LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior Abby Neff earned Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week honors on Monday following a stellar performance in a 16-9 league win over Lafayette.
Neff recorded a game-high five caused turnovers and picked up three ground balls against the Leopards, and she was part of a defense that dominated early and late in the game. The Bison conceded only four goals in the first half while racing out to a 13-4 halftime lead. After Lafayette closed the gap to four in the third quarter, Bucknell’s defense got back in gear and pitched a shutout in the fourth period, allowing the Bison to pull away once again.
Bucknell improved to 4-0 on the season when allowing fewer than 10 goals in a game.
A four-year starting defender for the Bison, Neff is in the midst of a strong senior campaign. She currently ranks second in the Patriot League in ground balls per game (2.56) and third in caused turnovers per game (1.56).
The Bison are now 4-5 overall and 1-1 in Patriot League play. They have two key league games coming up this week, starting with a home game against Colgate on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN+.
Jordan earns Lycoming’s fifth NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship
WILLIAMSPORT — After an athletic career in which he worked until he was able to earn a spot as a starter on a regionally-ranked men’s soccer team, senior Luke Jordan has earned one of the 42 prestigious NCAA Postgraduate Scholarships handed out to fall athletes.
Jordan is Lycoming’s fifth NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship winner, the second-most amongst Middle Atlantic Conference schools, behind only DeSales’ six. Jordan joins a group that includes Justin Walker ’14 (soccer), Sam Dressler ’18 (football), Brandon Conrad ’18 (wrestling) and Nick Russello ’20 (lacrosse). Lycoming’s five awardees in the past decade leads the conference.
Lycoming is the first men’s soccer program in the MAC to have two NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship winners.
Similar to Walker, who is now a resident physician at Penn State Hershey, Jordan is also a biology: anatomy and physiology major that will use the postgraduate scholarship award of $10,000 to attend medical school.
“My goal of being an orthopedic surgeon began my senior year of high school when I was accepted into a competitive medical exploratory program allowing me to shadow different medical professionals at a local hospital,” Jordan said. “I entered the New Visions Medical program my senior year because I was interested in physical therapy. After standing next to an orthopedic surgeon repairing a woman’s wrist and seeing first-hand how surgeons can take an injured person and through a single surgery give them back their freedom to do the things they love, I began to develop my passion for medicine.”
In Jordan’s first year with the program, he was a part of a team that made the NCAA Division III Championship, the first time in program history that the school earned an at-large bid to the field. As a sophomore, Jordan played a bit more on a team that made another appearance in the MAC Commonwealth Championship final. He appeared set to step into an increased role as a junior before COVID-19 wrecked those plans. As a senior, Jordan finally stepped into the starting lineup and served as a team captain, helping the team to five shutouts and a regional ranking.
Flyers sign US Olympian Noah Cates among moves around NHL
Noah Cates is going from Beijing to Broad Street after the Philadelphia Flyers signed the forward prospect to a two-year entry-level contract.
Cates signed a deal Monday for the rest of this season and 2022-23 and is expected to play in the NHL immediately. His college season ended when Minnesota-Duluth was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament Saturday by Denver.
The Flyers drafted Cates in the fifth round in 2017. He has since recorded 99 points in 139 NCAA games and helped Minnesota-Duluth win the national title in 2019.
Cates was one of 15 college players picked to play for the U.S. at the Beijing Olympics, which the NHL skipped. He was named an alternate captain despite being just 23 and put up three points in four games.
“Noah has had an exceptional collegiate career, and we’re happy to have him signed,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said. “We have followed his progress closely and are excited to watch his continued growth in our organization.”
Among other moves:
— The Pittsburgh Penguins signed college free agent defenseman Colin Swoyer to a $750,000 contract for next season. The Michigan Tech product will report to the American Hockey League’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to play the rest of this season on an amateur tryout agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.