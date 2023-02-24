WILLIAMSPORT – Senior Katherine Brown is listed as one of 10 alternates for the NCAA Division III Women’s Swimming Championships, as the NCAA released the entrants for the four-day event from March 15-18 in Greensboro, N.C.
Brown’s time of 1:03.99 to win the Middle Atlantic Conference Championship in the 100-yard breaststroke for the second straight year earned her a NCAA ‘B’ or provisional cut time to make her eligible for the NCAA Championships. Ranked 26th in Division III in the event at the end of the regular season, Brown is listed as the event’s ninth alternate.
The top 20 swimmers in each event automatically make the NCAA Championship, and extra swimmers are added until the cap for swimmers at the event is reached.
Scratches for the NCAA Championship are due by Friday, March 10 and alternates will be added until 5 p.m. that day.
Brown, who won the 100- and 200-yard breaststrokes in the 2022 MAC Championships, joined Stacy Flick '11, Lindsey Hunsicker '13 and Denise Zimmerman '84 as the only Warriors to win three individual MAC titles in a career with her breaststroke title win in 2023. She is one of three Warriors to post NCAA provisional times in a career, joining Zimmerman, Flick and Ruth Sykes ’97.
She holds three individual school records, more than anyone else currently has, breaking marks in the 50-yard freestyle (24.56), 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.88) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:23.03) and she finished 17th at the NCAA Division III Championships in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.38). She also holds Lamade Gym Natatorium records in both the 100- (1:06.48) and 200-yard (2:23.63) breaststroke.
