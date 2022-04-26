Women’s golf
Bloomsburg takes seventh at PSAC ChampionshipsNotes:
Bloomsburg finished seventh at the program’s first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championship, Sunday afternoon. Gianna Pelzer finished the tournament 24th and the top golfer from BU as she had a 95 in the final round of the weekend. In addition for the Huskies, Ryleigh Faust, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, finished the three-day tournament with a score of 280 after a 98 on Sunday. She finished tied for 33. Faust made a par on the fourth and fifth hole for a 45 on the front nine and parred the 13th and 18th hole to turn in a 53 on the back. The Huskies finished the tournament with a combined score of 1,096 for the three-day championship event. The Huskies had their best combined day on Saturday with a team score of 357 while opening the event with a 362 on Friday. Bloomsburg closed out the championship with a 377 on Sunday. Gannon won its third consecutive PSAC title going away with a three-day total of 953 (+89), 42 strokes ahead of Mercyhurst (995, +131). Cal U was third at 1011 (+147), Millersville fourth at 1028 (+164) and West Chester fifth at 1049 (+185).
College baseballGame 1: PSU-Altoona 3, Penn College 2Game 2: Penn College 7, PSU-Altoona 3Notes:
Penn State Altoona wrapped up a busy stretch on Monday afternoon, facing non-conference opponent Penn College in a doubleheader at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field for the Lions’ fifth and sixth games in the past three days. Penn State Altoona (14-18) nabbed a 3-2 victory in game one, and Penn College (18-15) countered with a 7-3 win in the nightcap. In game 1, Chase Hoffman, a graduate of Milton Area High School, made his first collegiate appearance on the mound to pitch the final two innings, holding Penn State Altoona’s lead to pick up his first career save. Hoffman allowed just one run on three hits and a walk while tallying three strikeouts.
Men’s tennisKing’s 5, Lycoming 4Notes:
Junior Jason Anderson won his third straight singles match and added a doubles win, too, to lead Lycoming against King’s College in MAC Freedom action Monday at Brandon Park. Anderson, who moved to 11-6 this year in singles play to tie for ninth in school history, posted a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 win over Cody Zheng at No. 5 singles. He also added an 8-3 win over Zheng and Jacob Nelson at No. 3 doubles with first-year partner Mohammed Ebeid. Anderson’s 17 combined wins is tied for 17th in program history. Senior Casey Haas also provided a pair of wins, as she posted a 6-3, 7-5 win over Aidan Temple at No. 4 singles and added an 8-6 win at No. 2 doubles with sophomore Luke Leach over Tommy Hallahan and Temple. Haas and Leach also both have 17 combined wins this year, tied for 17th in program history for the Warriors (5-10, 0-5 in the MAC Freedom). King’s improved to 7-10, 2-3.
Women’s tennisKing’s 6, Lycoming 3Notes:
First-year Rei Saar broke Lycoming’s single-season wins record and became the fourth player in program history to post 25 combined wins in a season. Saar won her 25th combined match of the season with sophomore Hannah Seebold, a graduate of Milton Area High School) at No. 1 doubles, posting an 8-3 win over Ashley Kenia and Briana Moraca. She followed that with her record-breaking win, a 6-1, 6-2 triumph at No. 4 singles over Hailey D’Amato. Saar’s record-breaking win is the apex of a season where she has gone 13-3 in dual matches and 4-1 in tournament play, winning her flight at the King’s Invitational and reaching the semifinals at the MAC Individual Championships. She is also 9-10 in doubles play for Lycoming (7-9, 1-5 MAC-Freedom). King’s is 3-11, 3-3.
