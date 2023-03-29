LEWISBURG — It may have taken three pitchers to do it, but Lewisburg’s baseball team opened the 2023 season with a 7-3 nonleague victory over Southern Columbia at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field on Tuesday.
“It was a good first win, although we made it closer at the end more than we needed it to be,” said Lewisburg coach Greg Girton.
Lewisburg (1-0), however, jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, and it helped pave the way for the Green Dragons’ win.
Senior catcher Shea Girton hit a one-out RBI double to plate Derek Asche, who singled in the previous at-bat. Max Mitchell followed with a single before Michael Casale drove a two-run single up the middle to give the Dragons a 3-0 lead.
“The seniors really stepped up — Shea and Max — hit from the get-go,” said coach Girton. “Asche got us going and then Shea came in with a double, Max singled and Casale hit a single; it was a really nice first inning.”
Lewisburg added two more runs in the third and two in the fifth to pull away, but Southern (1-1) made things a bit interesting in the sixth by scoring three runs off Dragons’ relief pitching.
“We did hit the ball. We’re a senior-laden team, and we can hit,” said coach Girton. “Max came out and was a workhorse; he pitched a solid five innings and threw 75-77 pitches. For his first time out, and with it being cold and everything else, he did well.
“Our bullpen needs help, however, but we’ll get it down,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Shea Girton, Asche and Landen Wagner all had two hits for the Green Dragons in the game.
“The Southern pitcher threw hard, but we were very disciplined at the plate. Our top six hitters were very disciplined,” said coach Girton. “If we had an inning where we needed to put the ball in play, we did, and Southern made some errors (that helped).
Wagner, a freshman leadoff hitter, helped ignite the offense, and Casale reached base all three times in the game.
“Wagner did a great job; he was 2-for-4 and he started us all off,” said coach Girton. “Wagner scored, Asche had two runs, Shea had a run, and Mitchell scored 2 runs. Our top 4-5 hitters were all scoring, but that’s what you got to get.”
But as potent as the top of the lineup was for Lewisburg on Tuesday, the bottom of the order will have to produce more moving forward.
“We still got to work. The bottom three have to hit, and we need a relief pitcher, so we got to get back to work (Wednesday),” said coach Girton.
Lewisburg next plays at Loyalsock at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 7, Southern Columbia 3
Southern 000 003 0 – 3-3-2
Lewisburg 302 020 0 – 7-8-3
Caden Hopper, Guy Longenberger (5) and Charles Hopper. Max Mitchell, Cohen Hoover (6), Garrett Glather (7) and Shea Girton.
WP: Mitchell. LP: Hopper.
Top Southern Columbia hitters: Ca. Hopper, 2 runs scored; Conner Dunkelberger, 1-for-4; Charles Hopper, RBI; Hunter Sharrow, run; Brayden Andrews, 1-for-4; Louden Murphy, 1-for-3, RBI.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Ryan Metta-Rogan, 1-for-2; Logan Heyman, RBI; Derek Asche, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored; Landen Wagner, 2-for-4, run; Girton, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; Michael Casale, 1-for-3, RBI; Jack Blough, RBI; Mitchell, 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI.
