Men’s college basketball
EAST Hofstra 96, Monmouth (NJ) 88 St. Bonaventure 81, Akron 74 St. Francis (NY) 91, CCSU 86 Stony Brook 83, Point Park 39 SOUTH Alabama 83, Furman 80 Auburn 80, Texas Southern 63 Charlotte 63, Davidson 52 ETSU 65, Gardner-Webb 60 Florida A&M 76, Austin Peay 70 Florida St. 74, Georgia Tech 61 Georgia Southern 92, Carver 27 Liberty 82, SC State 52 Lipscomb 61, Trevecca Nazarene 45 Louisiana Tech 85, Jackson St. 58 Louisiana-Lafayette 73, New Orleans 63 McNeese St. 114, Arlington Baptist 50 Murray St. 90, Transylvania 49 Radford 62, Longwood 53 Stetson 78, FAU 69 Tennessee 79, Appalachian St. 38 UNC-Greensboro 65, SC-Upstate 57 VCU 93, W. Carolina 68 VMI 106, Campbellsville 72 Virginia Tech 66, Clemson 60 Wofford 88, Coastal Carolina 77 MIDWEST Buffalo 90, Miami (Ohio) 62 Evansville 66, SE Missouri 63, OT Illinois 92, Minnesota 65 Illinois St. 91, Chicago St. 62 Kansas St. 74, Iowa St. 65 Northwestern 100, Quincy 48 Oral Roberts 96, Bacone 65 Saint Louis 78, Indiana St. 59 Wisconsin 77, Chicago 63 SOUTHWEST North Texas 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56 Rice 90, Houston Baptist 79 Southern Miss. 66, Lamar 63 Texas A&M 69, SE Louisiana 52 Texas St. 51, Texas A&M-CC 46 Wichita St. 69, Tulsa 65 FAR WEST New Mexico 104, Our Lady of the Lake 65 Portland 88, Coll. of Idaho 74 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 80, E. Washington 75 Santa Clara 88, Fresno Pacific 65 Stanford 82, CS Northridge 71 Utah 75, Utah Valley St. 67
Women’s college basketball
EAST Marist 67, Albany (NY) 48 Sacred Heart 73, LIU 64 Saint Joseph’s 80, Monmouth (NJ) 52 St. Francis (Pa.) 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 51 St. Francis Brooklyn 80, CCSU 77 UConn 92, Seton Hall 65 SOUTH Chattanooga 65, Austin Peay 64 Longwood 91, Radford 60 MVSU 53, Louisiana-Monroe 51 Mercer 77, SC State 27 Mississippi 89, Jackson St. 65 Morehead St. 75, Transylvania 62 Stetson 75, Florida Memorial 52 UCF 66, Tulane 62 MIDWEST Cent. Michigan 69, Miami (Ohio) 51 Iowa St. 67, N. Iowa 61 S. Dakota St. 87, Drake 73 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 81, Texas-Tyler 26 Arkansas St. 93, Champion Christian College 49 Oklahoma St. 66, Oklahoma 53 Texas A&M 99, Sam Houston St. 69 UTSA 73, Northwestern St. 55 FAR WEST Cal Poly 70, Santa Clara 59 California Baptist 75, Pepperdine 67 Montana 61, Seattle 55 New Mexico St. 81, Denver 72 Stanford 104, Pacific 61
College hockey
EAST American International 4, Army West Point 1 Quinnipiac 2, Sacred Heart 1, OT MIDWEST Denver 3, W. Michigan 2 Colorado College 4, Miami 1
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Jose Corniell and player to be named later from Seattle in exchange for RHP Rafael Montero. Agreed to terms with OF David Dahl on a one-year contract. National League NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with C James McCann on a four-year contract. Frontier League FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF/OF Chad Sedio. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded RHP Mike Pascoe to New York Boulders for LHP Doug Domnarski. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Zhaire Smith and F Bennie Boatwright. Waived Gs Jahill Tripp and Marko Guduric. FOOTBALL National Football League BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated WR Dez Bryant and DB Terrell Bonds from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Trace McSorley on injured reserve. Released FB Tommy Bohanon and DT Braxton Hoyett from the practice squad. BUFFALO BILLS — Designated WR John Brown to return from injured reserve. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LB Chris Orr to the practice squad. Activated DT Bruce Hector from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released RB John Kelly from the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed FB Jeremy Cox to the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Dalyn Dawkins from the practice squad. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Brian Price to the practice squad. Activated RB Dexter Williams to the practice squad. Released T Ryan Pope from the practice squad. Placed DL Delontae Scott on the practice squad injured reserve. HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed RB Dontrell Hilliard from Cleveland waivers. Signed LS Anthony Kukwa to the practice squad. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Chris Covington to the practice squad. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed C Evan Boehm to the practice squad. Placed OL Ben Bartch on the reserve/COVID-19 list. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Marcus Kemp. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed WR Henry Ruggs III on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DE Takk McKinley to return from injured reserve. Signed DE Vic Beasley to the active roster and WR Marcell Ateman to the practice squad. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed S Derwin James on the reserve/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed P Brandon Wright to the practice squad. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Andre Patton to the practice squad. Placed WR Kirk Merritt on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Mark Fields II from injured reserve. Signed S Curtis Riley to the practice squad. Placed CB Kris Boyd on injured reserve. Released K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Earl Watford to the practice squad. Released DB Dayan Lake. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Claimed OL Patrick Omameh from Las Vegas waivers. NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DB Brandon Williams. NEW YORK JETS — Waived K Sergio Castillo. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed C Ross Pierschbacher. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OL Danny Isidora from Kansas City practice squad. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived S Johnathan Cyprien. Released DE Willie Henry from the practice squad. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released LB Ray-Ray Armstrong from the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed P Bradley Pinion, K Ryan Succop and LS Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list. TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated DL Teair Tart. Placed LB Tuzar Skipper on the practice squad injured reserve. Activated CB Kristian Fulton from injured reserve. Placed OLB Tuzar Skipper on injured reserve. HOCKEY National Hockey League AUSTIN FC — Traded D Kamal Miller to Montreal Impact in return for allocation money and the 11th first-round pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. SAN JOSE SHARKS — Announced LW Melker Karlsson signed with Sweden (Skelleftea AIK). East Coast Hockey Legue KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Anthony Rinaldi from the commisioners exempt list. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Matthew Spencer to a one-year contract. Activated Fs Johno May and Taylor Cammarata from injured reserve. Placed Fs Jerry D’Amigo and Nikita Pavlychev and D Matthew Spencer on injured reserve. RAPID CITY RUSH — Selected the contract of F Corey Durocher from Allen waivers. Signed F Drew Callin, Ds Mikael Tam and Ian Edmondson to the active roster. Placed Ds Dominic Cormier and Mark Auk, F Peter Quenneville on the commisioners exempt list. TOLEDO BLADES — Released Fs Michael Laidley and Brennan Blaszezak. TULSA OILERS — Activated F Griff Jeszka form the injured reserve list. Placed D Garret Cockerill on injured reserve. WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Dalton Skelly from the commisioners exempt list. Placed D Riley Weselowski on the commisioners exempt list. SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Erik Lopez, F Phillip Goodrum, D Jack Gurr and G Ben Lundgaard to short-term contracts. AUSTIN FC — Selected D Kamal Miller from Orlando City FC and F Danny Hoesen from San Jose Earthquakes in 2020 expansion draft. CHARLOTTE FC — Named Nick Kelly club president. COLORADO RAPIDS — Agreed to terms with D Lalas Abubakar on a new contract through the 2024 season. SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Ebenezer Ackon pending league and federation approval.
