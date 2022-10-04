LEWISBURG — Nearly one month ago, Lewisburg surprised Selinsgrove by beating the Seals by a single goal on their home turf.
On Monday, Selinsgrove returned the favor.
First, the Seals scored as time expired in the first half, and they opened the second half with another goal to take a 2-1 Heartland-I victory over the Green Dragons at the Pawling Sports Complex.
“It was a tough loss, but I think we fought hard though,” said Lewisburg coach Tonya Berge. “We always typically do a bit better on turf, and the big ball play is not really our style but on grass it has to be.
“So, we end up adjusting. Even though we practice on (a grass field), our girls still play much better on turf,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Selinsgrove (8-5 overall) out-played Lewisburg (6-4, 4-2 HAC-I) in the first half, but the Green Dragons kept the Seals out of the cage.
That was until Selinsgrove broke the scoreless tie with zeros on the clock as the first half expired.
As time was winding down, Selinsgrove’s Carly Aument broke free for a goal opportunity. Lewisburg goalkeeper Keeley Baker stopped the shot to seemingly end the half, but a penalty corner was awarded to give the Seals another shot.
Sydney Schmouder inserted the ball to Cassidy Kibler, who passed it back to Aument for a hard shot that caromed off Baker’s hand blocker and into the cage.
The goal was without a doubt a hard pill to swallow for Berge and her charge after a hard-fought first half.
“That was definitely a bit disappointing, because I felt like the game was pretty even up until that point,” said Berge. “But I feel like the girls kept the momentum going and they came back out in the second half with intensity, so, yeah, it is what it is.”
That intensity by the Green Dragons definitely took a hit when the Seals tallied their second goal less than 2 minutes out of the break.
Allison Bucher scored the goal off a long pass from Alexis Freed. Bucher’s initial shot was saved by Baker, but she recovered the ball and curled it past Baker to make the score 2-0.
Lewisburg, however, broke the shutout with 1:05 left in the third when a hard entry pass by Whitney Berge was directed into the goal off the stick of Maddy Ikeler.
The goal came came as a result of the Green Dragons’ first shot of the game.
“This group definitely has determination, and they play with a lot of heart,” said coach Berge. “So, I knew they weren’t done yet, and you could tell that even until the last couple of minutes we were still trying to get that last (goal) back.
“It just wasn’t our day, I guess,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “I would have much rather went back to their home field and played a turf game against them. Our girls just prefer it more.”
Regardless, Lewisburg will have the next four days to get over this game and prepare for its next contest when the Green Dragons host Northwest Area at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“I think this group will bounce back. We have girls who don’t give up,” said coach Berge. “I don’t see us getting down from this. We don’t have a game until Saturday, so we have a full week of practice (to prepare).”
Selinsgrove 2, Lewisburg 1
at Lewisburg
Second quarter
Sel-Carly Aument, assist Cassidy Kibler, :00.
Third quarter
Sel-Allison Bucher, assist Alexis Freed, 10:06.
Lew-Maddy Ikeler, assist Whitney Berge, 1:05.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 11-1; Penalty corners: Selinsgrove, 12-1; Saves: Selinsgrove (Bella Auman), 0; Lewisburg (Keeley Baker), 9.
