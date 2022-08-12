BLOOMSBURG — With just two weeks until their first game of the season, the Bloomsburg University women’s soccer team is receiving votes in the national United Soccer Coaches Preseason Top 25 poll.
The Huskies pick up right where they left off last season as they wrapped up the year receiving votes in the final poll. Bloomsburg went 16-5-2 the previous year after winning its second Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title in the last three seasons. The Huskies finished their season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament after making it to the tournament for the third-straight season.
Three top scorers return for the Huskies in 2022, Abby Groff and Paige Harris return to the pitch for their final seasons, and Lauren Bull returns for her junior year. Groff finished last season with 13 points behind five goals and three assists, while Harris had 12 points with four goals and four assists. Bull posted nine points with four goals and one assist just a year ago.
The Huskies out-scored their opponents 38-13 and posted a 0.55 goals against average — one of the top GAA in DII. Alexa Ryan finished the year with 14 shutouts and was named the DII statistical champion for most clean sheets in 2021.
The Huskies officially open their season on Thursday, Aug. 25, as they welcome Mercyhurst University to Steph Pettit Field for a 1 p.m. game.
