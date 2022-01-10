UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State (10-0, 2-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 in the latest InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), rolled to a 29-11 win over visiting Indiana (2-2, 0-2 B1G) in sold out Rec Hall on Sunday. The victory was the second Big Ten dual win of the weekend for the Nittany Lions after Friday’s shutout win at Maryland.
With a couple top-ranked defending NCAA Champions held out due to illness, Penn State rolled to the victory thank to two key early wins and five straight bouts to close out the dual.
Senior Drew Hildebrandt made his Rec Hall debut at 125, taking on No. 25 Jacob Moran. Hildebrandt made it two straight to start his Penn State career as he rolled to a 6-2 win over the ranked Hoosier. With No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young) not wrestling at 133, sophomore Baylor Shunk moved up a weight and suffered an 18-3 technical fall loss (5:30) to No. 19 Brock Hudkins.
No. 1 Nick Lee was also held out at 141 and junior Brandon Meredith moved up a weight for Penn State. Meredith battled No. 26 Cayden Rooks tough but lost 9-4 as the Hoosiers took an 8-3 lead. Sophomore Beau Bartlett, ranked No. 20 at 149, got Penn State’s second win with a 6-4 victory over Indiana’s Graham Rooks. Junior Tony Negron suffered a 4-1 loss to Derek Gilcher at 157 and the Hoosiers led 11-6 at halftime.
Junior Creighton Edsell, ranked No. 24 at 165, notched the first of five second half wins for Penn State. Edsell rolled to an 11-3 major over Sammy Cokeley to cut the Hoosier lead to 11-10. Sophomore Carter Starocci, ranked No. 1 at 174, then put Penn State up for good with a first period pin over Sean Grim at the 2:07 mark. Junior Aaron Brooks, ranked No. 1 at 184, dominated No. 8 D.J. Washington in the dual’s marquee match-up, posting a 13-4 major decision with 3:31 in riding time.
Junior Max Dean, ranked No. 2 at 197, kept Penn State rolling with a 9-1 major over Nick Willham, using 1:13 in riding time for the bonus point. Sophomore Greg Kerkvliet, ranked No. 4 at 285, ended the dual with a dominating 20-3 technical fall over Jacob Bullock at the 4:59 mark in the second period. Kerkvliet’s win made the final score 29-11 in Penn State’s favor.
The Nittany Lions posted a 20-10 advantage in takedowns. The Nittany Lions won seven of ten bouts and picked up eight bonus points off a pin (Starocci), a tech fall (Kerkvliet) and three majors (Edsell, Brooks, Dean). Penn State outscored its two opponents this weekend 75-11, winning 17 of 20 bouts.
Penn State hosts Rutgers at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, in Rec Hall. The dual is an ESPNU national telecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.