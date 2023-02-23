WILLIAMSPORT — A total of 28 wrestlers from The Standard-Journal’s coverage area have qualified for the District 4 Class 2A Championhips set for this weekend at Williamsport Area High School.
And while the first round begins promptly at 5 p.m. Friday inside the Magic Dome, eight of the aforementioned wrestlers have earned a bye into the quarterfinals.
Two of those wrestlers compete at 107 — Lewisburg’s Landon Michaels (19-8) and Mifflinburg’s Jack Gramly (17-9) — a pair of freshmen who finished first and second at the South Sectional, respectively.
At 114 pounds, senior Green Dragon Jace Gessner (23-7) gets a first-round bye after he won the South Sectional title for the third year in a row. He is also aiming for his second trip to the PIAA Tournament.
Warrior Run freshman wunderkind Tyler Ulrich (33-7) also received a free pass into the quarters after claiming the Central Sectional title.
Joining his teammate with a bye into the quarterfinals is the Defenders’ Reagan Milheim (40-3), a fellow freshman standout who took the Central Sectional title at 139 pounds.
Meadowbrook Christian senior 145-pounder Cade Wirnsberger, a Bucknell University recruit, is ready to take the next step towards another trip to the PIAA Tournament.
Wirnsberger (33-1), a two-time District 4 champ and two-time PIAA qualifier (finished fourth last year), gets a bye into Friday night’s quarters after he won the Central Sectional last weekend.
Milton junior 160-pounder Alex Hoffman claimed his first South Sectional title last weekend, and with his bye into the quarterfinals Hoffman (27-7) is aiming to inch closer to qualifying for the state tournament for the first time.
Last but not least, Mifflinburg heavyweight Emmanuel Ulrich, who is in the midst of a fantastic senior season for the Wildcats, unsurprisingly got a bye into the quarters following his third consecutive South Sectional championship.
In addition to his three sectional titles, Ulrich (24-0), an American University recruit, is the defending District 4 champ and a two-time PIAA qualifier (finished third in 2022 and fifth in 2021).
The District 4 Championships wrap up Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
The top six finishers advance to the PIAA Class 2A Regionals held next weekend at Williamsport High School.
District 4 Class 2A Championships At Williamsport Area High School Friday’s first-round pairings Section finish/wrestler/grade/school/record 107: S-3 Ty Locke, 9, Milton, 24-8 vs. N-3 Hunter Simonds, 9, Williamson, 20-11 N-2 Lyle Vermilya, 10, Canton, 25-12 vs. C-4 Manny Stoltzfus, 9, Montgomery, 32-12 N-4 Bryghton Yale, 9, Towanda, 10-21 vs. C-2 Seth Kolb, 10, Benton, 28-7 C-3 Aristotelis Bobotas, 9, Montoursville, 30-7 vs. S-4 Rowen Humphrey, 9, Southern Columbia, 15-16 Quarterfinal matchups: C-1 Gage Swank, 9, Muncy, 31-9 vs. Locke/Simonds S-2 Jack Gramly, 9, Mifflinburg, 17-9 vs. Vermilya/Stoltzfus S-1 Landon Michaels, 9, Lewisburg, 19-8 vs. Yale-Kolb N-1 Brayden Pequignot, 10, North Penn-Liberty, 26-7 vs. Bobotas/Humphrey 114: C-3 Kayvan Shams, 11, South Williamsport, 27-8 vs. S-3 Tyler Stokes, 11, Milton S-2 Bradyn Schadel, 10, Line Mountain vs. N-4 Connor Kerr, 11, Troy, 20-10 S-4 Gage Fronk, 11, Southern vs. N-2 Cole Patrick, 9, Wyalusing, 