Selinsgrove), 7-2; Andrew Wolfanger (Saint Marys) DEC Luke Freeland (Clearfield), 8-7; 152 Lane Dellaquilla (Saint Marys) DEC Brady Smith (Punxsutawney), 1-0, Karson Kline (Clearfield) DEC Caleb Yoder (Shikellamy), 6-2; 160 Lukas Laktash (Bradford) DEC Josiah Foss (Selinsgrove), 8-4, Isaac Dellaquilla (Saint Marys) DEC Grant Miller (Punxsutawney), 6-5; 172 Ethan Miller (Selinsgrove) F Landon Martz (Punxsutawney), 2:41, Gage Wolfe (Shikellamy) F Ryan Dunlap (Williamsport), 2:20; 189 Tucker Teats (Selinsgrove) F Christopher Rodriguez (Bradford), 0:31, Ryan White (DuBois) F Matt Shaffer (Shikellamy), 2:36; 215 Mason Rebuck (Shikellamy) F Hunter Harris (Punxsutawney), 2:09, Charlie Lundy (Williamsport) F Ethan Ott (Saint Marys), 2:42; 285 Zach Gallagher (DuBois) DEC Elijah Easton (Selinsgrove), 4-0
FIFTH-PLACE MATCHES
113 Nathan Martin (Selinsgrove) F Angel Dominguezsantiago (Bradford), 1:26; 138 Jaden Wehler (Saint Marys) F Trent Turner (Selinsgrove), 0:54; 145 Garret Paradis (Selinsgrove) DEC Luke Freeland (Clearfield), 5-0; 152 Brady Smith (Punxsutawney) DEC Caleb Yoder (Shikellamy), 11-4; 160 Josiah Foss (Selinsgrove) DEC Grant Miller (Punxsutawney), 9-5; 172 Landon Martz (Punxsutawney) F Ryan Dunlap (Williamsport), 0:58; 189 Christopher Rodriguez (Bradford) MD Matt Shaffer (Shikellamy), 9-1 215 Hunter Harris (Punxsutawney) F Ethan Ott (Saint Marys), 2:50
THIRD-PLACE MATCHES (BOTH ADVANCE)
106 Xavier Lutz (Clearfield) TF Aubree Donahue (DuBois), 16-0 3:14; 113 Dysen Gould (Punxsutawney) F Alex Reed (Shikellamy), 1:55; 120 Adam Rougeaux (Clearfield) DEC Devan Poe (Bradford), 9-2; 126 Leo Martinez (Selinsgrove) F Gabby Bradigan (Shikellamy), 0:31; 132 Brendan Orr (DuBois) DEC Ty Aveni (Clearfield), 3-1; 138 Charles Keener (Shikellamy) DEC Brett Thompson (Bradford), 7-2 SV; 145 Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy) DEC Andrew Wolfanger (Saint Marys), 2-1; 152 Karson Kline (Clearfield) DEC Lane Dellaquilla (Saint Marys), 4-2 SV; 160 Lukas Laktash (Bradford) DEC Isaac Dellaquilla (Saint Marys), 5-0; 172 Gage Wolfe (Shikellamy) F Ethan Miller (Selinsgrove), 4:24; 189 Tucker Teats (Selinsgrove) F Ryan White (DuBois), 4:30; 215 Mason Rebuck (Shikellamy) DEC Charlie Lundy (Williamsport), 3-1 SV; 285 Zach Gallagher (DuBois) F Blake Vankirk (Shikellamy), 1:34
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS (BOTH ADVANCE)
106 Aiden Beimel (Saint Marys) DEC Landyn Lukens (Selinsgrove), 3-0 113 Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport) TF Evan Davis (Clearfield), 16-1 5:20 120 Luke Seagraves (Williamsport) F Cole Neil (Saint Marys), 4:27 126 Brady Collins (Clearfield) F Devon Harris (Williamsport), 3:36 132 Braden Bower (Williamsport) MD Isaac McGregor (Shikellamy), 9-1 138 Nolan Barr (Clearfield) M FOR Davey Aughenbaugh (DuBois) 145 Riley Bower (Williamsport) TF Austin Mitchell (DuBois), 17-14:24 152 CarterWeaver (Williamsport) DEC Aiden Gaugler (Selinsgrove), 7-4 160 Roman Marrone (Williamsport) DEC Coltyn Sempko (Shikellamy), 5-2 172 Waylon Wehler (Saint Marys) DEC Mark Mcgonigal (Clearfield), 7-2 189 Carter Chamberlain (Clearfield) DEC Sebastian Robinson (Williamsport), 6-4 215 Hayden Kovalick (Clearfield) M FOR Steven Miller (Selinsgrove) 285 Charles Crewes (Williamsport) DEC Oliver Billotte (Clearfield), 4-3
