College wrestling

MenNo. 22 Lehigh 37, Lock Haven 3Saturday at Lock Haven

Mifflinburg grad Tyler Stoltzfus controlled much of his match at 174 before surrendering a late takedown to fall 5-4. Benton grad Gabe Strickland scored the only points for Lock Haven, earning a 13-12 win at 133. 125 – Jaret Lane (Lehigh) won by forfeit 133 – Gable Strickland (LHU) dec. Malyke Hines (Lehigh) 13-12 141 – Connor McGonagle (Lehigh) dec. Nick Stonecheck (LHU) 6-3 149 – Manzona Bryant IV (Lehigh) major dec. DaShawn Farber (LHU) 15-4 157 – Josh Humphreys (Lehigh) Fall Ben Barton (LHU) 2:06 165 – Brian Meyer (Lehigh) dec. Ashton Eyler (LHU) 6-5 174 – Jake Logan (Lehigh) dec. Tyler Stoltzfus (LHU) 5-4 184 – AJ Burkhart (Lehigh) dec. Thomas Dressler (LHU) 9-3 197 – JT Davis (Lehigh) dec. Parker McClellan (LHU) 5-0 285 – Jordan Wood (Lehigh) won by forfeit Attendance – 1,089

WomenLock Haven 33, No. 11 Sacred Heart 11Saturday at Lock Haven

101: Sammi Reitnour (LHU) win on SHU forfeit / LHU 5-0 109: Madison Packer (LHU) win on SHU forfeit / LHU 10-0 116: Carly Gross (LHU) win on SHU forfeit / LHU 15-0 123: Mackenzie DelVecchio (LHU) win on SHU forfeit / LHU 20-0 130: Lily Sherer (LHU) win on SHU forfeit / LHU 25-0 136: Madison Matta (LHU) dec. Savannah Vanse (SHU) 7-1 / LHU 28-1 143: Tays Pascual (SHU) win on LHU forfeit / LHU 28-6 155: #8 Jessica Johnson (LHU) pinned (#5 at 143) Madison Sandquist (SHU) 12-2 (5:12) / LHU 33-6 170: No contest 191: #6 Ashley Reed (SHU) pinned Lacey Hums (LHU) 4-0 (1:48) / LHU 33-11

Lock Haven 29, New Jersey City 19Saturdy at Lock Haven

101: Sammi Reitnour (LHU) win on SHU forfeit / LHU 5-0 109: Madison Packer (LHU) win on SHU forfeit / LHU 10-0 116: Carly Gross (LHU) win on SHU forfeit / LHU 15-0 123: Mackenzie DelVecchio (LHU) win on SHU forfeit / LHU 20-0 130: Lily Sherer (LHU) win on SHU forfeit / LHU 25-0 136: Madison Matta (LHU) dec. Savannah Vanse (SHU) 7-1 / LHU 28-1 143: Tays Pascual (SHU) win on LHU forfeit / LHU 28-6 155: #8 Jessica Johnson (LHU) pinned (#5 at 143) Madison Sandquist (SHU) 12-2 (5:12) / LHU 33-6 170: No contest 191: #6 Ashley Reed (SHU) pinned Lacey Hums (LHU) 4-0 (1:48) / LHU 33-11

Women’s basketballBloomsburg 58, Slippery Rock 44Saturday at Bloomsburg

Meghan Corridoni scored 20 points and grabbed 16 boards as BU improved to 4-3, 2-0 PSAC. SR fell to 5-2, 1-1.

Lock Haven 64, Mercyhurst 55Saturday at Lock Haven

Jaynelle Robinson scored 16 and Ahnera Parker added 12 points and 11 rebounds as LHU improved to 4-1, 1-1 PSAC. Mercyhurst fell to 1-6, 0-2.

Stevens Institute of Technology 68, Lycoming 35Saturday at Stevens

Meghan Dufner led Lyco (1-6, 0-1 MAC Freedom) with 9 points.

Men’s basketballNo. 3 Mercyhurst 87, Lock Haven 74Saturday at Lock Haven

MarkAnthony Fidelis and Dymire Mantague each had 19 for the Eagles. LHU fell to 4-1, 1-1 PSAC while Mercyhurst improved to 7-0, 2-0.

Stevens Institute of Technology 77, Lycoming 65Saturday at Stevens

DeAundre Manuel scored a season-best 22 points for Lyco, which fell to 4-4, 0-1 MAC Freedom. Matt Ilodigwe added 18 and Steven Hamilton 15. Danville grad Dyson Harward pulled down 10 rebounds. Stevens improved to 4-3, 2-0.

Women’s indoor track and field

Deanna Betzer, a Milton grad, was 2 seconds off the school record in an 11:09.95 finish in the 3,000-meter race for Lees-McRae Saturday at the Appalachian Open Indoor Meet in Boone, N.C. National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA New England 8 4 0 .667 336 190 Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182 Miami 6 7 0 .462 254 288 N.Y. Jets 3 9 0 .250 217 367

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290 Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 371 283 Houston 2 10 0 .167 164 323 Jacksonville 2 10 0 .167 180 320

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 8 4 0 .667 282 260 Cincinnati 7 5 0 .583 331 267 Pittsburgh 6 5 1 .542 244 286 Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 303 259 L.A. Chargers 7 5 0 .583 314 315 Denver 6 6 0 .500 237 218 Las Vegas 6 6 0 .500 274 312

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 8 4 0 .667 353 267 Washington 6 6 0 .500 246 297 Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 337 291 N.Y. Giants 4 8 0 .333 211 273