29-8 N-3 Mason Vanderpool, 11, Athens, 16-6 vs. C-4 Cole Rooker, 10, Benton, 16-17 Quarterfinal matchups: N-1 Colton Wade, 10, Sullivan County, 32-3 vs. Shams/Stokes C-2 Carden Wagner, 9, Montgomery, 32-9 vs. Schadel/Kerr C-1 Chase Shaner, 10, Hughesville, 32-9 vs. Fronk/Patrick S-1 Jace Gessner, 12, Lewisburg, 23-7 vs. Vanderpool/Rooker 121: C-3 Max Wirnsberger, 9, Meadowbrook Chr., 35-4 vs. S-3 Ben Straub, 9, Mifflinburg, 25-8 S-2 Kris Kalbarchick, 12, Mount Carmel, 20-9 vs. N-4 Hayden Space, 10, Towanda, 18-7 S-4 Caiden Gray, 9, Southern, 14-19 vs. N-2 Rocky Finnegan, 12, Sullivan County N-3 Cohen Landis, 11, Canton, 24-14 vs. C-4 Gavin Hunter, 10, Warrior Run, 16-18 Quarterfinal matchups: N-1 CJ Carr, 11, Wyalusing, 20-5 vs. Wirnsberger/Straub C-2 Branden Wentzel, 12, Montoursville, 32-7 vs. Kalbarchick/Space C-1 Brandt Harer, 9, Montgomery, 37-1 vs. Gray/Finnegan S-1 Blake Sassaman, 12, Danville, 13-2 vs. Landis/Hunter 127: N-3 Cooper Robinson, 9, Athens, 25-10 vs. C-3 Seth McClintock, 9, Montgomery, 11-10 C-2 David Kennedy, 10, Montoursville, 32-7 vs. S-4 Edward Zuber, 12, Southern, 20-15 C-4 Jackson Swinehart, 11, So. Williamsport, 20-14 vs. S-2 Nolan Baumert, 11, Line Mountain, 24-8 S-3 Landen Wagner, 9, Lewisburg, 27-6 vs. N-4 Carson Rockwell, 9, Canton, 20-16 Quarterfinal matchups: S-1 Matthew Smith, 10, Midd-West, 29-6 vs. Robinson/McClintock N-2 Kruz McCusker, 11, Sullivan County, 26-8 vs. Kennedy-Zuber N-1 Riley Oakes, 10, NP-Liberty, 26-9 vs. Swinehart/Baumert C-1 Tyler Ulrich, 9, Warrior Run, 33-7 vs. Wagner/Rockwell 133: N-3 Kenyon Slater, 11, Troy, 21-9 vs. S-3 Eli Welliver, 10, Danville, 17-13 S-2 Brayden Andrews, 9, Southern, 26-11 vs. C-4 Sam Hall, 10, WR, 31-12 S-4 Quinton Bartlett, 11, Lewisburg, 14-13 vs. C-2 Caiden Puderbach, 12, Hughesville, 32-6 C-3 Dylan Granahan, 12, Benton, 30-6 vs. N-4 Layne Price, 10, Sullivan County, 12-18 Quarterfinal matchups: C-1 Scott Johnson, 12, Muncy, 27-5 vs. Slater/Welliver N-2 Rylee Sluyter, 10, Towanda, 24-11 vs. Andrews/Hall N-1 Jacob Courtney, 12, Athens, 25-8 vs. Bartlett/Puderbach S-1 Conner Heckman, 12, MW, 31-1 vs. Granahan/Price 139: N-3 Ryland Sakers, 11, Canton, 13-21 vs. S-3 Charley Paige, 9, MW, 23-9 S-2 Cameron Quick, 11, Sugar Valley, 21-3 vs. C-4 Paxton Derr, 10, Muncy, 15-15 S-4 Ethan Lenker, 9, Line Mountain, 13-13 vs. C-2 Ethan Kolb, 12, Benton, 30-7 C-3 Conor Knight, 10, Hughesville, 20-10 vs. N-4 Brock Smith, 9, NP-Liberty, 20-14 Quarterfinal matchups C-1 Reagan Milheim, 9, WR, 40-3 vs. Sakers/Paige N-2 Cade McMicken, 11, Wyalusing, 21-11 vs. Quick/Derr N-1 Riley Vanderpool, 10, Towanda, 33-7 vs. Lenker/Kolb S-1 Mason Barvitskie, 11, Southern, 20-5 vs. Knight/Smith 145: S-3 Chase Pensyl, 10, Shamokin vs. N-3 Chase Geurin, 10, Towanda, 21-16 N-2 Ayden Sprague, 12, Williamson, 25-7 vs. C-4 Chase Burke, 12, Benton, 29-8 N-4 Silas Mickey, 10, Wellsboro, 13-10 vs. C-2 Kaden Milheim, 12, WR, 38-3 C-3 Gage Wentzel, 9, Montoursville, 34-8 vs. S-4 Jay Yount, 11, MW, 17-12 Quarterfinal matchups: C-1 Cade Wirnsberger, 12, Meadowbrook, 33-1 vs. Pensyl/Geurin S-2 Kyle Vanden Heuval, 12, Danville, 23-6 vs. Sprague/Burke S-1 Lane Schadel, 12, Line Mountain, 27-8 vs. Mickey/Milheim N-1 Hayden Ward, 12, Canton, 33-5 vs. Wentzel/Yount 152: S-3 Jaymen Golden, 11, Southern, 24-12 vs. N-3 Jacob Hinman, 11, Troy, 19-7 N-2 Ayden Hunsinger, 10, Wyalusing, 