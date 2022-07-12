Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 61 25 .709 _ Boston 47 40 .540 14½ Tampa Bay 46 40 .535 15 Toronto 45 42 .517 16½ Baltimore 43 44 .494 18½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 48 40 .545 _ Cleveland 42 42 .500 4 Chicago 41 44 .482 5½ Detroit 36 51 .414 11½ Kansas City 34 52 .395 13
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 56 29 .659 _ Seattle 45 42 .517 12 Texas 40 44 .476 15½ Los Angeles 38 49 .437 19 Oakland 29 59 .330 28½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 54 33 .621 _ Atlanta 52 36 .591 2½ Philadelphia 46 41 .529 8 Miami 41 44 .482 12 Washington 30 58 .341 24½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 39 .552 _ St. Louis 47 42 .528 2 Pittsburgh 37 50 .425 11 Chicago 34 52 .395 13½ Cincinnati 32 54 .372 15½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 56 29 .659 _ San Diego 50 38 .568 7½ San Francisco 43 42 .506 13 Arizona 39 48 .448 18 Colorado 38 49 .437 19 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 5 Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2 Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1 Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5 Minnesota 6, Texas 5 Houston 6, Oakland 1 Seattle 6, Toronto 5 Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1, 1st game Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4 Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5 Kansas City 7, Detroit 3, 2nd game Texas 10, Oakland 8
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-5), 1:10 p.m., 1st game Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 7:05 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Bellatti 1-3) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 7:07 p.m. Boston (Sale 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 4-5), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-2) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 7:40 p.m. Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 8:05 p.m. Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 8:05 p.m. Detroit (Brieske 2-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 8:10 p.m. Houston (Garcia 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Washington, 12:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5 St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 12 innings Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6 Colorado 3, Arizona 2 San Francisco 12, San Diego 0 L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago Cubs 9
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1 St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1 N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1 San Diego 6, Colorado 5 Arizona 4, San Francisco 3
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Castano 1-2), 6:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 7:05 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Bellatti 1-3) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 7:07 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 7:20 p.m. Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1), 7:45 p.m. Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 8:05 p.m. San Diego (Clevinger 2-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 8:40 p.m. Arizona (Keuchel 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 7-3), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Washington, 12:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m. Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
BasketballNBA Summer League GlanceCalifornia ClassicAt San FranciscoSaturday, July 2
L.A. Lakers 100, Miami 66 Sacramento 86, Golden State 68
Sunday, July 3
Sacramento 81, Miami 64 L.A. Lakers 100, Golden State 77
Tuesday, July 5
Miami Heat 94, Golden State 70 Sacramento 87, L.A. Lakers 75
Salt Lake City Summer LeagueAt Salt Lake CityTuesday, July 5
Memphis 103, Philadelphia 99 Oklahoma City 98, Utah 77
Wednesday, July 6
Oklahoma City 87,Memphis 71 Philadelphia 86, Utah 82
Thursday, July 7
Philadelphia 80, Oklahoma City 79 Memphis 95, Utah 84
NBA 2k23 Summer LeagueAt Las VegasThursday, July 7
Orlando 91, Houston 77 Detroit 81, Portland 78
Friday, July 8
Chicago 100, Dallas 99, OT Cleveland 99, San Antonio 90 Indiana 96, Charlotte 84 Milwaukee 94, Brooklyn 90 New York 101, Golden State 88 Minnesota 85, Denver 78 Phoenix 104, L.A. Lakers 84
Saturday, July 9
Toronto 97, Philadelphia 77 Orlando 94, Sacramento 92, 2OT Miami 88, Boston 78 Detroit 105, Washington 99 Utah 72, Atlanta 66 Houston 90, Oklahoma City 88 L.A. Clippers 94, Memphis 76 Portland 85, New Orleans 68
Sunday, July 10
