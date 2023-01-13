MIFFLINTOWN — One day after a tough, two-point setback to Central Columbia, Mifflinburg rebounded with a 52-40 nonleague win over Juniata on Thursday.
"It was a big-time, bounce-back win for these guys! I'm Super proud of the mental toughness and heart we played with tonight," said Mifflinburg coach Ian Elliott.
First, Mifflinburg (9-4) needed to overcome a slow start. Juniata (6-6) outscored the Wildcats 9-2 in the first quarter.
Mifflinburg bounced back in the second quarter to only trail by 1 (16-15) at the half.
"The first quarter doesn't show it (down 9 to 2), but the guys found a way to push through it," said Elliott. "We found a rhythm offensively and got contributions everywhere."
The Wildcats would pick up more steam in the second half to not only go in front but pull away for a comfortable win.
Jackson "Cheeky" Griffith came off the bench to score 17 points for Mifflinburg, including 12 in second half. Ethan Bomgardner and Tyler Reigel added 18 and 12 points, respectively, in the win.
"Griffith with 17 points off the bench was huge especially with (Zach) Wertman in foul trouble all night. Aaron Bolick, Wertman, Chad Martin, Chuck Reeder, and Carter Breed may not have put up the points, but they did all the little things needed to win," said Elliott.
"Bomgardner and Reigel did their thing with Griffith chipping in off the bench. It was a great team win for us!"
Mifflinburg next plays at Montoursville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mifflinburg 52, Juniata 40
Mifflinburg 2 13 17 20 – 52
Tyler Reigel 3 4-6 12; Chad Martin 0 0-0 0; Zack Wertman 1 0-0 2; Ethan Bomgardner 6 7-7 19; Cheeky Griffith 6 1-3 17; Carter Breed 1 0-0 2; Charles Reeder 0 0-0 0; Aaron Bolick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 12 16 52.
3-point goals: Griffith 4, Reigel 2.
Shepps 5 0-0 12; Smith 1 0-0 3; Rush 2 1-1 6; Gonzalez 1 0-0 3; Reinford 4 3-5 12; Stoner 2 0-0 4; Laub 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-6 40.
3-point goals: Shepps 2, Smith, Rush, Gonzalez, Reinford.
MONTOURSVILLE - Emmanuel Ulrich's pin in 1 minute over Landon Morehart highlighted the match for the Wildcats, who were handedly beaten by the Warriors in the Heartland-II matchup. Mifflinburg next hosts Jersey Shore at 7 p.m. Monday.
Montoursville 71, Mifflinburg 6
127: David Kennedy (Mo) pinned Lane Kenamond, 2:41.
133: Cole Johnson (Mo) pinned Wesley Smith, 3:16.
139: Alex Mumrock (Mo) won by forfeit.
145: Gage Wentzel (Mo) tech. fall Bryan Reeder, 19-4, 2:00.
152: Owen Kleinman (Mo) pinned Oliver Patte, 1:30.
160: Hunter Miller (Mo) won by forfeit.
172: Luke Steinbacher (Mo) won by forfeit.
189: Christian Banks (Mo) won by forfeit.
215: Cole Yonkin (Mo) won by forfeit.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich (Mi) pinned Landon Morehart, 1:00.
107: Aristotelis Bobotas (Mo) pinned Jack Gramly, 3:16.
114: Conner Lagier (Mo) pinned Tyler Williams, :15.
121: Branden Wentzel (Mo) pinned Ben Straub, 1:09.
