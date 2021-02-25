LEWISBURG – The Patriot League women’s basketball games between Bucknell and American scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Bucknell women’s basketball program’s Tier 1.
Tier 1 is the highest exposure tier and consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition. Examples of relevant individuals include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.
Penn State selects new co-defensive coordinator
UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State head coach James Franklin has announced the hiring of Anthony Poindexter as the program’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Poindexter comes from Purdue, where he spent the last four seasons holding the same position.
“We are excited to welcome Anthony to our staff,” said Franklin. “He brings an impressive football background both as a player and a coach. As a player, he is a College Football Hall of Famer, a two-time consensus All-American and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens. During his 18-year coaching career, he has been a defensive coordinator and has worked in multiple Power Five conferences. Anthony’s safeties have always played hard with a nose for the ball. Anthony has an infectious personality and leads with humility. Our safeties will really enjoy learning from him. We are thrilled to welcome Anthony, his wife, Kimberly, and their three children to Happy Valley.”
“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to be a part of the Penn State football program,” said Poindexter. “As long as I’ve played the game of football, I’ve been aware of the long-standing tradition and history of excellence here at Penn State. I look forward to being under the leadership and guidance of Coach Franklin. I’m inspired by his relentless desire to win and I look forward to contributing in any way I can. Coach Pry has assembled one of the best defensive units in the country and nothing motivates me more than young men with a will to work hard and learn. My family and I are truly grateful to be a part of this incredible University. Thank you for having us. WE ARE!”
During his 18-year coaching stint at the collegiate level, Poindexter has made stops at Virginia, UConn and Purdue. He’s spent seven seasons with either a defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator title, including three years as the defensive coordinator at UConn (2014-16).
Prior to his time at Purdue, Poindexter was the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at UConn for three seasons. During the 2016 campaign at UConn, Poindexter coached Senior Bowl-bound safety Obi Melifonwu to All-American Athletic Conference (AAC) honors. Melifonwu paced the Huskies with 118 tackles, including 73 solo stops, and four interceptions.
Prior to joining UConn, Poindexter was a member of the Virginia coaching staff for 11 seasons, spending the final five seasons coaching safeties. He joined the Cavaliers’ coaching staff in 2003 as a graduate assistant, was UVA’s running backs coach from 2004-05, running backs coach and assistant special teams coordinator from 2006-08, defensive backs coach and assistant special teams coordinator in 2009, safeties coach and special teams coordinator from 2010-12 and safeties coach in 2013.
Regarded as one of the fiercest hitters in the game during his collegiate career (1994-98), Poindexter was a two-time consensus first-team All-American as a safety (1997, 1998). He also was chosen the 1998 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and is one of only three players in school history to earn first-team All-ACC recognition three times. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2020.
He finished his career with 342 career tackles, the ninth-most in school history and tops among ACC defensive backs. He is tied for fifth in school history with 12 interceptions.
Poindexter’s senior season ended prematurely when he injured his left knee in the seventh game of the season and later underwent reconstructive surgery. He was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the seventh round of the 1999 NFL Draft and spent two seasons with the Ravens, who he won a Super Bowl title with, before ending his pro career with the Cleveland Browns.
