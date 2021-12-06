College wrestling
MenNo. 22 Lehigh 37, Lock Haven 3Saturday at Lock Haven
Mifflinburg grad Tyler Stoltzfus controlled much of his match at 174 before surrendering a late takedown to fall 5-4. Benton grad Gabe Strickland scored the only points for Lock Haven, earning a 13-12 win at 133. 125 – Jaret Lane (Lehigh) won by forfeit 133 – Gable Strickland (LHU) dec. Malyke Hines (Lehigh) 13-12 141 – Connor McGonagle (Lehigh) dec. Nick Stonecheck (LHU) 6-3 149 – Manzona Bryant IV (Lehigh) major dec. DaShawn Farber (LHU) 15-4 157 – Josh Humphreys (Lehigh) Fall Ben Barton (LHU) 2:06 165 – Brian Meyer (Lehigh) dec. Ashton Eyler (LHU) 6-5 174 – Jake Logan (Lehigh) dec. Tyler Stoltzfus (LHU) 5-4 184 – AJ Burkhart (Lehigh) dec. Thomas Dressler (LHU) 9-3 197 – JT Davis (Lehigh) dec. Parker McClellan (LHU) 5-0 285 – Jordan Wood (Lehigh) won by forfeit Attendance – 1,089
WomenLock Haven 33, No. 11 Sacred Heart 11Saturday at Lock Haven
101: Sammi Reitnour (LHU) win on SHU forfeit / LHU 5-0 109: Madison Packer (LHU) win on SHU forfeit / LHU 10-0 116: Carly Gross (LHU) win on SHU forfeit / LHU 15-0 123: Mackenzie DelVecchio (LHU) win on SHU forfeit / LHU 20-0 130: Lily Sherer (LHU) win on SHU forfeit / LHU 25-0 136: Madison Matta (LHU) dec. Savannah Vanse (SHU) 7-1 / LHU 28-1 143: Tays Pascual (SHU) win on LHU forfeit / LHU 28-6 155: #8 Jessica Johnson (LHU) pinned (#5 at 143) Madison Sandquist (SHU) 12-2 (5:12) / LHU 33-6 170: No contest 191: #6 Ashley Reed (SHU) pinned Lacey Hums (LHU) 4-0 (1:48) / LHU 33-11
Lock Haven 29, New Jersey City 19Saturdy at Lock Haven
101: Sammi Reitnour (LHU) win on SHU forfeit / LHU 5-0 109: Madison Packer (LHU) win on SHU forfeit / LHU 10-0 116: Carly Gross (LHU) win on SHU forfeit / LHU 15-0 123: Mackenzie DelVecchio (LHU) win on SHU forfeit / LHU 20-0 130: Lily Sherer (LHU) win on SHU forfeit / LHU 25-0 136: Madison Matta (LHU) dec. Savannah Vanse (SHU) 7-1 / LHU 28-1 143: Tays Pascual (SHU) win on LHU forfeit / LHU 28-6 155: #8 Jessica Johnson (LHU) pinned (#5 at 143) Madison Sandquist (SHU) 12-2 (5:12) / LHU 33-6 170: No contest 191: #6 Ashley Reed (SHU) pinned Lacey Hums (LHU) 4-0 (1:48) / LHU 33-11
Women’s basketballBloomsburg 58, Slippery Rock 44Saturday at Bloomsburg
Meghan Corridoni scored 20 points and grabbed 16 boards as BU improved to 4-3, 2-0 PSAC. SR fell to 5-2, 1-1.
Lock Haven 64, Mercyhurst 55Saturday at Lock Haven
Jaynelle Robinson scored 16 and Ahnera Parker added 12 points and 11 rebounds as LHU improved to 4-1, 1-1 PSAC. Mercyhurst fell to 1-6, 0-2.
Stevens Institute of Technology 68, Lycoming 35Saturday at Stevens
Meghan Dufner led Lyco (1-6, 0-1 MAC Freedom) with 9 points.
Men’s basketballNo. 3 Mercyhurst 87, Lock Haven 74Saturday at Lock Haven
MarkAnthony Fidelis and Dymire Mantague each had 19 for the Eagles. LHU fell to 4-1, 1-1 PSAC while Mercyhurst improved to 7-0, 2-0.
Stevens Institute of Technology 77, Lycoming 65Saturday at Stevens
DeAundre Manuel scored a season-best 22 points for Lyco, which fell to 4-4, 0-1 MAC Freedom. Matt Ilodigwe added 18 and Steven Hamilton 15. Danville grad Dyson Harward pulled down 10 rebounds. Stevens improved to 4-3, 2-0.
