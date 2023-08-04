Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 67 42 .615 _ Tampa Bay 66 45 .595 2 Toronto 60 50 .545 7½ Boston 57 51 .528 9½ New York 57 52 .523 10
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 56 54 .509 _ Cleveland 53 56 .486 2½ Detroit 48 60 .444 7 Chicago 43 67 .391 13 Kansas City 35 75 .318 21
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 63 46 .578 _ Houston 62 48 .564 1½ Seattle 56 52 .519 6½ Los Angeles 56 53 .514 7 Oakland 30 79 .275 33
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 69 37 .651 _ Philadelphia 59 50 .541 11½ Miami 58 52 .527 13 New York 50 58 .463 20 Washington 46 63 .422 24½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 59 51 .536 _ Cincinnati 59 52 .532 ½ Chicago 56 53 .514 2½ Pittsburgh 48 60 .444 10 St. Louis 48 62 .436 11
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 61 45 .575 _ San Francisco 61 49 .555 2 Arizona 57 53 .518 6 San Diego 54 55 .495 8½ Colorado 42 66 .389 20
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Atlanta 12, L.A. Angels 5 Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3 Houston 3, Cleveland 2 Seattle 6, Boston 3 N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2 Toronto 4, Baltimore 1 St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3 Texas 11, Chicago White Sox 1 Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 0 L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 1
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 9, N.Y. Mets 2 Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 3 Baltimore 6, Toronto 1 N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 3 Minnesota 5, St. Louis 3 Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Littell 1-2) at Detroit (Olson 1-4), 6:40 p.m. Houston (Brown 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-5), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (Lyles 2-12) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-7), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 4-4) at Cleveland (Allen 4-4), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 2-8) at Boston (Paxton 6-2), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 8-5) at Texas (Montgomery 6-9), 8:05 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Minnesota (Ober 6-5), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Castillo 7-7) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-8), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m. Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Atlanta 12, L.A. Angels 5 Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3 Washington 3, Milwaukee 2 San Diego 11, Colorado 1 St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3 Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 0 Miami 9, Philadelphia 8, 12 innings Chicago Cubs 16, Cincinnati 6 San Francisco 4, Arizona 2 L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 1
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Miami 2 Kansas City 9, N.Y. Mets 2 San Francisco 1, Arizona 0 Milwaukee 14, Pittsburgh 1 Minnesota 5, St. Louis 3 Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 3 Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Fried 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-5), 2:20 p.m. Washington (Corbin 7-11) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 6:40 p.m. Kansas City (Lyles 2-12) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-7), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 7:05 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 8-5) at Texas (Montgomery 6-9), 8:05 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Minnesota (Ober 6-5), 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-4), 8:10 p.m. Colorado (Flexen 0-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-5), 8:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-2) at San Diego (Darvish 8-7), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m. Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
New York 20 6 .769 — Connecticut 19 7 .731 1 Atlanta 14 13 .519 6½ Washington 12 13 .480 7½ Chicago 10 15 .400 9½ Indiana 7 19 .269 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 24 2 .923 — Dallas 15 11 .577 9 Minnesota 13 14 .481 11½ Los Angeles 9 17 .346 15 Phoenix 7 19 .269 17 Seattle 6 20 .231 18 x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas 76, Seattle 65
Thursday’s Games
Phoenix 91, Atlanta 71
Friday’s Games
Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m. New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