Major League BaseballAmerican LeagueEast Division W L Pct GB
Toronto 11 6 .647 _ New York 10 6 .625 ½ Tampa Bay 9 7 .563 1½ Boston 7 10 .412 4 Baltimore 6 10 .375 4½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 8 .500 _ Cleveland 7 9 .438 1 Chicago 6 9 .400 1½ Detroit 6 9 .400 1½ Kansas City 5 9 .357 2
West Division W L Pct GB
Seattle 10 6 .625 _ Los Angeles 10 7 .588 ½ Oakland 9 8 .529 1½ Houston 7 9 .438 3 Texas 6 10 .375 4 ___
National LeagueEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 13 5 .722 _ Miami 7 8 .467 4½ Atlanta 7 10 .412 5½ Philadelphia 7 10 .412 5½ Washington 6 12 .333 7
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 9 6 .600 _ Milwaukee 10 7 .588 _ Pittsburgh 8 8 .500 1½ Chicago 7 9 .438 2½ Cincinnati 3 13 .188 6½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 12 4 .750 _ San Francisco 12 5 .706 ½ Colorado 10 6 .625 2 San Diego 10 7 .588 2½ Arizona 6 11 .353 6½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2 Colorado 6, Detroit 2 N.Y. Yankees 10, Cleveland 2 Houston 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings Oakland 2, Texas 0 L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 6 Seattle 5, Kansas City 4, 12 innings
Monday’s Games
Toronto 6, Boston 2 Texas 6, Houston 2 L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 0
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle (Gilbert 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Wisler 1-0), 6:40 p.m. Baltimore (Lyles 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0), 7:05 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 0-3) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 7:07 p.m. Kansas City (Lynch 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-2), 7:40 p.m. Houston (Odorizzi 0-2) at Texas (Hearn 0-1), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:38 p.m. Oakland (Jefferies 1-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 2-0), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Colorado 6, Detroit 2 Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1 San Francisco 12, Washington 3 Miami 5, Atlanta 4 Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3 N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 2 L.A. Dodgers 10, San Diego 2 Milwaukee 1, Philadelphia 0
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2 Philadelphia 8, Colorado 2 N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 2 L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-3), 6:35 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 2-0) at Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-2), 6:40 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1), 6:45 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Washington (Gray 2-1), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-2), 7:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 2-1) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-1), 7:45 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 9:40 p.m. Oakland (Jefferies 1-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 2-0), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m. Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
NBA Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEastern ConferencePhiladelphia 3, Toronto 2
Saturday, April 16: Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111 Monday, April 18: Philadelphia 112, Toronto 97 Wednesday, April 20: Philadelphia 104 Toronto 101, OT Saturday, April 23: Toronto 110, Philadelphia 102 Monday, April 25: Toronto 103, Philadelphia 88 Thursday, April 28: Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m., NBATV x-Saturday, April 30: Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD
Miami 3, Atlanta 1
Sunday, April 17: Miami 115, Atlanta 91 Tuesday, April 19: Miami 115, Atlanta 105 Friday, April 22: Atlanta 111, Miami 110 Sunday, April 24: Miami 110 Atlanta 86 Tuesday, April 26: Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m., NBATV x-Thursday, April 28: Miami at Atlanta, TBD, TBD x-Saturday, April 30: Atlanta at Miami, TBD, TBD
