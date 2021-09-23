Women’s soccer
Susquehanna 5, Lycoming 1
Junior midfielder Bella Green became the second player in program history to score in five straight games, as she scored the lone goal for Lycoming as it fell to rival Susquehanna in the River Derby Wednesday at Sassafras Field. Green joins Meghenn Jackson (9/6-26/2015) as the only players in program history to score in five straight games, passing Donna Mongiello (Sept. 23-29, 2001) and Kati Shaner (Sept. 8-18, 2010), both of whom scored in four straight. Green buried her ninth goal of the season in the 81st minute from the top of the box off a cross pass from senior Jayden Leighow that found the left corner of the goal. The Warriors (6-2 overall) had six shots on goal with Leighow and Green taking four of them. Seniors Jess Riordan, Bekki Weller, and first-year Abbey Gerasimoff faced 14 shots on goal and had a combined eight saves. against the River Hawks (3-3). Weller is a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School. The Warriors return to the field on Sunday for a 12 p.m. game against Widener at UPMC Field.
Bucknell 3, American 0
Paige Temple and Rylee Donaldson scored first half goals, Abby Gearhart added another in the second half, and the red-hot Bucknell Bison ran past American in a Patriot League match Wednesday night at rain-soaked Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium. The Bison (5-4-1, 2-0 PL) backed up Saturday’s four-goal outburst against Navy with three more against American (3-5-1, 0-1-1), and Bucknell moved into sole possession of first place in the Patriot League with six points from its first two conference matches. A light rain at the start of the match turned into a deluge by the midpoint of the second half, and the game was halted with 12:30 remaining due to lightning. The Bison did catch the lead in the 18th minute when the freshman Temple, a graduate of Bloomsburg Area High School, flicked home a volley off a beautiful cross in from Petie Nassetta. It was Temple’s third goal of the season. Bucknell finished with a 16-8 shot advantage and has now scored at least three goals in each game in this current three-game winning streak. It is the first time Bucknell has scored at least three in three straight games since 2017, when it did so in four games in a row. Next up is Bucknell’s first conference road game of the season, Saturday at Colgate at 7 p.m.
Women’s volleyballMisericordia 3, Lycoming 0
Notes: Sophomore Megan Starkweather led Lycoming with 19 assists, seven digs and a block as the Warriors put up a valiant effort, but Misericordia won 3-0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-13) in MAC Freedom action at the Anderson Sports Center on Wednesday evening. The Warriors get back on the court today when they host Penn St.-Altoona at 7 p.m., in Lamade Gym. Records: Misericordia is 5-8, 1-2 MAC Freedom. Lycoming is 5-6, 1-2 MAC Freedom.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 80 70 .533 _ Philadelphia 78 74 .513 3 New York 73 79 .480 8 Miami 64 88 .421 17 Washington 63 89 .414 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 91 61 .599 _ St. Louis 82 69 .543 8½ Cincinnati 78 74 .513 13 Chicago 67 85 .441 24 Pittsburgh 57 94 .377 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 99 53 .651 _ z-Los Angeles 97 55 .638 2 San Diego 76 75 .503 22½ Colorado 71 80 .470 27½ Arizona 48 104 .316 51 z-clinched playoff berth
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 7, Miami 5 Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3 St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2 Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4 Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5 Colorado 10, L.A. Dodgers 5 Atlanta 9, Arizona 2 San Francisco 8, San Diego 6 Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 2:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 3:10 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 13-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10), 3:40 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 10-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-10), 4:10 p.m. Washington (Corbin 8-15) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Overton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. San Diego at Atlanta, 8:10 p.m., 1st game San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB z-Tampa Bay 94 59 .614 _ Boston 88 65 .575 6 New York 86 67 .562 8 Toronto 85 67 .559 8½ Baltimore 48 104 .316 45½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 85 66 .563 _ Cleveland 74 76 .493 10½ Detroit 74 78 .487 11½ Kansas City 69 83 .454 16½ Minnesota 67 85 .441 18½
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 91 61 .599 _ Seattle 83 69 .546 8 Oakland 82 70 .539 9 Los Angeles 72 80 .474 19 Texas 55 97 .362 36 z-clinched playoff berth
