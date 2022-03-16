COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The No. 15 U.S. Women’s National Team kicks off the third season of the FIH Hockey Pro League when they travel to Germany and The Netherlands on March 22. USWNT Head Coach Anthony Farry and coaching staff have named the 22-athlete traveling roster that will head to Europe for the four matches.
Lewisburg Area High School graduate Cassie Sumfest has been selected to the team.
“The upcoming FIH Pro League season is very important for us as we look to provide opportunity to not only those that didn’t play in the Pan American Cup but other identified athletes,” said Farry. “Given that we have some new players coming in it’s always exciting and certainly adds a bit of edge to the group.
“The other obvious benefit to these games is that we can continue to build the on-field combinations and test ourselves against the best in the world.”
Leading the squad with the most international caps are Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton) (73), Amanda Magadan (93) and Lauren Moyer (York) (88). These athletes will bring their experience to a squad that features a handful of athletes with less than ten internal games under their belts. Farry identified three athletes and invited them on tour. Those athletes are Sanne Caarls; Olivia Bent-Cole (Philadelphia), a member of the Rise USWNT; and Meredith Solder (Fleetwood). Although 22 athletes are traveling to Europe, only 18 will be selected prior to each game to compete.
Rounding out the pro league traveling roster are: Kelsey Bing, Kelsey Briddell, Sanne Caarls, Brooke DeBerdine (Millersville), Fusine Govaert, Danielle Grega (Kingston), Ally Hammel, Carrie Hanks, Karlie Kisha (Hamburg), Haley Randall, Jenny Rizzo (Hershey), Kealsie Robles, Megan Rodgers, Meredith Sholder (Fleetwood), Julianna Tornetta (Plymouth Meeting), Paityn Wirth (Greenwood H.S., Thompsontown) and Jillian Wolgemuth (Mount Joy).
The No. 15 USWNT will start their 2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League campaign when they take on No. 5 Germany in two games at the Sparkassen Park in Mönchengladbach, Germany. The last time that USA and Die Danas played was June 2019, in the FIH Hockey Pro League, a game that Germany narrowly took, 3-2.
They will then head to Holland for a two-game series against No. 1 The Netherlands. Taking place at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, these teams last met in January 2020, just before the pandemic shutdown, in the only home game hosted in the United States that season. The Netherlands commanding won the match 9-0.
The USWNT will then travel to Buenos Aires to take on No. 2 Argentina on Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17, both at 3 p.m., before hosting No. 4 England on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, both at 2 p.m.
The FIH Hockey Pro League games will be live streamed on Watch.Hockey. For more information about the FIH Hockey Pro League visit the event page.
USWNT FIH HOCKEY PRO LEAGUE SCHEDULE
DATE/TIME/TEAM/TEAM
Saturday, March 26 9:00 AM USA vs Germany
Sunday, March 27 6:00 AM USA vs Germany
Saturday, April 2 12:00 PM USA vs Netherlands
Sunday, April 3 10:30 AM USA vs Netherlands
*All times in Eastern Time Zone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.