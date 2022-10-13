UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State redshirt junior defensive end Adisa Isaac and senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher were named to the Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list on Wednesday. They are two of 61 student-athletes on the watch list.

The Comeback Player of the Year Award is presented by the College Sports Communicators in association with The Associated Press and the Fiesta Bowl Organization.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.