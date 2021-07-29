“I am thrilled to welcome Julia to our staff,” said head coach Kelly Cook. “She brings great experience in coaching goalkeepers and understands and appreciates the student-athlete experience. I love her passion for the game, and we are very excited to welcome Julia to Lewisburg and the Bucknell community.”
Clifford spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Juniata, where she mentored the team’s goalkeepers while also playing a role in recruiting, team travel, scouting, game management and offseason camps.
A native of Ham Lake, Minn., Clifford graduated from St. Cloud State in in December 2016 with a bachelor of science degree in recreation and sports management, with a minor in coaching. As a senior, she started all of the team’s 19 games in goal and posted four shutouts and a 1.44 goals-against average.
Clifford continued her playing career after graduation with the Minnesota TwinStars of the Women’s Premiere Soccer League, and then in 2018 she played on the inaugural Twin City Fire 98 SC team. Later that year she trained with FC Paredes in Portugal and then with CE Europa in Spain.
Clifford joins a Bucknell program that returns three outstanding goalkeepers in senior Raegan Dunwoodie, junior Kaylee Donnelly and sophomore Jenna Hall. During the abbreviated season this past spring, Donnelly and Hall split the games in goal, and the duo allowed only two goals (one each) in 490 minutes over five games. Hall was one of the Patriot League’s top rookies in the spring of 2021, as she led the league in both save percentage (.958) and goals-against average (0.34).
Bucknell reports to campus for preseason training on Aug. 2, and the Bison open their 2021 fall season on Aug. 19 against Youngstown State at 4 p.m. at Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium.
Four Nats players, eight staffers test positive, game vs Phils postponed
PHILADELPHIA — Four Washington Nationals players and eight staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Major League Baseball to postpone their game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.
The postponement came one day after Nationals star Trea Turner exited the game against Philadelphia in the first inning following his positive test for the virus.
Washington manager Dave Martinez said Turner was among four players who tested positive. He didn’t identify the others.
“I’m just worried about the guys, I really am,” Martinez said. “It’s been a tough go; this doesn’t make it any easier.”
Martinez said all but one of those who tested positive have been vaccinated. Those who tested positive have either no symptoms or minor symptoms, such as a head cold, the manager said. Martinez believes the fact they are vaccinated has prevented or limited symptoms.
“I encourage people to get vaccinated,” Martinez said. “It does help. I’m seeing it first-hand. It’s basically a small head cold, but they’re doing fine.”
The Nationals-Phillies matchup was scheduled to be made up as part of a straight doubleheader today starting at 12:05 p.m.
Martinez is planning as if those games will be played Thursday, but he indicated that everyone who tested negative on Wednesday will have another round of tests for confirmation. At best, Washington will be calling up several players from Triple-A Rochester to be able to field a full roster on Thursday.
“We’re going to have to add, I’m sure,” he said. “I’m sure I’ll be talking to (GM Mike Rizzo) all night long.”
Washington left-hander Patrick Corbin was scheduled to pitch Wednesday night’s contest, and right-hander Max Scherzer was slated to take the mound in the finale of the four-game series on Thursday afternoon. Martinez said he’s not sure who will pitch Thursday, if the games are played as scheduled.
“I haven’t even thought about who’s going to pitch,” he said. “My concern is the health of everybody. Hopefully no one else will test positive.”
This was the ninth MLB game called off this year because of coronavirus concerns. Most recently, the July 15 Yankees-Red Sox game was postponed due to virus concerns.
There were 45 MLB games postponed because of the virus last year during the pandemic-shortened season. All but two of them were eventually made up.
