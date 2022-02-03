HAMILTON, N.Y. – Ryan Moffatt scored a career-high 24 points and hit six of his team’s 14 3-pointers to help first-place Colgate rally for an 83-69 win over Bucknell in Patriot League men’s basketball action on Wednesday night at Cotterell Court.
Xander Rice scored 18 points, Andrew Funk had 17, and Elvin Edmonds IV chipped in 10 for the Bison (5-18, 2-9 PL), who stormed to an early 16-point lead. After starting the game 1-for-8 from 3-point range, Colgate (10-11, 6-2 PL) hit 13 of its next 19 to spark its comeback.
Bucknell was on fire early, starting 9-for-13 from the field on the way to a stunning 27-11 lead.
With the Bison on top 13-11, Josh Bascoe finished a tough lefty layup in traffic, igniting a 14-0 run. Five different players scored in that surge, including paint buckets from Alex Timmerman and Malachi Rhodes off the bench. Rice swished a three coming out of the under-12 timeout to make it 27-11.
The Raiders got right back in it with an 11-0 run of their own. Six of those points came at the foul line. Bucknell went back up by eight at 33-25 after four straight Rice free throws, but then Colgate started to heat up from downtown. Tucker Richardson’s trey kicked off an 18-2 spurt that was keyed by 4-for-5 3-point shooting.
Moffatt hit a triple to give the Raiders a 43-35 lead, but the Bison scored the final five points of the half on an Ian Motta leaner and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Rice.
A Funk 3-pointer followed by a Rhodes bucket in the lane brought Bucknell within 58-53 in the second half, but every time the Bison cut into the deficit, Colgate seemed to answer with a trifecta. This time it was Moffatt from the left wing, and after a Rice free throw made it 63-57, the Raiders made five straight shots. The last four of those were threes, capped by a Ferguson jumper that put Colgate ahead 77-65 with 5:04 to go.
Bucknell is at Lafayette at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Colgate 83, Bucknell 69at ColgateBUCKNELL (5-18)
van der Heijden 1-6 0-0 3, Screen 2-4 2-5 6, Edmonds 4-4 1-1 10, Funk 6-18 2-2 17, Rice 4-8 7-8 18, Rhodes 2-3 0-0 4, Timmerman 2-5 0-2 4, Motta 2-4 1-1 5, Bascoe 1-3 0-0 2.
Totals:
24-55 13-19 69.
COLGATE (10-11)
Records 2-3 0-0 4, Cummings 3-11 0-0 7, Ferguson 5-9 2-2 16, Richardson 4-11 1-1 10, Moffatt 8-11 2-2 24, Lynch-Daniels 3-4 0-0 8, Woodward 4-7 1-2 9, Thomson 2-2 1-2 5.
Totals:
31-58 7-9 83.
Halftime: Colgate 43-40. 3-point goals: Bucknell 8-24 (Rice 3-5, Funk 3-8, Edmonds 1-1, van der Heijden 1-5, Timmerman 0-1, Bascoe 0-2, Motta 0-2), Colgate 14-28 (Moffatt 6-9, Ferguson 4-6, Lynch-Daniels 2-3, Cummings 1-4, Richardson 1-6). Rebounds: Bucknell 20 (Screen 6), Colgate 35 (Richardson, Woodward 7). Assists: Bucknell 12 (Funk 4), Colgate 23 (Cummings 9). Total fouls: Bucknell 13, Colgate 17. A: 405.