Sacramento 103, Indiana 96 Brooklyn 91, Philadelphia 84 New York 101, Chicago 69 Washington 97, Phoenix 72 Denver 84, Cleveland, 76 San Antonio 85, Golden State 84 Memphis 70, Minnesota 63 Charlotte 89, L.A. Lakers 86, 2OT
Monday, July 11
New Orleans 101, Atlanta 73 Houston 97, San Antonio 84 Boston 111, Milwaukee 109 Oklahoma City 84, Orlando 81 Utah 83, Dallas 82 Portland 88, New York 77
Tuesday, July 12
Chicago vs. Toronto, 5 p.m. Memphis vs. Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. Atlanta vs. Miami, 7 p.m. Boston vs. Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Detroit vs. Indiana, 9 p.m. Phoenix vs. Dallas, 10:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers vs. L.A. Clippers, 11 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13
Minnesota vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m. Cleveland vs. Charlotte, 5 p.m. Washington vs. New Orleans, 6 p.m. Toronto vs. Utah, 7 p.m. Sacramento vs. Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Miami vs. Philadelphia, 9 p.m. Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Thursday, July 14
Memphis vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta vs. San Antonio, 4 p.m. Cleveland vs. Detroit, 5:30 p.m. Chicago vs. Charlotte, 6 p.m. New York vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m. Dallas vs. Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Portland vs. Houston, 9:30 p.m. Brooklyn vs. Minnesota, 10 p.m.
Friday, July 15
L.A. Clippers vs. Utah, 5 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Denver, 6 p.m. Oklahoma City vs. Golden State, 7 p.m. Sacramento vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m. Indiana vs. Washington, 9 p.m. Miami vs. Toronto, 10 p.m. L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans, 11 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BOSTON RED SOX — Place C Kevin Plawecki on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Connor Wong from Worcester (IL). CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated CF Oscar Mercado for assignment. Selected the contract of CF Alex Call from Columbus (IL). DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Alex Faedo from Toledo (IL). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired OF Drew Waters, RHP Andrew Hoffman and INF C.J. Alexander from Atlanta in exchange for a competitive balance draft pick. Designated LHP Foster Griffin for assignment. Reinstated LHP Daniel Lynch. Optioned OF Drew Waters to Omaha (IL). Recalled LHP Angel Zerpa from Northwest Arkansas (TL). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Chase Silseth to Rocket City (SL). SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Jesse Winker. Reinstated RHP Erik Swanson from the paternity list. Designated RHP Jacob Barnes for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated C Christian Bethancourt from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Luke Bird from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Phoenix Sanders and C Rene Pinto to Durham. TEXAS RANGERS — Place C Mitch Garver on the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Dane Dunning on the 15-day IL. Recalled C Sam Huff from Round Rock (PCL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated OF Adam Duvall from the paternity list. Designated INF Phil Gosselin for assignment. Optioned INF Mike Ford to Gwinnett. Placed RHP Kirby Yates on the 60-day IL. ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled OF Jake McCarthy from Reno (PCL). Optioned C Cooper Hummel to Reno. Sent RHP J.B. Wendelken outright to Reno. COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed OF Kris Bryant on the paternity list. Recalled OF Sam Hilliard from Albuquerque (PCL). NEW YORK METS — Place INF Jeff McNeil on the paternity list. Activated CF Travis Jankowski from the IL. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF Jake Marisnick from the 60-day IL. Placed OF Bryan Reynolds on the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Cam Vieaux for assignment. Sent RHP Austin Brice outright to Indianapolis (IL). SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Reiss Knehr from El Paso (PCL). Optioned RHP Dinelson Lamet to El Paso. ST LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated LHP T.J. McFarland from the IL. Transferred RHP Jack Flaherty from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Zack Thompson to Memphis (IL).
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired C Nerlens Noel and G Alec Burks and a draft consideration from New York Knicks in exchange for a draft consideration.
Women’s National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Re-signed F Nikolina Milic to a third seven-day contract.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Daniel Bellinger to a rookie contract.
Canadian Football League
