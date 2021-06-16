LEWISBURG — Ella Reish is not just a student of the game of lacrosse, but she’s also an excellent student in the classroom and she was recently named to US Lacrosse Academic All-American team.
Reish, a senior midfielder who totaled 103 points this season on 69 goals and 34 assists — both single-season school records — is a member of the National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, and National Art Honors Society.
Last week, Reish was selected as the Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League player of the year. Reish will be attending Hobart and William Smith Colleges in the fall.
Four Warriors earn College Player Award of Distinction
WILLIAMSPORT – Three Lycoming College men’s soccer players – seniors Jared Moses and Alex Henry and sophomore Brayden Wise — and one from the women’s team — senior Elle Sarracco — all earned the inaugural United Soccer Coaches College Player Award of Distinction, the organization has announced.
The College Player Award of Distinction was established this spring for its member head coaches to submit deserving player based on one or more of the following criteria: Player achieved quality performance on the field; Represented the highest ideals of team leadership; Exhibited quality character attributes including sportsmanship and respect for teammates, opponents, officials and the game in general; Made other significant contributions to the benefit of the program and the community.
A two-time all-region and First Team All-MAC Commonwealth selection, Moses was also named Lycoming College’s Most Outstanding Male Athlete in 2021, becoming just the fourth men’s soccer player to earn the award. A defensive midfielder, Moses tallied four assists during his first three years at the college and he scored his first career goal to start his senior year against Wilkes. He was part of 35 shutouts in 67 career games. A business major, Moses was a member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll in 2019.
One of the team’s top offensive players in the past four years, Henry posted six goals and 10 assists in his career while serving as a three-year starter. Henry posted four assists as both a sophomore and junior to help pace the team and he scored goals in several big games, including against Gettysburg, Carnegie Mellon, Dickinson and Scranton. He was also a member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll in 2019 as a Spanish major.
Wise, an outside back, has become a key to the Warrior defense in his first two years on the field. The sophomore served as a captain in 2020-21 after he started all 20 games and earned Second Team All-MAC Commonwealth honors as a freshman. Wise has helped the Warriors to 13 shutouts in the 24 games he has played.
Sarracco was a four-year letterwinner and starter for the Warriors. She led the Warriors in goals each of her past two years and finished her career with 15 goals, five assists and 35 points. She also chipped in three game-winning goals in her career.
A three-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll as a criminal justice major, Sarracco is set to attend graduate school at the John Jay School of Criminal Justice. She also served as the president of the Chi Alpha Sigma Athletics Honor Society.
