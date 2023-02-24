WILLIAMSPORT – Senior Katherine Brown is listed as one of 10 alternates for the NCAA Division III Women’s Swimming Championships, as the NCAA released the entrants for the four-day event from March 15-18 in Greensboro, N.C.

Brown’s time of 1:03.99 to win the Middle Atlantic Conference Championship in the 100-yard breaststroke for the second straight year earned her a NCAA ‘B’ or provisional cut time to make her eligible for the NCAA Championships. Ranked 26th in Division III in the event at the end of the regular season, Brown is listed as the event’s ninth alternate.

