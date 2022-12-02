UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State freshman linebacker Abdul Carter was tabbed as a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award on Thursday.
Carter is one of five finalists, joining Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, LSU’s Harold Perkins Jr. and Georgia’s Malaki Starks.
The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, in its fifth year, is presented by the Maxwell Football Club to the outstanding freshman player in college football.
Carter, out of La Salle College H.S. in Philadelphia, has played in all 12 games this season, making six starts, and he was named second-team All-Big Ten by the media and third team by the coaches. Carter also was selected to the Pro Football Focus All-Freshman Team.
The freshman tied for the lead among FBS freshmen in tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (6.5), and Carter paces Power Five freshmen in tackles for loss and is tied for the lead in sacks.
Carter leads the Nittany Lions in tackles for loss, sacks and forced fumbles (2), while ranking second in total tackles (48).
Since 2000, Carter and Dan Connor (15 TFL, 6.5 sacks; 2007) are the only Penn State linebackers to put up 10+ tackles for loss and 6+ sacks in a season and Carter and Deion Barnes (10 TFL, 6 sacks; 2012) are the only Penn State freshman with 10+ tackles for loss and 6+ sacks in a season.
Carter has registered five or more tackles in seven games this season.
The winner of the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award will be announced on Dec. 29. The formal presentation of the award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala in March 2023.
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84GAFFNEY, S.C. — Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball and telling stories about the pitch, died Thursday. He was 84.
Perry died at his home in Gaffney at about 5 a.m. Thursday, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional details. A statement from the Perry family said he “passed away peacefully at his home after a short illness.”
The native of Williamston, North Carolina, made history as the first player to win the Cy Young in both leagues, with Cleveland in 1972 after a 24-16 season and with San Diego in 1978 — going 21-6 for his fifth and final 20-win season just after turning 40.
“Before I won my second Cy Young, I thought I was too old — I didn’t think the writers would vote for me,” Perry said in an article on the National Baseball Hall of Fame website. “But they voted on my performance, so I won it.”
Perry was drafted by the San Francisco Giants and spent 10 seasons among legendary teammates like Hall of Famer Willie Mays, who said Thursday that Perry “was a good man, a good ballplayer and my good friend. So long old Pal.”
Perry, who pitched for eight major-league teams from 1962 until 1983, was a five-time All-Star who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991. He had a career record of 314-255, finished with 3,534 strikeouts and used a pitching style where he doctored baseballs or made batters believe he was doctoring them.
Perry said he first threw a spitball in May 1964 against the New York Mets, pitched 10 innings without giving up a run and soon after entered the Giants’ starting rotation.
AP Source: RHP Eflin agrees to $40 million deal with RaysST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin has agreed to join the Tampa Bay Rays on a three-year, $40 million contract that’s the largest the club has ever awarded in free agency, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Thursday night because the agreement was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced.
Eflin, who spent portions of seven seasons with the Phillies, will join a rotation that includes All-Star lefty Shane McClanahan and right-handers Tyler Glasnow and Drew Rasmussen with the Rays, who will pay him $11 million in 2023, $11 million in 2024 and $18 million in 2025.
The 28-year-old right-hander began last season as a starter and later worked out of the bullpen for the NL champions, going 3-5 with a 4.04 ERA in 20 appearances. Overall, he has a 36-45 career record with a 4.49 ERA over 127 games, including 115 starts.
He appeared in 10 games as a reliever during Philadelphia’s postseason run this year, going 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA over 10 2/3 innings.
The $40 million commitment to Eflin is the largest the budget-minded Rays have made to a free agent, surpassing the five-year, $35 million contract pitcher Wilson Alvarez signed in 1998, and the two-year, $30 million deal right-hander Charlie Morton received in 2019.
Antonio Brown faces arrest warrant for domestic incidentTAMPA, Fla. — Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is wanted on a battery charge stemming from a domestic incident, Tampa police said Thursday.
Investigators said Brown, 34, and a woman were involved in a verbal altercation Monday afternoon at a home in Tampa. Brown threw a shoe at the woman, attempted to evict her from the home and locked her out, the report said.
There is a court-issued warrant for Brown’s arrest. The Associated Press requested a copy of the warrant, but no additional details about Monday’s incident were immediately available.
On Thursday afternoon, WFTS-TV in Tampa reported that police were outside of Brown’s house for an hour trying to get him to come out. Tampa police said late Thursday that Brown was not in custody. Police spokeswoman Merissa Lynn also said he was “not communicating with officers, so it’s unclear if he’s still inside the home or not.”
Brown has a long history of troubled behavior on and off the field, including being accused by two women of sexual assault, one of whom said Brown raped her. In the 2021 season, he served a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status.
Brown started his career with the Steelers, and was named to the All-Pro team four times and selected for seven Pro Bowls during his nine seasons in Pittsburgh. He was later traded to the Raiders, but never played in a regular-season game because he was released following several off-field incidents. Then New England signed him, but released him a few weeks later after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.
