MIFFLINBURG — Don’t look now, but Mifflinburg’s American Legion baseball team is starting to get on a roll.
Following a loss to Jersey Shore to start the Susquehanna Valley League season, Mifflinburg has now won two games in a row after Post 410 beat Danville 6-4 Tuesday at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
A big day at the plate by catcher Lucas Whittaker, and in turn a big four-run second inning lifted Post 410 on the day.
“Yeah, it feels good to win. It feels really good to win,” said Mifflinburg manager Jacob Golomboski. “The guys are grinding and finding a way to win. Danville stayed tough and brought themselves back in the game and our guys could’ve folded, but they didn’t.”
Mifflinburg (2-1) answered a run by Danville (1-1) in the top of the first with an RBI double from Lucas Whittaker. Cade Dressler scored on the hit after he was hit by a pitch in the previous at-bat.
But in the second inning, Luke Rokavec hit a one-out double and moments later Tanner Zimmerman drove him in with a single to right.
The bases then quickly became loaded as Liam Church drew a walk and Dressler followed with one of the biggest, and least traveled hit of the game as the bunt he laid down totally surprised Danville’s infield. The ball only traveled a few feet as the high grass in the infield slowed it down and prevented any Post 40 player to make a timely play.
Next up was Whittaker, who cleared the bases with a double hit to the fence in left that give Mifflinburg a 5-1 lead.
“Danville had the second baseman covering second and I told Cade to see the field, and I meant for him to turn on (a pitch),” said Golomboski. “I don’t know if Cade was just having fun or whether he saw the third baseman back, but either way it turned out great. It wasn’t a called play. He just had fun it, and then Lucas came up and got (his big hit).”
Whittaker, for one, is enjoying the team’s resurgence.
“Really, I just wanted to hit the ball solid anywhere I could. It was bases loaded, and (I just needed to get) the bat on ball,” said Whittaker. “It was a great game, and we’re finally clicking like we were planning on doing the whole high school season. We’re seeing the ball well, and we played ball.
“It was a good day,” added Mifflinburg’s catcher.
Danville cut Mifflinburg’s lead to 5-4 with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth on Collin Bozza’s two-run double to left.
Post 410 responded as it picked up a much-needed insurance run in the bottom of the fifth when Dressler led off with a double, moved to third on a passed ball and then scored on a sacrifice fly to center from, you guessed it, Whittaker.
Whittaker finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and five RBI. In addition, Dressler, Derek Hackenburg and Zimmerman all added two hits apiece in the win for Post 410.
Hackenburg also got the win for Mifflinburg after he pitched into the fifth before he was relieved by Jarrett Miller, who would earn the save.
“When the game is fun, the guys come to life, but when you let good teams in games they find a way to come back. Today, my guys really stayed in the game and that was great,” said Golomboski.
Mifflinburg 6, Danville 4
at Mifflinburg
Danville 100 120 0 — 4-7-0
Mifflinburg 140 010 x — 6-10-2
Dan Knight, Burns (6) and Hunter Rodman. Derek Hackenburg, Jarrett Miller (5), Cade Dressler (7) and Lucas Whittaker.
WP: Hackenburg. LP: Knight. S: Miller.
Top Danville hitters: Jack Smiley, 1-for-2, 2 walks, run scored; Trevor McDonald, 1-for-3, double, walk, run; Lane Berkey, walk, run, RBI; Knight, 1-for-4; Collin Bozza, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Eddie Montanez, 1-for-3, run; Rodman, 1-for-3.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Liam Church, 1-for-3, walk, run scored; Dressler, 2-for-3, double, 3 runs; Whittaker, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 5 RBI; Hackenburg, 2-for-3; Miller, walk; Luke Rokavec, 1-for-3, double, run; Tanner Zimmerman, 2-for-3, RBI, run.
