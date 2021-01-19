National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 3 2 0 1 5 11 9 Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 12 11 N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 5 5 New Jersey 2 1 0 1 3 4 4 Boston 3 1 1 1 3 4 5 N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1 0 2 5 4 Buffalo 3 1 2 0 2 11 9 Pittsburgh 3 1 2 0 2 9 14

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 Nashville 3 2 ‘ 0 4 10 7 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 Florida 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 Detroit 3 1 2 0 2 6 8 Columbus 3 1 2 0 2 6 10 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago 3 0 3 0 0 5 15

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 11 5 St. Louis 3 2 1 0 4 9 13 Minnesota 3 2 1 0 4 8 7 Arizona 3 1 1 1 3 10 11 Anaheim 3 1 1 1 3 4 7 Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 9 4 Los Angeles 2 0 0 2 2 6 8 San Jose 3 1 2 0 2 11 13

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 14 12 Montreal 3 2 0 1 5 12 7 Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6 Ottawa 2 1 1 0 2 7 6 Winnipeg 2 1 2 0 2 5 6 Edmonton 4 1 3 0 2 10 15 Vancouver 4 1 3 0 2 9 16 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Monday’s Games

Columbus 3, Detroit 2 N.Y. Islanders 1, Boston 0 Toronto 3, Winnipeg 1 Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 1 Carolina 4, Nashville 2 St. Louis 5, San Jose 4 Anaheim 1, Minnesota 0 Montreal 3, Edmonton 1 Calgary 5, Vancouver 2 Vegas 4, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Dallas at Tampa Bay, postponed Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Winnepeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m. San Jose at St. Louis, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m. Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Boston 8 4 .667 — Philadelphia 9 5 .643 — Brooklyn 9 6 .600 ½ New York 7 8 .467 2½ Toronto 5 8 .385 3½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 6 7 .462 — Orlando 6 8 .429 ½ Charlotte 6 8 .429 ½ Miami 5 7 .417 ½ Washington 3 8 .273 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 9 5 .643 — Indiana 8 5 .615 ½ Cleveland 6 7 .462 2½ Chicago 6 8 .429 3 Detroit 3 10 .231 5½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB San Antonio 8 6 .571 — Memphis 7 6 .538 ½ Dallas 6 7 .462 1½ New Orleans 5 7 .417 2 Houston 4 8 .333 3

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 9 4 .692 — Portland 8 6 .571 1½ Oklahoma City 6 6 .500 2½ Denver 6 7 .462 3 Minnesota 3 9 .250 5½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 11 4 .733 — L.A. Clippers 10 4 .714 ½ Phoenix 7 5 .583 2½ Golden State 7 6 .538 3 Sacramento 5 9 .357 5½

Monday’s Games

New York 91, Orlando 84 Atlanta 108, Minnesota 97 San Antonio 125, Portland 104 Memphis 108, Phoenix 104 Toronto 116, Dallas 93 Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 123 Chicago 125, Houston 120 Miami 113, Detroit 107 Golden State 115, L.A. Lakers 113 Cleveland at Washington, ppd

Tuesday’s Games

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at Charlotte, ppd Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Houston, 9:30 p.m. Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Utah, 10 p.m. New York at Golden State, 10 p.m.

National Football League

Playoff glance

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 24

AFC Buffalo at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. NFC Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 3 p.m.

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 7

At Tampa, Fla.

TBD, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

EAST La Salle 90, Saint Joseph’s 83 St. John’s 74, UConn 70 Towson 72, UNC-Wilmington 69 SOUTH Alcorn St. 82, Ark.-Pine Bluff 48 ETSU 92, VMI 81 Florida St. 78, Louisville 65 Samford 82, W. Carolina 78 Southern U. 102, MVSU 61 UNC-Greensboro 87, The Citadel 73 SOUTHWEST Baylor 77, Kansas 69 Prairie View 59, Grambling St. 50 FAR WEST Sacramento St. 70, Idaho St. 65 UNLV 53, New Mexico 46 Wyoming 77, Air Force 58

Women’s college basketball

EAST NJIT 62, Hartford 42 SOUTH Alcorn St. 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 52 South Carolina 104, Arkansas 82 Southern U. 87, MVSU 60 MIDWEST Iowa 87, Purdue 81 LSU 66, Missouri 64 SOUTHWEST Grambling St. 65, Prairie View 64 Jackson St. 68, Texas Southern 44 FAR WEST S. Utah 92, Rio Grande 64 Wyoming 59, Air Force 46

College hockey

EAST Boston U. 4, UMass 3, OT MIDWEST North Dakota 5, Denver 1 Omaha 3, Colorado College 2

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Thomas Eshelman on a minor league contract. BOSTON RED SOX — Traded INF C.J. Chatham to Philadelphia for player to be named later or cash considerations. National League PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Archie Bradley. Designated RF Kyle Garlick for assignment. Minor League Frontier League LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Mark Traylor. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed INF Justin Wylie. OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP ALex Nolan. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Kyle Hinton. FOOTBALL National Football League CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S Elijah Benton, WRs Ja’Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies, TEs Jordan Franks and Kyle Markway, CB A.J. Green, G Cordel Iwuagwu, WB Kyle Lauletta, DE Cameron Malveaux, K Matt McCrane, LB Montrel Meander, C Javon Patterson, FB Johnny Stanton and T Alex Taylor to reserve/futures contracts. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DTs Eric Banks and Marquise Copeland, TE Kendall Blanton, DBs Donte Deayon and Tyrique McGhee, G Jamil Demby, LS Colin Holba, WR J.J. Koski, K Austin MacGinnis, QB Bryce Perkins, LB Christian Rozeboom, DL Jonah Williams and P Brandon Wright to reserve/futures contracts. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted Mike McDaniel to offensive coordinator and DeMeco Ryans to defensive coordinator. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Designated DT Vita Vea to return from injured reserve. Canadian Football League OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Re-signed LB Jerod Fernandez, WR Jalen Saunders and RB Timothy Flanders. HOCKEY National Hockey League BOSTON BRUINS — Activated Cs Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic from the taxi squad. CALGARY FLAMES — Waived D Michael Stone. DETROIT RED WINGS — Activated RW Michael Rasmusssen from the taxi squad. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Activated D Alexander Romanov from the taxi squad NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Claimed G Aaron Dell off waivers from Toronto. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Activated D Jake Walman from the taxi squad. Designated LW MacKenzie MacEachern for assignment. SAN JOSE SHARKS — Activated C Fredrik Handermark from the taxi squad. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Activated C Adam Brooks from the taxi squad. VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Activated D Nicolas Hague from the taxi squad. WINNIPEG JETS — Activated LW Kristian Vesalainen and D Ville Heinola from the taxi squad. SOCCER Major League Soccer D.C. UNITED — Named Hernan Losada head coach. INTER MIAMI — Named Phil Neville head coach and Chris Henderson chief soccer officer and sporting director.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.