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 9 3 0 .750 377 270 Atlanta 5 7 0 .417 216 332 Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253 New Orleans 5 7 0 .417 274 276

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242 Minnesota 5 7 0 .417 308 305 Chicago 4 8 0 .333 201 287 Detroit 1 10 1 .125 203 316

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 10 2 0 .833 343 224 L.A. Rams 8 4 0 .667 336 270 San Francisco 6 6 0 .500 303 278 Seattle 4 8 0 .333 239 249

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 33, Chicago 22 Detroit 29, Minnesota 27 Indianapolis 31, Houston 0 L.A. Chargers 41, Cincinnati 22 Miami 20, N.Y. Giants 9 Philadelphia 33, N.Y. Jets 18 Tampa Bay 30, Atlanta 17 L.A. Rams 37, Jacksonville 7 Washington 17, Las Vegas 15 Pittsburgh 20, Baltimore 19 Seattle 30, San Francisco 23 Kansas City 22, Denver 9 Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m. New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m. Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia

Monday, Dec. 13

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Brooklyn 16 7 .696 — Boston 13 11 .542 3½ Philadelphia 12 11 .522 4 New York 11 12 .478 5 Toronto 11 13 .458 5½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Miami 14 10 .583 — Washington 14 10 .583 — Charlotte 14 11 .560 ½ Atlanta 12 12 .500 2 Orlando 5 19 .208 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 16 8 .667 — Milwaukee 15 9 .625 1 Cleveland 13 11 .542 3 Indiana 9 16 .360 7½ Detroit 4 18 .182 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 13 10 .565 — Dallas 11 11 .500 1½ San Antonio 8 13 .381 4 Houston 7 16 .304 6 New Orleans 7 19 .269 7½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 16 7 .696 — Denver 11 11 .500 4½ Minnesota 11 12 .478 5 Portland 11 13 .458 5½ Oklahoma City 6 16 .273 9½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Golden State 19 4 .826 — Phoenix 19 4 .826 — L.A. Clippers 12 12 .500 7½ L.A. Lakers 12 12 .500 7½ Sacramento 10 14 .417 9½

Saturday’s Games

Denver 113, New York 99 Chicago 111, Brooklyn 107 Milwaukee 124, Miami 102 San Antonio 112, Golden State 107 Memphis 97, Dallas 90 Boston 145, Portland 117 Sacramento 104, L.A. Clippers 99

Sunday’s Games

Utah 109, Cleveland 108 Charlotte 130, Atlanta 127 Toronto 102, Washington 90 Houston 118, New Orleans 108

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Memphis at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m. Orlando at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. New York at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 24 17 4 3 37 93 67 Toronto 26 17 7 2 36 80 62 Tampa Bay 24 15 5 4 34 81 65 Detroit 25 13 9 3 29 71 78 Boston 21 12 8 1 25 61 56 Buffalo 24 8 13 3 19 70 90 Montreal 26 6 17 3 15 59 93 Ottawa 22 6 15 1 13 57 86

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 25 15 4 6 36 88 62 N.Y. Rangers 23 16 4 3 35 68 57 Carolina 23 16 6 1 33 75 52 Pittsburgh 24 11 8 5 27 69 67 Columbus 23 13 10 0 26 76 75 New Jersey 22 9 9 4 22 65 76 Philadelphia 22 8 10 4 20 51 72 N.Y. Islanders 20 5 10 5 15 38 61

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 24 17 6 1 35 92 71 Winnipeg 24 12 8 4 28 74 68 St. Louis 24 12 8 4 28 80 70 Nashville 24 13 10 1 27 68 68 Colorado 21 12 7 2 26 85 71 Dallas 21 12 7 2 26 60 58 Chicago 24 9 13 2 20 54 75 Arizona 24 5 17 2 12 43 89

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 25 15 5 5 35 81 52 Edmonton 23 16 7 0 32 86 70 Anaheim 25 13 8 4 30 84 74 Vegas 24 14 10 0 28 82 73 San Jose 25 13 11 1 27 66 68 Los Angeles 23 10 9 4 24 64 63 Seattle 24 9 13 2 20 72 84 Vancouver 25 8 15 2 18 60 80 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Florida 4, St. Louis 3, SO Washington 3, Columbus 1 Detroit 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, OT Nashville 4, Montreal 3, OT Minnesota 4, Toronto 3, SO Ottawa 6, Colorado 5, OT Carolina 6, Buffalo 2 N.Y. Rangers 3, Chicago 2 Pittsburgh 4, Vancouver 1

Sunday’s Games

Columbus 6, San Jose 4 Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 1 Chicago 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 1 Winnipeg 6, Toronto 3 Vegas 3, Calgary 2

Monday’s Games

Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m. Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Nashville at Detroit, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Playoffs

Conference Finals

Western Conference

Saturday, Dec. 4

At Providence Park, Portland, Ore.

Portland 2 Real Salt Lake 0

Eastern Conference

At Subaru Park, Chester, Pa.

Sunday, Dec. 5

New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 1

MLS Cup

Saturday, Dec. 11

New York City FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Transactions

HOCKEY National Hockey League CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Sent D Wyatt Kalynuk to Rockford (AHL). LOS ANGELES KINGS — Sent C Quinton Bayfield to Ontario (AHL). OTTAWA SENATORS — Waived RW Pontus Aberg. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Sent C Max Willman to Lehigh Valley (AHL). COLLEGE LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE — Promoted Michael Desormeaux to head football coach.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.