STATE COLLEGE — Despite being two-hit in the ballgame, the Crosscutters defeated the Spikes 5–1 as pitching continued to dominate in Williamsport’s 4–0 start to the second half of the MLB Draft League.
The Cutters’ pitching staff has a 1.00 ERA through the first four games.
The Crosscutters scored a run in the top of the fourth on its first hit of the game on a double by second baseman Daniel Harris IV. The Cutters added two more in the top of the fifth without earning a hit.
Connor Denning earned an RBI with his third walk of the game, and another scored on a wild pitch.
Starting pitcher Brandon Kaminer struck out three Spikes batters over three innings. He allowed one hit and three walks but gave up no runs in his outing. Matt Gilbertson (1-0) threw four scoreless innings in relief allowing four hits.
The Crosscutters added two more in the eighth inning for a 5–0 lead. A run scored on an error and Harris IV hit a sacrifice fly for his second RBI of the game.
The Spikes scored their lone run in the bottom of the eighth from a fielder’s choice with the baes loaded.
Williamsport returns home tonight to complete their three-game series against the Spikes.
