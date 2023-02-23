WILLIAMSPORT — A total of 28 wrestlers from The Standard-Journal’s coverage area have qualified for the District 4 Class 2A Championhips set for this weekend at Williamsport Area High School.

And while the first round begins promptly at 5 p.m. Friday inside the Magic Dome, eight of the aforementioned wrestlers have earned a bye into the quarterfinals.

