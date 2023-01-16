UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State head football coach James Franklin announced that wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately.
“I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time. I wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future,” Franklin said.
Franklin will immediately begin a national search for Stubblefield’s replacement.
Alabama basketball player, 2nd man charged with murder
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus.
Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.
Miles, 21, a junior reserve forward from Washington, D.C., and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Charles County, Maryland, were both charged with capital murder. The capital murder charge arose because the death involved shots fired into a vehicle, Kennedy said.
“At this time, it appears that the only motive was a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on The Strip,” Kennedy said in a news conference Sunday evening. They didn't have a previous relationship, he said.
He said the driver of another vehicle, in which Harris was a passenger, approached campus police near Bryant-Denny Stadium at about 1:45 a.m. saying that someone had shot into the vehicle, and he fired back. One of the suspects was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, and Kennedy declined to disclose who fired the gun or who was hurt.
An emotional Miles spoke to someone as he was being ushered into a law enforcement vehicle: “I swear I love you more than you can imagine.”
Miles was a reserve on the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide team. Alabama had announced before Saturday's game against LSU that he was out for the season with an ankle injury. His bio has been removed from the athletic department website and the university said that he “has been removed from campus” and is no longer on the team.
“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community,” a university statement said. "We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.”
Neither the driver of the other vehicle nor Harris nor Davis appeared to be affiliated with the university, Kennedy said.
UGa football player killed in wreck after title celebration
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony.
Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash, which occurred in Athens, south of the Georgia campus. They were not immediately identified, but the school said both were in stable condition.
ESPN reported that another offensive lineman, Warren McLendon, was among the injured. The junior announced Saturday he was entering the NFL draft.
The single-vehicle wreck occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m., according to a statement from the Athens-Clarke County police department.
The initial investigation found that a Ford Expedition “left the roadway, striking two power poles and several trees,” the statement said.
The 20-year-old Willock was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.
LeCroy was a recruiting analyst for the Bulldogs.
On Saturday, Georgia marked its 65-7 rout of TCU in the national championship game with a parade through town and a ceremony at Sanford Stadium.
The joyous mood quickly turned to grief.
“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach.”
Smart said LeCroy was "a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”
Police said the wreck was still under investigation and they have not determined what factors may have contributed to the crash. It may be several days before an accident report is issued.
Willock was a 6-foot-7, 335-pound redshirt sophomore from New Milford, New Jersey.
He played extensively as a backup during the 2022 season and started at right guard in Southeastern Conference victories over Tennessee and Kentucky.
With McClendon and offensive lineman Warren Ericson headed to the NFL draft, Willock likely would have been competing for a starting position in 2023 as the Bulldogs go for a third straight national title.
Athletic director Josh Brooks said Willock and LeCroy were “two special people” who "meant the world to our football program and athletic department.”
Police said a 21-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries and a 26-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries. “We will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel,” the school said.
