BALTIMORE, Md. — The Bucknell Bison women’s basketball team pulled out a 56-50 win over Loyola to improve to 2-3 in Patriot League play and 6-10 overall. The Greyhounds of Loyola fell to 7-9 and 2-3.

Tai Johnson playing all 40 minutes led the way with a career-high 15 points on 4-for-7 shooting. She did immense damage from the free throw line going 6-for-8 from the charity stripe. She drew eight fouls to amount to over half of Loyola’s 15 fouls. Emma Shaffer scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Kelly Ratigan led the way for Loyola with 15 points.

