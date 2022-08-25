WILLIAMSPORT – After graduating 12 starters from a team that finished second in the Middle Atlantic Conference in 2021, the Lycoming College football team was predicted to finish fourth in the MAC preseason coaches' poll, the conference office announced on Wednesday.
Delaware Valley (100), which won its fourth straight conference title in 2021, was the unanimous pick to repeat as the conference champs. Stevenson (87) and Widener (79) were also ahead of Lycoming (77), while Wilkes (65), FDU-Florham (46), Lebanon Valley (42), King’s (40), Misericordia (31), Albright (24) and Alvernia (14) rounded out the poll.
The 2021 Warriors were 8-3 overall, a four-game improvement over 2019, and 6-2 in MAC, finishing alone in second place. The team won the MAC-Centennial Bowl Series game against Ursinus, 31-23, the first time a MAC school won a game in the series since 2017. The team was listed in the first NCAA Division III Region IV Rankings, joining the conversation as one of the best teams in the country.
Three players return that picked up D3football.com All-Region honors (junior kicker Ian Plankenhorn (Montoursville) and senior linebacker Cole Senior were second team picks and junior safety Hunter Campbell was a third-team nod. Four others were Honorable Mention All-MAC picks (senior quarterback Elijah Shemory (Jersey Shore), senior tight end Matt Jaeger, senior offensive lineman Daniel Jennings and senior defensive lineman David Tomb (Jersey Shore).
The Warriors get back on the field on Saturday, Sept. 3, when they host Susquehanna at 1 p.m., at David Person Field.
Four Nittany Lions named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown, redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford, senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and senior receiver Mitchell Tinsley were all selected to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List, announced on Monday.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is an annual college all-star football game that is played at the conclusion of the NCAA season. The event is considered the most prominent college football all-star game and is the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The game has been played annually in Mobile, Ala. since 1951.
This year’s game will be played on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