Women’s indoor track and field
Deanna Betzer, a Milton grad, was 2 seconds off the school record in an 11:09.95 finish in the 3,000-meter race for Lees-McRae Saturday at the Appalachian Open Indoor Meet in Boone, N.C. National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA New England 8 4 0 .667 336 190 Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182 Miami 6 7 0 .462 254 288 N.Y. Jets 3 9 0 .250 217 367
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290 Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 371 283 Houston 2 10 0 .167 164 323 Jacksonville 2 10 0 .167 180 320
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 8 4 0 .667 282 260 Cincinnati 7 5 0 .583 331 267 Pittsburgh 6 5 1 .542 244 286 Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 303 259 L.A. Chargers 7 5 0 .583 314 315 Denver 6 6 0 .500 237 218 Las Vegas 6 6 0 .500 274 312
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 8 4 0 .667 353 267 Washington 6 6 0 .500 246 297 Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 337 291 N.Y. Giants 4 8 0 .333 211 273
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 9 3 0 .750 377 270 Atlanta 5 7 0 .417 216 332 Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253 New Orleans 5 7 0 .417 274 276
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242 Minnesota 5 7 0 .417 308 305 Chicago 4 8 0 .333 201 287 Detroit 1 10 1 .125 203 316
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 10 2 0 .833 343 224 L.A. Rams 8 4 0 .667 336 270 San Francisco 6 6 0 .500 303 278 Seattle 4 8 0 .333 239 249
Sunday’s Games
Arizona 33, Chicago 22 Detroit 29, Minnesota 27 Indianapolis 31, Houston 0 L.A. Chargers 41, Cincinnati 22 Miami 20, N.Y. Giants 9 Philadelphia 33, N.Y. Jets 18 Tampa Bay 30, Atlanta 17 L.A. Rams 37, Jacksonville 7 Washington 17, Las Vegas 15 Pittsburgh 20, Baltimore 19 Seattle 30, San Francisco 23 Kansas City 22, Denver 9 Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay
Monday’s Games
New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m. New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia
Monday, Dec. 13
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 16 7 .696 — Boston 13 11 .542 3½ Philadelphia 12 11 .522 4 New York 11 12 .478 5 Toronto 11 13 .458 5½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 14 10 .583 — Washington 14 10 .583 — Charlotte 14 11 .560 ½ Atlanta 12 12 .500 2 Orlando 5 19 .208 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 16 8 .667 — Milwaukee 15 9 .625 1 Cleveland 13 11 .542 3 Indiana 9 16 .360 7½ Detroit 4 18 .182 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 13 10 .565 — Dallas 11 11 .500 1½ San Antonio 8 13 .381 4 Houston 7 16 .304 6 New Orleans 7 19 .269 7½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 16 7 .696 — Denver 11 11 .500 4½ Minnesota 11 12 .478 5 Portland 11 13 .458 5½ Oklahoma City 6 16 .273 9½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 19 4 .826 — Phoenix 19 4 .826 — L.A. Clippers 12 12 .500 7½ L.A. Lakers 12 12 .500 7½ Sacramento 10 14 .417 9½
Saturday’s Games
Denver 113, New York 99 Chicago 111, Brooklyn 107 Milwaukee 124, Miami 102 San Antonio 112, Golden State 107 Memphis 97, Dallas 90 Boston 145, Portland 117 Sacramento 104, L.A. Clippers 99
Sunday’s Games
Utah 109, Cleveland 108 Charlotte 130, Atlanta 127 Toronto 102, Washington 90 Houston 118, New Orleans 108
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Memphis at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m. Orlando at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. New York at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 24 17 4 3 37 93 67 Toronto 26 17 7 2 36 80 62 Tampa Bay 24 15 5 4 34 81 65 Detroit 25 13 9 3 29 71 78 Boston 21 12 8 1 25 61 56 Buffalo 24 8 13 3 19 70 90 Montreal 26 6 17 3 15 59 93 Ottawa 22 6 15 1 13 57 86
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 25 15 4 6 36 88 62 N.Y. Rangers 23 16 4 3 35 68 57 Carolina 23 16 6 1 33 75 52 Pittsburgh 24 11 8 5 27 69 67 Columbus 23 13 10 0 26 76 75 New Jersey 22 9 9 4 22 65 76 Philadelphia 22 8 10 4 20 51 72 N.Y. Islanders 20 5 10 5 15 38 61
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 24 17 6 1 35 92 71 Winnipeg 24 12 8 4 28 74 68 St. Louis 24 12 8 4 28 80 70 Nashville 24 13 10 1 27 68 68 Colorado 21 12 7 2 26 85 71 Dallas 21 12 7 2 26 60 58 Chicago 24 9 13 2 20 54 75 Arizona 24 5 17 2 12 43 89
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 25 15 5 5 35 81 52 Edmonton 23 16 7 0 32 86 70 Anaheim 25 13 8 4 30 84 74 Vegas 24 14 10 0 28 82 73 San Jose 25 13 11 1 27 66 68 Los Angeles 23 10 9 4 24 64 63 Seattle 24 9 13 2 20 72 84 Vancouver 25 8 15 2 18 60 80 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Florida 4, St. Louis 3, SO Washington 3, Columbus 1 Detroit 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, OT Nashville 4, Montreal 3, OT Minnesota 4, Toronto 3, SO Ottawa 6, Colorado 5, OT Carolina 6, Buffalo 2 N.Y. Rangers 3, Chicago 2 Pittsburgh 4, Vancouver 1
Sunday’s Games
Columbus 6, San Jose 4 Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 1 Chicago 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 1 Winnipeg 6, Toronto 3 Vegas 3, Calgary 2
Monday’s Games
Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m. Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Nashville at Detroit, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Playoffs
Conference Finals
Western Conference
Saturday, Dec. 4
At Providence Park, Portland, Ore.
Portland 2 Real Salt Lake 0
Eastern Conference
At Subaru Park, Chester, Pa.
Sunday, Dec. 5
New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 1
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.