National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 93 77 New England 2 1 0 .667 87 66 Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65 N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 37 94
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74 Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 84 45 Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84 Houston 0 3 0 .000 57 95
North
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58 Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 91 56 Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 75 88 Cincinnati 0 2 1 .000 66 74
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 91 60 Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 88 90 L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 52 57 Denver 0 3 0 .000 45 70
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 1 2 0 .333 88 97 Washington 1 2 0 .333 62 81 Philadelphia 0 2 1 .000 59 87 N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 38 79
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 82 61 Carolina 1 2 0 .333 68 81 New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 88 94 Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 90 108
North
W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 74 62 Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 122 85 Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 92 Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 75 102
West
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 111 86 Arizona 2 1 0 .667 77 61 L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 89 71 San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 87 46
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 34, Baltimore 20
Thursday, Oct. 1
Denver at N.Y. Jets, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4
L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Dallas, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Washington, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Detroit, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 1 p.m. Seattle at Miami, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Chicago, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Buffalo at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. New England at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 5
Atlanta at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Playoff glance
x-if necessary
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Tampa Bay vs. Toronto
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 4-2), 5:07 p.m. (TBS) Wednesday, Sept. 30: Toronto (Ryu 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1), 4:07 p.m. (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Toronto (Walker 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2)
Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Oakland (Luzardo 3-2), 3:08 p.m. (ESPN) Wednesday, Sept. 30: Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 3:10 p.m. (ESPN) x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Chicago White Sox at Oakland
Minnesota vs. Houston
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston (Greinke 3-3) at Minnesota (Maeda 6-1), 2:08 p.m. (ABC) Wednesday, Sept. 30: Houston at Minnesota (Berríos 5-4), 1:08 p.m. (ESPN2) x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Houston at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0)
Cleveland vs. New York Yankees
Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Yankees (Cole 7-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 7:08 p.m. (ESPN) Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7:08 p.m. (ESPN) x-Thursday, Oct. 1: New York Yankees (Happ 2-2 or Garcia 3-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2)
National League
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:08 p.m. (ESPN) Thursday, Oct. 1: Miwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) x-Friday, Oct. 2: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers
Atlanta vs. Cincinnati
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Cincinnati (Bauer 5-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 12:08 p.m. (ESPN) Thursday, Oct. 1: Cincinnati (Castillo 4-6) at Atlanta x-Friday, Oct. 2: Cincinnati at Atlanta
Chicago Cubs vs. Miami
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-5 or Darvish 8-3), 2:08 p.m. (ABC) Thursday, Oct. 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 8-3 or Hendricks 6-5) x-Friday, Oct. 2: Miami at Chicago Cubs
San Diego vs. St. Louis
Wednesday, Sept. 30: St. Louis (Kim 3-0) at San Diego (Lamet 3-1), 5:08 p.m. (ESPN2) Thursday, Oct. 1: St. Louis at San Diego x-Friday, Oct. 2: St. Louis at San Diego
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(All Games on TBS) Tampa Bay-Toronto winner vs. Cleveland-New York winner At San Diego Monday, Oct. 5: Cleveland-New York winner vs. Tampa Bay-Toronto winner Tuesday, Oct. 6: Cleveland-New York winner vs. Tampa Bay-Toronto winner Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay-Toronto winner vs. Cleveland-New York winner x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay-Toronto winner vs. Cleveland-New York winner x-Friday, Oct. 9: Cleveland-New York winner vs. Tampa Bay-Toronto winner Oakland-Chicago White Sox winner vs. Minnesota-Houston winner At Los Angeles Monday, Oct. 5: Minnesota-Houston winner vs. Oakland-Chicago winner Tuesday, Oct. 6: Minnesota-Houston winner vs. Oakland-Chicago winner Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland-Chicago winner vs. Minnesota-Houston winner x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Oakland-Chicago winner vs. Minnesota-Houston winner x-Friday, Oct. 9: Minnesota-Houston winner vs. Oakland-Chicago winner
National League
San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner At Arlington, Texas Tuesday, Oct. 6: San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS1 or MLB) Wednesday, Oct. 7: San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS1 or MLB) Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner vs. San Diego-St. Louis winner (FS1 or MLB) x-Friday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner vs. San Diego-St. Louis winner (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego-St. Louis vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS) Chicago Cubs-Miami winner vs. Atlanta-Cincinnati winner At Houston Tuesday, Oct. 6: Chicago Cubs-Miami winner vs. Atlanta-Cincinnati winner (FS1 or MLB) Wednesday, Oct. 7: Chicago Cubs-Miami vs. Atlanta-Cincinnati (FS1 or MLB) Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta-Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs-Miami winner (FS1 or MLB) x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta-Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs-Miami winner (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Chicago Cubs-Miami vs. Atlanta-Cincinnati (FS1)
National Basketball Association
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
L.A. Lakers, Miami
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 9 p.m. x-Friday, Oct. 9: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct. 11: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 13: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. National Hockey League
Stanley Cup Finals
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Tampa Bay 4, Dallas 2
