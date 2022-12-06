LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior guard Xander Rice earned Patriot League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week and Bison Athlete of the Week honors on Monday after leading the Bison to two wins last week.

Rice averaged an efficient 17.0 points in the two one-sided wins, an 89-65 home verdict against Saint Francis (Pa.) and a 79-63 road victory over NJIT. He shot 12-for-17 (.706) from the field, 5-for-9 (.556) from the 3-point arc, and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line in the two games and also tallied seven assists with only two turnovers.

