National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 3 2 0 1 5 11 9 Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 12 11 N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 5 5 New Jersey 2 1 0 1 3 4 4 Boston 3 1 1 1 3 4 5 N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1 0 2 5 4 Buffalo 3 1 2 0 2 11 9 Pittsburgh 3 1 2 0 2 9 14
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 Nashville 3 2 ‘ 0 4 10 7 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 Florida 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 Detroit 3 1 2 0 2 6 8 Columbus 3 1 2 0 2 6 10 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago 3 0 3 0 0 5 15
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 11 5 St. Louis 3 2 1 0 4 9 13 Minnesota 3 2 1 0 4 8 7 Arizona 3 1 1 1 3 10 11 Anaheim 3 1 1 1 3 4 7 Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 9 4 Los Angeles 2 0 0 2 2 6 8 San Jose 3 1 2 0 2 11 13
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 14 12 Montreal 3 2 0 1 5 12 7 Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6 Ottawa 2 1 1 0 2 7 6 Winnipeg 2 1 2 0 2 5 6 Edmonton 4 1 3 0 2 10 15 Vancouver 4 1 3 0 2 9 16 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Monday’s Games
Columbus 3, Detroit 2 N.Y. Islanders 1, Boston 0 Toronto 3, Winnipeg 1 Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 1 Carolina 4, Nashville 2 St. Louis 5, San Jose 4 Anaheim 1, Minnesota 0 Montreal 3, Edmonton 1 Calgary 5, Vancouver 2 Vegas 4, Arizona 2
Tuesday’s Games
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Dallas at Tampa Bay, postponed Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Winnepeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m. San Jose at St. Louis, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m. Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Boston 8 4 .667 — Philadelphia 9 5 .643 — Brooklyn 9 6 .600 ½ New York 7 8 .467 2½ Toronto 5 8 .385 3½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 6 7 .462 — Orlando 6 8 .429 ½ Charlotte 6 8 .429 ½ Miami 5 7 .417 ½ Washington 3 8 .273 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 9 5 .643 — Indiana 8 5 .615 ½ Cleveland 6 7 .462 2½ Chicago 6 8 .429 3 Detroit 3 10 .231 5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB San Antonio 8 6 .571 — Memphis 7 6 .538 ½ Dallas 6 7 .462 1½ New Orleans 5 7 .417 2 Houston 4 8 .333 3
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 9 4 .692 — Portland 8 6 .571 1½ Oklahoma City 6 6 .500 2½ Denver 6 7 .462 3 Minnesota 3 9 .250 5½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 11 4 .733 — L.A. Clippers 10 4 .714 ½ Phoenix 7 5 .583 2½ Golden State 7 6 .538 3 Sacramento 5 9 .357 5½
Monday’s Games
New York 91, Orlando 84 Atlanta 108, Minnesota 97 San Antonio 125, Portland 104 Memphis 108, Phoenix 104 Toronto 116, Dallas 93 Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 123 Chicago 125, Houston 120 Miami 113, Detroit 107 Golden State 115, L.A. Lakers 113 Cleveland at Washington, ppd
Tuesday’s Games
New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at Charlotte, ppd Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Houston, 9:30 p.m. Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. San Antonio at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Utah, 10 p.m. New York at Golden State, 10 p.m.
National Football League
Playoff glance
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 24
AFC Buffalo at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. NFC Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 3 p.m.
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 7
At Tampa, Fla.
