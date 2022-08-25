WILLIAMSPORT – After graduating 12 starters from a team that finished second in the Middle Atlantic Conference in 2021, the Lycoming College football team was predicted to finish fourth in the MAC preseason coaches' poll, the conference office announced on Wednesday.

Delaware Valley (100), which won its fourth straight conference title in 2021, was the unanimous pick to repeat as the conference champs. Stevenson (87) and Widener (79) were also ahead of Lycoming (77), while Wilkes (65), FDU-Florham (46), Lebanon Valley (42), King’s (40), Misericordia (31), Albright (24) and Alvernia (14) rounded out the poll.