Boston 4, Brooklyn 0
Sunday, April 17: Boston 115, Brooklyn 114 Wednesday, April 20: Boston 114, Brooklyn 107 Saturday, April 23: Boston 109, Brooklyn 103 Monday, April 25: Boston 116, Brooklyn 112
Milwaukee 3, Chicago 1
Sunday, April 17: Milwaukee 93, Chicago 86 Wednesday, April 20: Chicago 114, Milwaukee 110 Friday, April 22: Milwaukee 111, Chicago, 81 Sunday, April 24: Milwaukee 119, Chicago 95 Wednesday, April 27: Chicago at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m., NBATV x-Friday, April 29: Milwaukee at Chicago, TBD, TBD x-Sunday, May 1: Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD
Western ConferenceMemphis 2, Minnesota 2
Saturday, April 16: Minnesota 130, Memphis 117 Tuesday, April 19: Memphis 124, Minnesota 96 Thursday, April 21: Memphis 104, Minnesota 95 Saturday, April 23: Minnesota 119, Memphis 118 Tuesday, April 26: Minnesota at Memphis, 7:30 p.m., TNT Friday, April 29: Memphis at Minnesota, TBD, TBD x-Sunday, May 1: Minnesota at Memphis, TBD, TBD
Golden State 3, Denver 1
Saturday, April 16: Golden State 123, Denver 107 Monday, April 18: Golden State 126, Denver 106 Thursday, April 21: Golden State 118, Denver 113 Sunday, April 24: Denver 126, Golden State 121 Wednesday, April 27: Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m., TNT x-Friday, April 29: Golden State at Denver, TBD, TBD x-Sunday, May 1: Denver at Golden State, TBD, TBD
Dallas 3, Utah 2
Saturday, April 16: Utah 99, Dallas 93 Monday, April 18: Dallas 110, Utah 104 Thursday, April 21: Dallas 126, Utah 118 Saturday, April 23: Utah 100, Dallas 99 Monday, April 25: Dallas 102, Utah 77 Thursday, April 28: Dallas at Utah, 10 p.m., TNT x-Saturday, April 30: Utah at Dallas, TBD, TBD
Phoenix 2, New Orleans 2
Sunday, April 17: Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99 Tuesday, April 19: New Orleans 125, Phoenix 114 Friday, April 22: Phoenix 114, New Orleans 111 Sunday, April 24: New Orleans 118, Phoenix 103 Tuesday, April 26: New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m., TNT Thursday, April 28: Phoenix at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m., TNT x-Saturday, April 30: New Orleans at Phoenix, TBD, TBD
NHLEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Florida 79 57 16 6 120 332 232 x-Toronto 80 52 21 7 111 307 251 x-Tampa Bay 79 49 22 8 106 275 223 x-Boston 79 49 25 5 103 244 213 Buffalo 80 31 38 11 73 229 283 Detroit 80 31 39 10 72 225 306 Ottawa 79 31 41 7 69 218 256 Montreal 80 20 49 11 51 207 314
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 80 52 20 8 112 268 196 x-N.Y. Rangers 79 51 22 6 108 245 197 x-Pittsburgh 80 45 24 11 101 266 221 x-Washington 79 44 23 12 100 271 233 N.Y. Islanders 79 35 34 10 80 218 229 Columbus 79 36 36 7 79 253 289 New Jersey 79 27 44 8 62 238 291 Philadelphia 80 25 44 11 61 209 290
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Colorado 79 55 18 6 116 302 222 x-Minnesota 79 51 21 7 109 300 245 x-St. Louis 80 49 20 11 109 304 230 Nashville 79 44 29 6 94 253 238 Dallas 79 44 30 5 93 228 238 Winnipeg 79 36 32 11 83 241 253 Chicago 80 27 42 11 65 213 285 Arizona 79 22 50 7 51 193 303
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
y-Calgary 79 49 20 10 108 285 198 x-Edmonton 79 46 27 6 98 277 245 Los Angeles 80 43 27 10 96 232 230 Vegas 79 42 31 6 90 254 237 Vancouver 79 38 30 11 87 239 229 San Jose 79 32 35 12 76 208 251 Anaheim 80 30 36 14 74 225 265 Seattle 78 26 46 6 58 205 271 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 3, New Jersey 0 Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2 Columbus 5, Edmonton 2 Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 1 Winnipeg 4, Colorado 1 Tampa Bay 8, Florida 4 Toronto 4, Washington 3, SO Boston 5, Montreal 3 Minnesota 5, Nashville 4, OT St. Louis 6, Anaheim 3 San Jose 5, Vegas 4, SO
Monday’s Games
Chicago 3, Philadelphia 1
Tuesday’s Games
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Florida at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m. Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
