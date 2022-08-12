BLOOMSBURG — With just two weeks until their first game of the season, the Bloomsburg University women’s soccer team is receiving votes in the national United Soccer Coaches Preseason Top 25 poll.

The Huskies pick up right where they left off last season as they wrapped up the year receiving votes in the final poll. Bloomsburg went 16-5-2 the previous year after winning its second Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title in the last three seasons. The Huskies finished their season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament after making it to the tournament for the third-straight season.

