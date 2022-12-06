LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior guard Xander Rice earned Patriot League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week and Bison Athlete of the Week honors on Monday after leading the Bison to two wins last week.
Rice averaged an efficient 17.0 points in the two one-sided wins, an 89-65 home verdict against Saint Francis (Pa.) and a 79-63 road victory over NJIT. He shot 12-for-17 (.706) from the field, 5-for-9 (.556) from the 3-point arc, and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line in the two games and also tallied seven assists with only two turnovers.
Rice scored a team-high 20 points on 6-for-9 shooting in the Saint Francis win. He again led a balanced offensive attack at NJIT with 14 points on 6-for-8 accuracy. Rice was also part of a stellar team defensive effort, as Bucknell held its two opponents to 36-percent shooting from the field.
For the season, Rice ranks second in the Patriot League in scoring at 17.0 points per game, and he ranks in the top 10 in the league in six different statistical categories. He is shooting 52.0 percent from the field, 43.9 percent from the 3-point arc, and 88.0 percent from the foul line in nine games.
The Bison have won four of their last five games to improve to 6-3 on the season, and they will close out the first semester on the road at La Salle on Tuesday night.
O’Connor earns MAC Wrestler of the Week award
WILLIAMSPORT – After beating the top three seeds at the Ohio Northern Invitational to win his first collegiate tournament, senior 157-pounder Hunter O’Connor has earned his first career Middle Atlantic Conference Wrestler of the Week award on Monday.
O’Connor beat No. 3 seed Anthony Greco of Heidelberg by major decision, 19-7, to start his tournament before he beat Dubuque’s Brock Radeke by tech fall, 16-0, to reach the semifinals, where he pinned Dubuque’s second-seeded Brody Hawtrey in 2:19. He capped the tournament with a 16-7 major decision over the tournament’s top seed, Ohio Northern’s Teagan Hendricks.
O’Connor is 10-3 this year and 43-36 in his career.
AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the team a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom.
The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because there was no immediate announcement.
Verlander leaves World Series champion Houston to step in for deGrom, who left New York after nine seasons when he agreed to a $185 million, five-year contract with Texas last week. It also puts Verlander on the same team as Scherzer after they played together with the Detroit Tigers from 2010-14.
Depending on the final details, it appears Verlander’s deal matches Scherzer’s for baseball’s record for highest average annual salary. Scherzer finalized a $130 million, three-year deal with New York a year ago.
Verlander’s storied career was in question after he had Tommy John surgery in 2020. But he made an impressive return this season, becoming the 11th player to win the Cy Young Award at least three times. The 39-year-old Verlander went 18-4 with a major league-low 1.75 ERA in 28 starts for the Astros. The right-hander also got his first career World Series win in Game 5 as Houston beat Philadelphia in six games.
Verlander declined a $25 million option five days after helping the Astros to the franchise’s second championship, making him a free agent.
A nine-time All-Star, Verlander is 244-133 with a 3.24 ERA and 3,198 strikeouts in 17 seasons. He also won the 2019 AL Cy Young Award, going 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA in 34 starts.
UCLA rallies past UNC 3-2 for second women’s soccer title
CARY, N.C. (AP) — Maricarmen Reyes scored a go-ahead goal off a rebound in the 107th minute and top-seeded UCLA rallied past North Carolina 3-2 on Monday night to win its second women’s soccer championship in program history.
UCLA (22-2-1) trailed 2-0 late in the second half before scoring two goals in the final 10 minutes to force overtime. In the second 10-minute overtime, Ally Cook had a close-range shot knocked wide by North Carolina goalkeeper Emmie Allen, but Reyes raced to the ball for a sliding finish from a difficult angle.
The Bruins became the first women’s soccer program in NCAA history to win the title with a first-year head coach. And coach Margueritte Aozasa’s squad was also the first to come back from two-goals down to win the national title.
UCLA’s only other women’s soccer title came in 2013 — also in extra time.
North Carolina (20-5-1) was looking to join the 2012 Tar Heels and 2013 UCLA as the only teams to defeat three No. 1 seeds in the same NCAA Tournament.
