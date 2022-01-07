WILLIAMSPORT – Castleton University highlights a group of 11 teams that will head to Lamade Gymnasium today for the start of the two-day 33rd annual Budd Whitehill National Duals hosted by Lycoming College.
One of the premier events in Division III wrestling, the tournament is named for legendary coach Budd Whitehill, who coached the Warriors for 37 years and won 376 matches and 10 Middle Atlantic Conference titles.
The tournament will feature four groups of three competing in a round robin on Friday, with the winners of the groups being reseeded into a championship bracket on Saturday, and competing in a four-team tournament for the championship. Brackets for Friday’s second and third-place group finishers on Saturday will also take place.
Castleton earned the top seed and will head Group A, which also features Wilkes and Ohio Northern JV and Castleton White teams will split time as the tournament’s 12th team. The group will begin its run at the tournament at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Ithaca earned the second seed and will head Group D on Mat 4, which also features Lycoming and Southern Virginia.
Group C will feature third-seeded Washington & Lee, sixth-seeded Messiah and Penn College on Mat 3 and group B features fourth-seeded Ohio Northern, fifth-seeded York (Pa.), and Ferrum.
Three rounds of the duals will take place today, with four matches taking place in each round on mats spread across Lamade Gymnasium. On Saturday, the tournament will conclude with three more rounds of wrestling. The championship round is set for 12 p.m. with the tournament awards following at 1:30 p.m.
Lycoming enters the duals with an 6-0 record, which includes picking up wins over New Jersey City (25-19), Penn College (27-17), Cortland (21-18) and King’s (41-13) at the Rennie Rodarmel Allstate Duals, on Dec. 20.
The squad is paced by the backend of its lineup, with sophomore 197-pounder Gable Crebs is ranked fourth in the Southeast Region and junior heavyweight Connor Fulmer, a graduate of Southern Columbia, is ranked 12th nationally.
The Warriors are looking to place at the event for the 20th time in its 32 years. In 2020, the Warriors took ninth place, posting wins over Williams, York and 20th-ranked Castleton.
Lycoming is seeded second in Group D and will open the duals by facing Southern Virginia on Mat 4 at 11:30 a.m., before facing Ithaca at 1 p.m. The Warriors are 86-53 (.619) all-time at the duals and have won titles in 1997 and 1999.
The team is one win shy of becoming the fifth Division III program in history to reach 800 career dual meet wins, where it can join Springfield (1,049), Wilkes (896), Wartburg (851) and Olivet (814). Lycoming has a 799-317-9 record (.708) since the program’s founding in 1956.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.