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1 Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3 N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3 Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4 Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5 Seattle 4, Oakland 1 Houston 9, L.A. Angels 5, 12 innings Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd. Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Cleveland (Civale 11-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 12-4), 3:37 p.m. Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-6), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game Texas (Otto 0-2) at Baltimore (Lowther 0-2), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Matz 13-7) at Minnesota (Pineda 7-8), 7:40 p.m. Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Final Stretch
W L Pct. GB Jacksonville (Miami) 2 0 1.000 — Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 0 1.000 ½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 1 0 1.000 ½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 1 0 1.000 ½ Omaha (Kansas City) 1 0 1.000 ½ Worcester (Boston) 1 0 1.000 ½ Buffalo (Toronto) 0 1 .000 1½ Columbus (Cleveland) 0 1 .000 1½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 0 1 .000 1½ Rochester (Washington) 0 1 .000 1½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 0 1 .000 1½ Memphis (St. Louis) 0 2 .000 2 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 0 0 .000 0 Durham (Tampa Bay) 0 0 .000 0 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 0 0 .000 0 Louisville (Cincinnati) 0 0 .000 0 Norfolk (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 0 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 0 Toledo (Detroit) 0 0 .000 0
Final Stretch
Tuesday’s Games
Jacksonville 5, Memphis 3 Wednesday’s Games Toledo at Louisville, ppd. to Sept. 23 Lehigh Valley 3, Buffalo 0, 7 innings Gwinnett at Durham, ppd. to Sept. 23 Worcester 4, Rochester 3 Syracuse at Scranton/WB, susp. Norfolk at Charlotte, ppd. to Sept. 23 Jacksonville 7, Memphis 1 Columbus at Nashville 7, Columbus 6, 10 innings Iowa 4, St. Paul 1 Omaha 4, Indianapolis 3 Thursday’s Games
Toledo at Louisville, 2, 5 p.m.
Gwinnett at Durham, 2, 5:35 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 2, 5:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 2, 6:35 p.m. Memphis at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m. Toledo at Louisville, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Indianapolis at Omaha, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Playoffs
Championship Series
(Best-of-5) x-if necessary Akron 2, Bowie 0 Tuesday, Sept. 21: Akron 5, Bowie 1 Wednesday, Sept. 22: Akron 8, Bowie 5 Friday, Sept. 24: Bowie at Akron, 6:05 p.m. x-Saturday, Sept. 25: Bowie at Akron, 6:05 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 26: Bowie at Akron, 6:05 p.m.
Atlantic League
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB Long Island 24 19 .558 — Southern Maryland 22 20 .524 1½ York 20 23 .465 4 Lancaster 17 25 .405 6½
South Division
W L Pct. GB High Point 25 17 .595 — West Virginia 26 18 .591 — Lexington 18 24 .429 7½ Gastonia 19 25 .431 7
Tuesday’s Games
West Virginia 2, Gastonia 0 York 12, Southern Maryland 1 Long Island 6, Lexington 5 Lancaster at High Point, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Gastonia 7, West Virginia 3, 7 innings, 1st game Gastonia at West Virginia, ppd., 2nd game Southern Maryland at York, ppd. Lancaster at High Point, ppd. Long Island at Lexington, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Long Island at Lexington, 2, 4 p.m. Southern Maryland at York, 2, 4 p.m. Gastonia at West Virginia, 2, 4:35 p.m. Lancaster at High Point, 2, 5 p.m. Friday’s Games Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. York at Lexington, 6:31 p.m. Long Island at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m. West Virginia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA
Playoffs
First Round
Thursday, Sept. 23
No. 7 Dallas at No. 6 Chicago, 8 p.m. No. 8 New York at No. 5 Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Second Round
Sunday, Sept 26
TBD at No. 3 Minnesota, TBA TBD at No. 4 Seattle, TBA
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
No. 1 Connecticut vs. TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 28: TBD at Connecticut, 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30: TBD at Connecticut, 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at TBD, TBA x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Connecticut at TBD, TBA x-Friday, Oct. 8: TBD at Connecticut, TBA
No. 2 Las Vegas vs. TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 28: TBD at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30: TBD at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas at TBD, TBA x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas at TBD, TBA x-Friday, Oct. 8: TBD at Las Vegas, TBA
Finals
(Best-of-5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.