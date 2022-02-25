ATHENS — some fane love to see points go up on the scoreboard and both teams flying up and down the court.
If you were one of those fans, Thursday night’s District IV Class 4A quarterfinal between Lewsburg and Athens would certainly not have been for you.
Inn a decidedly deliberate game on offense with two teams playing good defense, Lewisburg prevailed 21-18.
“I knew coming into the game that is was going to be a low-scoring game,” said Athens Head Coach Brian Miller. “They play very good defense and hold the ball a lot on offense to run their sets.”
“We play a lot of low-scoring games,” said Lewisburg Head Coach Brent Sample. “We play really good defense and at times we’ve struggled to put the ball in the basket.”
That could have described both teams in this contest, in which no player hit for double digits.
The game came down to the very last second. With Lewisburg up by one, Sophie Kilbride stepped to the free throw line for a one-and-one. She missed the first shot, but Kealey Baker got the biggest of her eight boards off that miss. Baker went up over Olivia Bartlow from behind, grabbed the ball and hit the shot that would be the last points of the game. That board and put-back came with 23 seconds left in the game and the Wildcats couldn’t get the three to go down.
“The defensive end of the floor is where we won the game,” said Sample, noting that his team was focused on limiting Athens’ 1,000-point scorer Caydence Macik. “Macik’s a great player and has had a great career. Every time she got the ball we wanted to slide over and take it away. She scores some points but she had to earn every basket.”
Macik ended the night with a game-high nine points and added six steals.
At no time in the game did either team lead by more than the three-point final margin. That’s partially due to a pair of evenly-matched teams and partly due to the fact that neither team was in a hurry to put up a shot. Athens took just 24 shots all night and Lewisburg had about the same.
“I thought we did execute sometimes offensively and there were some calls not made that could have led to more baskets,” said Miller. “Did we lose because of it? No, but it was a contributor.”
Neither team netted more than seven points in any one quarter. Athens led 7-6 after a quarter and the game was tied 12-12 at the half.
Lewisburg had its big offensive outburst with a seven-point third period and each team scored just two points in the fourth.
Olivia Bartlow led Athens on the glass with five rebounds — with few shots come few misses —and had three steals; Karlee Bartlow had three points, four boards and two assists; Emma Bronson had four points and Addy Wheeler finished with two points, two steals and two blocked shots.
Sydney Bolinsky and Kealey Baker led Lewisburg with six points each. The pair were also leaders on the glass as Bolinsky had five rebounds.
Kilbride ended the game with three points and five steals; Anna Baker had four points; and Maddie Still had two points for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg advances to face second-seeded Central Columbia, which beat Mifflinburg 39-8.
District 4 Class 4A QuarterfinalLewisburg 21, Athens 18at Athens High School
Lewisburg 6 6 7 2 – 21 Athens 7 5 4 2 – 18
Lewisburg (10-13) 21
Sydney Bolinsky 3 0-0 6; Maddie Still 1 0-1 2; Elsa Fellon 0 0-2 0; Maria Bozella 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 1 0-2 3; Anna Baker 0 4-4 4; Keeley Baker 3 0-0 6. Totals: 8 4-9 21.
3-point goals:
Kilbride.
Athens (16-6) 18
Emma Bronson 2 0-0 4; Karlee Bartlow 1 1-3 3; Olivia Bartlow 0 0-0 0; Mya Thompson 0 0-0 0; Natalee Watson 0 0-0 0; Addy Wheeler 1 0-0 2; Caydence Macik 4 0-0 9. Totals: 8 1-3 18.
3-point goals: Macik.