30-6 vs. C-4 Keagan Smith, 10, Hughesville, 27-11 N-4 Aiden Miller, 10, Towanda, 12-15 vs. C-2 Cameron Milheim, 10, WR, 36-5 C-3 Braden Vincenzes, 11, Loyalsock, 27-2 vs. S-4 Ahmaad Robinson, 10, Lewisburg Quarterfinal matchups: C-1 Conner Harer, 11, Montgomery, 40-1 vs. Golden/Hinman S-2 Dalton Schadel, 9, Line Mountain, 24-7 vs. Hunsinger/Smith S-1 Kyle Ferster, 12, MW, 27-6 vs. Miller/Milheim N-1 Hudson Ward, 11, Canton, 38-8 vs. Vincenzes/Robinson 160: N-3 Ryder Bowen, 10, Wellsboro, 20-6 vs. C-3 Coy Bryson, 10, Montgomery, 29-11 C-2 Isaiah Betz, 10, WR, 27-13 vs. S-4 Caden Hagerman, 12, Danville, 24-7 C-4 Wyatt Gavitt, 10, Hughesville, 23-14 vs. S-2 Chase Wenrich, 10, Lewisburg, 22-10 S-3 Kohen Shingara, 10, Line Mountain, 16-11 vs. N-4 Joel Hultz, 11, Williamson, 22-12
Quarterfinal matchups: S-1 Alex Hoffman, 11, Milton, 27-7 vs. Bowen/Bryson N-2 Brenen Taylor, 12, Canton, 22-15 vs. Betz/Hagerman N-1 Porter Dawson, 12, Sullivan Co., 28-11 vs. Gavitt/Wenrich C-1 Evan Brokenshire, 10, Benton, 28-6 vs. Shingara/Hultz 172: S-3 Derek Shedleski, 12, Lewisburg, 22-8 vs. C-3 Greyson Shaud, 12, Central, 23-10 C-2 Cole Shupp, 11, WR, 27-14 vs. N-4 Timothy Freeman, 10, Williamson, 18-14 C-4 Luke Steinbacher, 11, Montoursville, 14-18 vs. N-2 Mason Higley, 10, Towanda, 32-6 N-3 Easton Pequignot, 10, NP-Liberty, 19-12 vs. S-4 Aidan Keiser, 12, Milton, 13-10 Quarterfinal matchups: N-1 Riley Parker, 12, Canton, 32-6 vs. Shedleski/Shaud S-2 Maxim Johnson, 9, Line Mountain vs. Shupp/Freeman S-1 Aaron Johnson, 11, Danville, 19-7 vs. Steinbacher/Higley C-1 Caden Finck, 11, Montgomery, 38-6 vs. Pequignot/Keiser 189: C-3 Kaden Rodarmel, 11, Loyalsock, 29-1 vs. N-3 Kael Millard, 9, Troy, 15-14 N-2 George Valentine, 10, NP-Liberty, 23-9 vs. S-4 Troy Raup, 9, Danville, 16-14 N-4 Alex Hunsinger, 12, Wyalusing, 21-15 vs. S-2 Cale Bastian, 11, Milton, 24-9 S-3 Ryder Zulkowski, 12, Shamokin vs. C-4 Connor Parker, 11, WR, 25-17 Quarterfinal matchups: S-1 Jude Bremigen, 10, Southern, 27-7 vs. Rodarmel/Millard C-2 Jacob Bobersky, 12, Benton, 2-9 vs. Valentine/Raup C-1 Nicholas Wharton, 12, Bloomsburg, 18-5 vs. Hunsinger/Bastian N-1 Sawyer Robinson, 10, Towanda, 29-8 vs. Zulkowski/Parker 215: S-3 Bryce Hackenburg, 11, MW vs. N-3 Caleb Nason, 10, Athens, 18-12 N-2 Mason Woodward, 12, Troy, 25-7 vs. C-4 Gavin Rice, 12, Loyalsock, 8-6 N-4 Ben Ellis, 9, NE-Bradford, 15-15 vs. C-2 Ryan Casella, 11, So. Williamsport, 27-6 C-3 Cole Yonkin, 11, Montoursville, 29-9 vs. S-4 Trey Locke, 11, Milton, 14-14 Quarterfinal matchups: C-1 Austin Johnson, 10, Muncy, 29-0 vs. Hackenburg/Nason S-2 Kyle Stahl, 12, Sugar Valley, 21-9 vs. Woodward/Rice S-1 Ryan Weidner, 11, Mt. Carmel, 24-3 vs. Ellis/Casella N-1 Michael Davis, 11, Canton, 35-5 vs. Yonkin/Locke 285: N-3 Audy Vanderpool, 12, Towanda, 27-10 vs. C-3 Aiden Hidlay, 11, Central, 17-11 C-2 Carter Secora, 12, Loyalsock, 25-4 vs. S-4 Levi Galentine, 11, Sugar Valley, 14-15 C-4 Landon Morehart, 10, Montoursville, 25-13 vs. S-2 Paul Rohland, 12, Milton, 26-10 S-3 Maddox Lamas, 11, Mt. Carmel, 18-10 vs. N-4 Kamden Ricci, 12, NE-Bradford, 16-12 Quarterfinal matchups: S-1 Emmanuel Ulrich, 12, Mifflinburg, 24-0 vs. Vanderpool/Hidlay N-2 Joshua Nittenger, 11, Athens, 26-8 vs. Secora/Galentine N-1 Mason Nelson, 12, Canton, 14-5 vs. Morehart/Rohland C-1 Andrew Wolfe, 12, Benton, 28-6 vs. Lamas/Ricci
