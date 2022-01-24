PHILADELPHIA – The Bucknell wrestling team scored its 10th victory of the season by dispatching Drexel, 23-13, on Sunday night at the Daskalakis Athletic Center.
The Bison (10-2, 6-0 EIWA) won six of the final seven bouts to defeat the Dragons (2-6, 1-2 EIWA) and run their winning streak to seven duals. The 2021-22 Bucknell squad’s 10-2 start is tied for the program’s best with the 1992-93 team that ultimately finished 11-3 (4-1 ECWA).
“The team competed so well tonight,” said head coach Dan Wirnsberger. “I’m proud of the energy and toughness they displayed, and we can’t wait to keep our momentum going.”
The Bison, who routed Sacred Heart, 43-9, on Saturday night in Davis Gym, had six wrestlers go 2-0 this weekend: Brandon Seidman (125), Kurt Phipps (133), No. 21 Darren Miller (141), No. 18 Zach Hartman (165), Mason McCready (197) and Luke Niemeyer (285). Of that six, Phipps, Miller and McCready secured bonus points for Bucknell in both of their victories.
Against Drexel, Phipps, Miller and McCready each earned a major decision. In the opening bout, Hartman topped No. 28 Evan Barczak by a 7-1 decision to secure his 14th career victory over a nationally ranked opponent. The senior, a two-time All-American, has defeated three nationally ranked foes this season; notably, he edged Barczak, 5-2, in the 2021 EIWA semifinals en route to his title.
McCready’s 8-0 triumph over Santino Morina kicked off the Bison’s dual-deciding run of five-straight victories. Niemeyer gave them even more momentum with his dramatic 3-1 decision over Eli Anthony. With the pair locked in a 1-1 tie, Niemeyer scored a takedown at the buzzer to emerge victorious; his win flipped a 9-7 team deficit into a 10-9 advantage, and Bucknell never again trailed.
Nick Delp (157) put an exclamation mark on the Bison’s triumph with his overtime decision over Parker Kropman, a 2021 and 2019 NCAA qualifier. Delp defeated Kropman, 13-11, in the first sudden victory period, joining Hartman in dispatching a Dragon NCAA qualifier.
Hartman moved to 17-3 on the season while Phipps scored his 16th victory. Phipps’s dual record now stands at an impressive 11-1 (6-0 EIWA).
Bucknell has now won five of its past six duals against Drexel, which qualified six wrestlers for the 2021 NCAA Championships. Of that group, No. 15 Mickey O’Malley (174) and Bryan McLaughlin (184) accounted for two of the Dragons’ three wins on Saturday.
The Bison next welcome Army (Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.) and Rider (Jan. 30 at 2 p.m.) to Davis Gym.
Bucknell 23, Drexel 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.