LEWISBURG - The win total keeps growing for Mifflinburg's American Legion baseball team this season, and so is the bullseye on the backs of Post 410's players.
And if Mifflinburg keeps hitting the way its been, then those bullseyes are about to get a lot bigger.
Post 410 won its third game in as many days Wednesday after Mifflinburg took a 13-2 Susquehanna Valley League victory over Lewisburg Post 182 at Kelly Township Fields.
Led by a pair of 3-for-5 days at the plate from Cade Dressler and Lucas Whittaker, Mifflinburg (3-1) pounded out 10 hits in the contest to get the team's easiest win of the year so far.
"Yeah, the guys keep going. Everybody got to play today, they hustled and they hit well," said Mifflinburg manager Jacob Golomboski.
Dressler and Whittaker got things going for Post 410 in the first inning as they hit back-to-back RBI triples to help stake Mifflinburg out to a 3-0 lead. Derek Hackenburg also had an RBI single in the frame.
"I could tell the guys were here today. The bats have not gone to sleep yet, which is good," said Golomboski. "They came to life (in the first). They are swinging at good pitches and they are just playing good ball."
Lewisburg (0-3) got a run back in the third on an Owen Arndt RBI single to right, but that good play for Mifflinburg would pick right back up in the fourth.
Dressler tripled again to bring home three more runs before a Whittaker grounder plated Dressler to give Mifflinburg a 7-1 lead.
An inning later Post 410 increased its lead to 10-1 on a bloop RBI single to left by Liam Church, a sacrifice to center by Dressler and an RBI single to left from Whittaker.
"The guys didn't score all at once, and they just stayed in the game," said Golomboski. "They kept the foot on the gas and they really came together. We only had one error and the defense played really well today behind (starting pitcher Luke Rokavec and reliever Ethan Hoy)."
A two-run single by Hoy in the seventh capped the scoring for Mifflinburg, but Lewisburg tallied one more run on the night thanks to Joel Myers' RBI single that he chopped up the middle.
Myers continued his torrid hitting to lead Post 182. He batted 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
"I think today, it was just a matter of the guys not really believing after the first inning. They just thought it was over and it was (only) 3-0. I think also if we can get about nine performances like Joel Myers has had in the last three games, I think we'll be okay as well," said Lewisburg manager Luke Smith, whose team next hosts Bloomsburg at 5:45 p.m. Monday.
"Joel is like 10 for his last 12 (at-bats) or something like that, so all the credit goes to Joel and he's played a good shortstop for us, too. It just stinks, because it's not like we not out there trying. The effort was there, but it was just one of those days."
For Mifflinburg, the team will go for win No. 4 in a row when it hosts Hughesville at 6 p.m. Monday. Post 410 will also play at Bloomsburg on Wednesday before hosting Williamsport on Friday.
"Yeah, those are good teams and they are going to come ready to play," said Golomboski. "Now, people know what we are about and we're going to have an X on our backs here soon, and that's a tough spot to be in."
Mifflinburg 13, Lewisburg 2
At Lewisburg
Mifflinburg 300 430 3 – 13-10-1
Lewisburg 001 000 1 – 2-5-2
Luke Rokavec (3ks, 2 walks, 1 ER), Ethan Hoy (5) and Lucas Whittaker. Kadyn Magyar (8ks, 5 walks, 7 ER), Colton Rearick (5), Luke Reitz (6), Joel Myers (7) and Shea Girton.
WP: Rokavec. LP: Magyar.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Liam Church, 1-for-5, walk, RBI, run scored; Zach Wertman, 3 walks, 2 runs; Cade Dressler, 3-for-5, 2 triples, 5 RBI, 3 runs; Whittaker, 3-for-5, triple, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Derek Hackenburg, 1-for-2, 2 walks, RBI, run; Gabe Stettler, RBI; Colin Miller, run; Hoy, 1-for-2, 2 RBI, run; Tanner Zimmerman, 1-for-2, 3 walks, 2 runs.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Joel Myers, 3-for-4, RBI, run scored; Reitz, walk; Owen Arndt, 1-for-2, walk, RBI; Magyar, 1-for-3; Ethan Russell, walk, run; Wyatt Parker, walk.
