UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State redshirt junior defensive end Adisa Isaac and senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher were named to the Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list on Wednesday. They are two of 61 student-athletes on the watch list.
The Comeback Player of the Year Award is presented by the College Sports Communicators in association with The Associated Press and the Fiesta Bowl Organization.
Isaac has started all five games at defensive end this season, making his first career start against Purdue (9/1). He has recorded seven tackles (4 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack and four QB hurries.
Mustipher is also a member of the Rotary Lombardi Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Outland Trophy and Reese’s Senior Bowl watch lists.
He Has started all five games in 2022 and has posted 17 tackles (9 solo) with a tackle for loss and QB hurry. He matched a career-high with eight tackles (4) solo and assisted on a tackle for loss vs. Northwestern (10/1).
Mustipher earned Coaching Staff’s Defensive Player of the Game following the Northwestern game.
Made 21 tackles (16 solo) to go with three tackles for loss and a sack in six games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury vs. Iowa.
The Comeback Player of the Year Award recognizes college football student-athletes from all divisions of college football for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances. At the conclusion of each season, in a vote by a panel of writers, editors, and sports information directors, three college football student-athletes will be honored as Comeback Player of the Year Award winners at the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl.
