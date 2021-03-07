POTTSVILLE - For Emmanuel Ulrich it was a case of early morning jitters and then a calm resolve to work his way to Hershey. The Mifflinburg sophomore heavyweight lost in overtime in his opening bout Saturday at the East Super Regional wrestling tournament at Martz Hall in Pottsville and then stormed back through the consolation bracket to claim third place.
That finish assured Ulrich of his second trip to Hershey and a spot somewhere on the podium in the Giant Center when the top-eight wrestlers in each weight class will wrestle a one-day tournament to decide the distribution of the medals.
Except for a slightly shaky performance in his first bout - a 3-1 loss in overtime sudden victory to Aiden Compton of Pen Argyl - Ulrich performed well. After his loss in the quarterfinals he stormed back with three straight falls, never allowing an offensive point.
He built a 9-1 lead against Max Schnipes of Scranton Prep in his first consolation before getting the fall in the second period and followed that with a third-period pin of Fairfield's Jake Moyer in the blood round.
"Emmauel had a tough loss in that first match and he kind of hung his head a little bit," said Mifflinburg coach Derek Reber. "But we had a chat and he came back against the Scranton Prep kid and I think that win boosted his confidence a little bit. Then he beat a tough kid in that blood round match. I think a lot of that first match was probably nerves but he got them out of his system."
Ulrich then pinned a familiar opponent, Hughesville's Caleb Burkhart, in the battle for third place and pinned him with 2 seconds remaining in the bout.
"It was a mistake by (Burkhart) and I capitalized on it," Ulrich said. "(Coach) Derek (Reber) stresses with me about being patient."
It was Ulrich's fourth victory (three by fall) over Burkhart this season and his third during the postseason. His three wins and one loss on Saturday upped his record to 31-2 this season.
"The good news is that next week he can still win a state championship," said Reber. "I don't think he'll have any nerves down there because he knows he has nothing to lose since he already has a medal locked up."
Ulrich qualified for the state tournament last season and went 1-2 as the only freshman in the bracket.
