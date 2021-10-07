TURBOTVILLE — After a shaky start to the season, Warrior Run’s boys soccer team is starting to hit its stride.
If you want proof of that, just look at what the Defenders did against the Bloomsburg Panthers in the second half of their Heartland Athletic Conference-II matchup on Wednesday.
Warrior Run scored four goals in the second half to blow open a tight game and take a 7-2 victory over Bloomsburg on Senior Night at Warrior Run’s AYSO fields.
Ben Potter recorded a hat trick for Warrior Run (7-5 overall, 5-2 HAC-II), which captured its fifth straight win after the Defenders started the year 2-5.
“The boys are rolling. We had a rough start (to the season) and we were having problems putting the ball in the back of the net,” said Warrior Run coach Troy Emmert. “We made some adjustments and the boys’ confidence has gone up, and (their play) has been much better.”
Bloomsburg (2-7, 1-5) got on the board first when Ahmed Elbetagy took advantage of some sloppy field conditions to score unassisted when the defender marking him slipped and fell on the play.
Ben Potter tied the game in the 8th minute after he beat Bloomsburg goalkeeper Francis Curran 1-on-1. Potter would score another unassisted goal midway through the opening half to retie the game after the Panthers scored on a penalty kick in the 9th minute.
“Bloomsburg just didn’t pressure the ball, and I got past the defender and tapped it through the goalie’s legs (for the first goal),” said Potter. “The second goal, the goalie just slipped and I was sort of lucky on the end line that I was able to get into the (lower-right) corner.
“But yeah, it was just more or less luck,” added Potter.
The Defenders broke the tie for good in the 38th minute when Alex Brown, despite slipping and nearly losing possession of the ball, regained his footing and fired it in just inside the right post for a 3-2 lead.
“Alex is amazing. His athletic ability is just (unreal),” said Emmert. “It’s hard to stop him when he’s on a roll, there’s no doubt about it.”
Then in the second half, Warrior Run got goals from Nathan Axtman, Tanner Polcyn, Potter again, and also Brown.
“(Getting goals from different players) is something we’ve been lacking all season — we were trying to rely on one person (to score). So, we were working on distributing the ball more,” said Emmert. “Yeah, we scored seven goals, but I would rather see seven different people score goals than rely on one person.
“So, I’m very, very pleased with the boys tonight,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Warrior Run will try to keep rolling and make it six wins in a row Saturday when the team plays at Midd-West at 7 p.m.
“Offensively, yes, I think we are hitting our stride. We have a few little adjustments to make yet, but I’m very pleased and hopefully we can make a run (and get into districts),” said Emmert. “Absolutely, (Midd-West) is going to be a tough game. We can definitely play with them, so it’s going to be a good game and I’m looking forward to it, and I think the boys are too actually.”
Warrior Run 7, Bloomsburg 2at Warrior RunScoringFirst quarter
Bloom-Ahmed Elbetagy, unassisted, 5:17; WR-Ben Potter, unassisted, 7:40; Bloom-Tristan Dobbins, penalty kick, 8:14; WR-Potter, unassisted, 18:57; WR-Alex Brown, unassisted, 37:36.
Second half
WR-Nathan Axtman (own goal), 2:11; WR-Tanner Polcyn, unassisted, 3:27; WR-Potter, unassisted, 9:26; WR-Brown, Luke Mattox corner kick, 22:08.
Shots: WR, 16-6; Corners: WR, 6-2; Saves: WR (Jake Yoder), 2; Bloomsburg (Francis Curran), 9.
